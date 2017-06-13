Is The FTSE Heading For Sub 7000?

The FTSE has been pretty flat over the past 2 weeks remaining in a ~120 point range. However, I believe that a move down to 7000 is available in the midterm with 6700 being a strong target by Q4 2017. My reasoning is both technical and fundamental.

But firstly, I just want to show an intraweek trade based on technicals.

The trade:

Entry: a break of 7445 and an upside test of the 7445 level (changes to resistance)

Stop: 7512

Target: 7300

R: 2.65

We are currently facing quite a nice head and shoulders pattern with some lower volume. If you have read my articles before, I like to see low volume breaks of support and resistance, and high volume entering on the retest as it shows renewed interest in the level. Combine this with price action rejection of the level and you have quite a decent basis of execution.

The stop is the invalidation point of the trade, whereby if price reaches up here at 7512, we would be wrong about the trade.

Target is at next key support at 7300. Note that I skipped the 7400 level as support. My trading is based on retests of broken levels and I consider strong levels to be those that have broken through - the bullishness off the 7400 level means that there are plenty of stops just below there that the market is likely to be targeting. Since these haven't been cleared out yet, I do not consider it a strong support level, so we move to the next which is 7300.

This trade has a nice R multiple of 2.65 and has the potential to add at 7400 if we get the break and test as described above could increase the reward through locking in profit.

Longer term, however, I feel that the FTSE has the possibility to go beyond 7300 and even pushing to 6700.

Note the daily and weekly charts:

Daily

Weekly

I believe that if we have a breakdown in price to 7300, that the weekly shows that the next real level that wants to be tested is 7093. Something else to note if you look at the daily is that on the second test of that level, the low was not taken. From my experience, price likes to aggressively target above highs and below lows as part of a discovery process and I'd argue that because we had such a strong bullish move off here, this demand is untested and the market would like to probe between 7080-7093 to hit the stops.

An area of huge interest to me would be 6300 as well in the long term. I actually do not think we will head for doom in the FTSE if we had a market plummet and I'd be buying this level heavily if we did get down here. The reason being - from 5800-6300 we had a huge amount of demand here and it would be highly likely that buyers would step in heavily here.

However a plummet like that is highly hypothetical and people have been arguing for 2 or 3 years now that a crash is incoming and it just doesn't happen. In that case, let's look at something more specific to the FTSE which is Brexit.

Many are arguing that the pound is going to fall more due to the uncertainty surrounding the terms of Brexit and political issues, which could indicate cheaper investment into the FTSE and therefore bullishness. Yet I do not believe that the pound is going to weaken. In a previous post, I mentioned that non commercials had cut their pound shorts quite heavily in the past month or two, and I believe that there is the opportunity for a bullish GBP. Since 70% of the FTSE contains dollar denominated companies, this would give further rise to my feelings that the FTSE is able to fall to the levels noted above. I believe that the Brexit uncertainty is pretty much priced in. We are either going to leave with no terms agreed or some terms. Those are the only two eventualities.

In addition, the FTSE contains a large weighting of oil firms. Oil is falling in price and I believe that just above $30 is available. Obviously this would lead to lessened profits for the black gold producers and a dampened FTSE value. The US is still pumping oil by the proverbial bucket load so I'd expect price to remain on its downside trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.