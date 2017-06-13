Fingerprint Cards' (FGRRF) CEO Christian Fredrikson on Acquisition of Delta ID (Transcript)

Fingerprint Cards AB (OTC:FGRRF) Fingerprint Cards Acquisition of Delta ID June 8, 2017 6:30 AM ET

Executives

Heidi Berger - SVP of Marketing and Communications

Christian Fredrikson - CEO

Jan Johannesson - SVP Strategy and Corporate Development

Pontus Jägemalm - CTO

Hassan Tabrizi - CFO

Analysts

Viktor Westman - Redeye

Victor Höglund - SEB

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentleman. Thank you for standing by and welcome to your Fingerprint Cards acquisition of Delta ID webcast. After today's presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your webcast is also will be recorded today on Thursday, the 8th of June 2017.

And now, I'll hand the webcast over to your moderator today. Heidi Berger, Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Communications, please go ahead.

Heidi Berger

Thank you so much, Sophie. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the webcast on Fingerprints Cards closing the acquisition of the Delta ID deal.

Before we start, I would just make a short introduction of today's speakers. Christian Fredrikson, CEO Fingerprint Corp; Senior Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development, Jan Johannesson; Pontus Jägemalm our CTO; and Hassan Tabrizi, CFO.

So, with that said, I would give the hand over to you Chris and before we start, I'll note that after the presentation we're happy to take Q&A. So, Christian the word is over to you.

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, thank you, Heidi, and welcome everybody on the line. Good to be here. It’s a great day for us. Biometrics is going multi-modal and Fingerprint Card is driving that development. Let me go through a few topics so just looking at the agenda for you, yes. So, we're close of course the Delta acquisition and it is I can say that from a multi-modal and smartphones and the trending within that the industry is very clear that it is only stronger than it was six months ago, and stronger, clearly stronger than it was nine months ago. So, I feel like this has been the great choice and the right choice for us as a company. We have many modalities and we feel that fingerprint and iris are the strongest and the best choices after a strong evolution there.

Fingerprints and iris both provide high security and usability, and we're now the only one in the world who has the capability to find and provide both in a combined offering, and with that capacity and capability in our hands right now. Now, as I said, fingerprint and iris are complimentary modalities. They will add extra layer of security and this business will be more about trust, who do you trust in this industry. This enhances the usability with a lot of new used cases for us. But what makes me excited is of course the capability for us to expand into new customers, new opportunities expand the market and bring us new business models.

Now when we close the -- and when we have now close the Delta ID so what else have we for the Company? We have of course strengthened our fingerprint cost leadership in the biometric technology market. Now, basically, we want to be the market leader in fingerprints, in iris, in the multi-modal market overall, as there as built the needed connectivity as security within the biometric space. Now, Delta ID as of effected today will be integrated into Fingerprints organization and it is consolidated also into our financial reporting. Thereby, the CEO will now report to our CTO, Pontus Jägemalm.

Now, as we move forward together and expand now the market, we will expand the customer base and we will expand the product portfolio, and now we also have an additional strong software-based offering. We also have for the first time the cloud offering, which is now in use for example by NEC the licensing as well as we have a U.S. government projects on board. This means basically that we are now in other business models expanding the market and taking the leadership that we want, which synchronizing and connecting biometric information into a cloud for totally new capabilities, totally new services, business models that new innovation far beyond what can be seen today.

And with that and the beginning of it, I will give over to Jan Johannesson to go a bit more about the market before then Pontus talks about technology itself.

Jan Johannesson

All right, thank you Christian. So, talk a little bit on the markets, it is clear now that we see there is a growing need for multi-modal communications and specifically we have seen it's already implemented in India with Aadhaar. We see there is ongoing discussions for similar systems and that is one of the primary drivers for iris implementations, clearly for us, we want to make sure that we continue to serve our customers in the mobile, automotive, IoT and PC space and where the main opportunity lies in mobile. And even though the market is coming from rather small numbers today, we do have a couple of products out in the market both from Delta ID as well as from other suppliers. It is clear that the growth potential is certainly here, and from strategy analytics, we have an indication and estimate that the markets for iris scanning is going to grow almost to 500 million units in the next five years, which I think resembles a lot about the predictions we have for fingerprint sensing products a couple of years ago.

