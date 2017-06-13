What's In It For Facebook? - A Look At Users Paying For News

Most likely scenario will be for stories published natively to Facebook via Instant Articles.

source: norebbo.com

There's been some interest in the recent news story of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) working with publishers in order to offer a subscription within the mobile app, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

What's of primary interest to investors is what form the service will take, and more importantly, what impact if any, it will have on the performance and valuation of Facebook.

The most probable scenario

While negotiations are still going on and a final decision is yet to be made, it appears from Facebook's point of view it wants a metered service where users can access a certain number of free articles a month before having access denied them unless they pay for more content.

Another element would be the content would include only "stories published natively to Facebook through its Instant Articles."

Once the feature is introduced, it would allow subscribers to easily subscribe to publishers directly from the mobile app.

Another factor, the one most important to Facebook with what we know at this time, is how the payments will be processed, what if any percentage of the revenue Facebook would receive, and in my view the key to it for the social networking giant - if it decides to receive all the information associated with subscribers and let the publishers take all the revenue.

Facebook has superior position either way

One of the things repeated from the original article was that it was something publishers have been pushing for for a long time, suggesting it has some enormous value to them. But I seriously doubt The New York Times (NYSE:NYT), The Wall Street Journal (NASDAQ:NWS), or the Washington Post, among others, are going to experience this as a game changer. -

Some current subscribers may transition to Facebook as their preferred platform to consume their news content, but I don't see people clamoring to have their feeds filled with traditional news content, when they can get news from numerous sources that align with their specific values.

They may think this will be a significant revenue source for them, but my thought is they're going to be very disappointed, and any investor adding to a position in the publicly traded companies because of the option for Facebook users to subscribe to their news, is going to be underwhelmed by the results.

As for Facebook, even if it does take a small percentage of subscription revenue, even when spread across a potentially significant number of publishers, that's not going to do much to boost its valuation or performance.

To whatever degree of subscribers publishers receive, the value of the data associated with them is far more important than what will likely be a very small revenue stream, if it opts to go with that model.

Presumably it would include additional information beyond what is already offered through their regular Facebook account, to make this worth Facebook's time and effort.

A secondary factor in all of this is it's probably related to the so-called fake news that circulated across social media outlets that supposedly had a impact on the last presidential election. Some people continue to obsess with that. The EU has put potential fines in place for those networks not battling the "fake news" on their platforms.

From that point of view, offering subscription options to users would placate some of the traditional media outlets that are losing money at a rapid pace to online advertising. It could also take some air out of the politics some associate with Facebook, shrinking a lot of the pressure that emerged after the big win by President Trump.

In the end, Facebook doesn't need the traditional publishers, they need Facebook.

Conclusion

What I want to see from Facebook in regard to a subscription deal with publishers is that it secures access to data accumulated from the subscriptions. If any revenue accompanies that, it'll just be icing on the cake. Data is by far the most important part of any deal that is made.

One other important thing to consider is if the deal is made, Facebook would lock the publishers into its ecosystem even deeper, making them even more dependent than they have been. That means a steady stream of content Facebook doesn't have to buy or create. For those users that still consider mainstream publishers as important to them, it would be another reason to use the platform on a consistent basis.

It's difficult to assess the value this will add to Facebook, beyond if it adds another small revenue stream to the company, which would be measurable. The money is in the data to me, and with the additional data associated with buying a subscription, Facebook could further enhance its ad revenue by developing products or services in response to that.

Many investors aren't aware of the value of Facebook's data in relationship to markets that buy ad campaigns in order to ask for various calls to action. Within the data provided by Facebook to these brands and marketers, are extremely valuable data they are more than willing to pay for.

It's a circle that keeps coming around again and again as Facebook continues to gather detailed information about its users and the businesses and marketers reaching out to them.

I see the subscription service as adding one more set of data that makes Facebook more and more valuable to brands. That in turn, means more future revenue for the company.