And clearly, we want to be a market leader in this space and secure that multi-modality market actually takes off as well. I mentioned Adhaar before and for just as a reminder, this is the by far the largest and most developed biometric system deployed today in the world. It has more than 1 billion Indian residents enrolled into the systems, and there are millions authentications done per day, and typically is used in everyday world for food subsidy disbursement, bank account verifications and so on. Even if you want to have a SIM card activated, you use that. India's market, Delta IV has been very successful in launching products and one true evidence of that is a Samsung Galaxy Tab iris product, which is certified for Adhaar use and integrates the software.

And also the very important fact is that, Delta IV is offering a certified reference this time, which we are very happy to have now in house. And that in combination with our ongoing discussions throughout our customer portfolio, this is a very strong foothold coming into the India market. When it comes to the customer side, it is as I said before taking off such, actually currently in very small numbers. We have launched with Delta customers IP [indiscernible] Samsung and also to our main customers that we can't reveal. As Christian said about the cloud product that is also the part of the portfolio in iris scanning, it has been licensed to NEC and is deployed U.S. government project. In addition to this, there are some activities as well in adjacent markets like biomedical for example is also ongoing trials from Delta ID.

In automotive space going a little bit outside of mobile, but still a very consumer-oriented application is that you can for example have more or less continues biometrics scanning of the iris, while driving and making sure you can adopt for some insurance plans and have automated payments done while on the road without compromising safety. And here at the CES Delta ID in general insurance showcase a nearer solution together with Gentex. And of course, this is fundamentally great offering. We will have now in combination with our Fingerprints portfolio and dealing with that together with our current customer and the customer that we can join forces together from Delta ID is a great section.

And with that, I hand over to Pontus Jägemalm our CTO, to talk a little bit more about the products and the technology.

Pontus Jägemalm

Alright, thank you, Jan. So let me start with a few words on how the system works. In the slide you can see an example of a mobile phone with an infrared LED and the 2 megapixel cameras. So, when you do a verification, the infrared LED using the light -- the users eyes and then the IR camera is used to record the detailed image of the irises. Then these IR images are transferred to the application processor of the phone where the algorithm is running to do the image processing and the recognition. And the reason that IR light is used partly that it works well for the iris recognition, and partly that if visible light was used, the surrounding lights could get varying addition and there could get interference with the detection.

The offering that Delta has been developing is now in the third generation and it includes the algorithms and the software, and that also references this time for the hardware. The hardware includes the IR LED, which can come from suppliers like Osram, Robe or Everlight. And the camera or image sensor is standard this time from companies like Sony, OmniVision, but it does require IR bandpass filter, and that is a filter that only leads the IR lights to -- this is also the reason why second user camera or a camera facing the user is needed. The normal selfie camera cannot be used since it cannot detect IR and it should not detect IR and the normal camera that filter that prevents that. However, there has been a development recently in switchable filters, so in the near term we expect that you can use the same camera for both applications. You switch the filter for the iris detection and for regular photos.

Then also similar to our fingerprint sensors, the image sensor and the filters are built into a module by module companies and examples here are Sony Optics and [JBIE]. Now, if we return to the content of the slide, I think it's important to note that those ideas can be focusing on the iris solution for mobile integration. There are other companies that have been working on iris systems, but with a different focus and this can be applications like border control or governmental applications. Delta ID's implementation is focused on small size for mobile. It's also focused on low cost and processing of the images in the application processor of the mobile, and this is very different and that put Delta in the unique position, but of course there will be competition in this area too.

Then if we go to the next slide, will be more details on the iris offering for the mobile. And in addition to the small size and low cost that I just talked about, so we also have the advantages listed here. The implementation is very fast which you may recognize from the fingerprint sensors so the minimizing the time from detection to verification. The technology works well distance wise for the mobile application and it also works well in varying conditions. So for example here, one eye could be included, you could be moving or you could be in doubt and it still works fine. It also works well with glasses.

An important point that Christian touched on before this biometric performance of the system, iris is very unique and provides good security with good convenience. And if you compare this to other potential biometrics beyond fingerprints, the current status is that the iris gives the best uniqueness. Also as we said before, we regard iris as a complement to fingerprint sensors and when you combine two different modalities or modes that are independent, you can obtain extremely high security and this of course can be useful for higher amount payments or secured documents and so on. Iris also works well for all population groups, young to old, women to men, and it's also stable overtime. And then on the hardware side, the system is straightforward with commodity components needed and this could give us supply possibilities and easy integration into the phone.

All right and then over to Christian for the summary.

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, thank you, Pontus. So, let me just summarize, once again this acquisition is once fit and it has strengthened our leadership in the biometric technology market. It brings us strong capable team, strong IP, strong technology knowhow as you've just heard from Pontus. We take a new step in security and trust, which is needed both to take on large financial streams and monitory funds, and the trust that is required there as well as to stand any attacks that is enabled to becoming in the industry as well. Our ambition is to be the market leader in the iris, in the fingerprint and in the multi-modal market, we continue that plan. And as I said now, fingerprint and iris are complimentary modalities from security and usability point of view which expands the capabilities that we will have now.

Finally, this is much more than just one another. One plus one becomes in my mind, we will expand the market itself. We will expand the customer base and the product portfolio now in the strong softer base offering as I discussed also including the cloud service that we now have. It actually helps us increase the ASP in the industry and expands clearly our market opportunity going forward. So, we’re now full of energy and enthusiasm looking into, taking the next steps in multi-modality and in the biometrics.

And with, that thank you.

Heidi Berger

Thank you all speakers. I think we're happy now to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first request comes from the line of [Howard Nielsen] from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you please elaborate on what is your deliverables and some color on general costs we can serve a gauge to gross margin and ASP potential. And then put that in relation to what is the total cost for the OEM? And the second question is, could you give us an indication of the current burn rates and set that out versus 2016? And then lastly, could you also highlight key differences your technology versus your competitors such as Princeton Identity and EyeVerify?

Jan Johannesson

This is Jan Johannesson and I will take first part of the question at least. So, the typical ASP and the total cost that we see from all the OEMs [indiscernible] is a couple of dollars, that will be taken into consideration. For the hardware components typically the range would be anywhere between $3 and $6 depending on choice of components, while the ASP for the software deliverables that will come down from Fingerprint Cards and the combined entity. We see that it is ranging say around $2, but it's coming down of course in terms of volume dependency. So, there looking at our deliverable, which is a pure software component with integration services that of course can have a very, very high gross margin component into that.

So -- but then onto your next part of the question, basically what is making the solution stands out is that, we do have a fundamental IP portfolio coming with this acquisition that we believe has a very good potential for this application area. And you mentioned some of the comparatives here and I think one that we could component fairly on is that the using different method is EyeVerify that has -- that actually uses the small blood veins surrounding the iris for detection, so that is a completely different detection method, but still using the eye as the source of the biometrics.

So, when it comes to the other competitors, we don't have any comments on them what they are up to.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, may I just follow up quickly, you said you find your strength in IP portfolio, but could you be more specific in terms of what you're selling point is versus Princeton Identity and then also on the burn rate, please?

Jan Johannesson

From, I think what we have repeated here or we will repeat here is that, we have a very safe and secured system with a low FAR and very good say resistance to spoofing in the system. But when it comes to statistic sales points and as typical discussion we normally we have with our, but Pontus will take a few [indiscernible].

Pontus Jägemalm

Yes, I would like to add to that, I mean as I said before this was developed for the mobile application and the focus has been on the system that is suited for mobile. And there are a lot of parameters that need to be met, as I said size, cost, possibility to do the processing in the phone which is a very unique combination in this area, and Delta ID, they're focused on the algorithm the software, but they do have the reference designs with their hardware. So, it's a complete package in that regard. The whole system works well together. So, this is different from the competition.

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, exactly, and I think on the course I mean it is about 15 people, we will obviously add as per need and in terms of the development what is needed for us to crack this. So, it's a small key. It's not a big course issue as for us I mean that’s just [indiscernible].

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Viktor Westman from Redeye. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Viktor Westman

Can you comment on the 500 million iris units there in what segment sort of some kind of breakdown?

Hassan Tabrizi

So, we haven't been much specific on this yet, but we would assume that and I think there's also some proof points in the market already that this will be deployed from the more premium-oriented phones and the high-end phones, coming into other segments. Clearly, there is a -- when we talk about multi-modality, the use cases will become very important for the usage of the mobiles and not only maybe I could say a tick box of the new feature itself. It could actually spread rather rapidly into other segments, but this is something we are currently evaluating us well to get with the team, coming from the Delta ID, to make sure that we have the strongest offering and the strongest understanding from the customer base because this is of course something we're now proposing to our current customer base.

But it doesn’t exclude us from moving outside of the smartphones. And to the other segments like automotive to this arm, but clearly I think the worth mentioning again is read at our system that is something we see with the addition of the Delta ID team. We have a very strong foothold, very good understanding and strong proof points as well in that market within that system already. So, I think this is something we hope to be expanding to many different types of products, but mainly the smartphones area and we would assume that it comes in from the top as many new features and functionalities as migrated into the part of proposed smartphones.

Viktor Westman

Can you also comment on the security issue that Galaxy S8 was recently hacked by using some kind of printed photography on a piece of the paper. I mean how was this possible and how it could have been prevented?

Jan Johannesson

Well, this -- I think we don’t comment on solutions that is out there in the market with this kind of conditions or events, but Pontus maybe you have addition to that.

Pontus Jägemalm

No, I think we need to get more specific later, if it’s a hand of out solution that we provide.

Viktor Westman

And Christian last but not least, can you say why you did not win the Galaxy S8?

Heidi Berger

We take that once again. We couldn't hear you really please. You can take a question once again.

Viktor Westman

Yes, I repeat my question. Why are you not in the Galaxy S8?

Jan Johannesson

So when it comes to the relationship to adjust safety customer, we have the Galaxy part product and beyond that we don’t comment on the other events happening in terms.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. [Operator Instructions] Your next request comes from the line of Victor Höglund from SEB. Please go ahead.

Victor Höglund

I was just wondering, so on mobiles and on tablets and on the current consumer electronic products I guess it's one business model, is it the same business model on Aadhaar and those kind of things or do you have something else? I'm thinking of course there are areas where the lifetimes of a product is much longer than what it is from mobile and do you see that? You can have different business model or is the same, that’s the question? Thank you.

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, I make sure and I think the answer -- the short answer is that there will be different business models. Of course, we now have also software offering as a separate thing, but clearly when you look at the cloud offering for example then you are getting into either user base or maybe user base is a good example or yearly subscription fees and so forth. So, there are many different ways to go in different industries with this one. So, it's also not only a one-off when you get into for example the cloud services, it's not a one-off sale of product, but it's rather a service or a Software-as-a-Service I'd say business model. So, there are many options there.

Victor Höglund

Okay and second question. So, you mentioned that bit here about how the cameras are evolving and you cannot take image coming out and so on. Is that a big hurdle now for iris, there's a hardware integration and you see that the change in sort of the fold camera in the phone when that develops. Is that a big catalyst or is that the catalyst you need to see before iris becomes widely adopted or because you see face now in many places and many people mentioned facial recognition in the OEM space, but few mentioned iris, why is that because iris is -- is it the camera that needs to be upgraded, I'd say. What would be the big catalyst for the market? That's my question, I guess.

Pontus Jägemalm

I think I mean the market is starting to take offs and I think the current solution works well. It's definitely the [indiscernible] assets. I think we should record the possibility to do switchable filters on the cameras as further potential that can drive the market even more, but I would say definitely feasible as is.

Victor Höglund

Okay and then just last question. I realized this is not the forum for this, but there's been a few comments from you, Christian, out in the market regarding inventory that was -- can you just state where we are now, would you like to repeat that sort of taking in this forum?

Christian Fredrikson

Sorry, now I didn't understand it is what?

Victor Höglund

You've said in a few occasions now the last couple weeks, you've been viewed [indiscernible] on inventories where what's the latest statement now that should back to normal levels by the end of Q2. So, we should see you have more normal ratio of selling sell-through in Q3? Or is it -- what's the status here and just clarify what you said in the official statement?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, of course, what I said is that we have no -- we have basically no new information right on that. So, we have said that with the best of our judgments by the end of the quarter or by end of the first half, we should be out of this, but that's of course only the inventory in the channel. We will see how our own inventory.

Victor Höglund

Yes, of course, but so the inventory in the channel in the retail area and so on that should be at normalized levels by the end of Q2 that’s your current view?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, I'll be cautious -- I'll be cautioned now only being saying that there is no new information at this stage right now, so yes. I understand the question and that's the final answer I've been giving here.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Heidi Berger

Okay, so thank you so much for listening in and as you know you can stay in touch with us, ask questions. The presentation will be available on our website and we also happy to contact you as over our different emails as you can see on the last slide.

So, with that said, thank you and have a nice day.

Christian Fredrikson

Yes thank you. Bye.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude your conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect. Speakers please standby.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.