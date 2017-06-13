Keryx's Path To Profitability Seems Clearer Now

Overview:

Between March 8, 2017 and May 01, 2017, Keryx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) issued three press releases. The first was FDA Filing acceptance of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Auryxia to include the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (NYSE:IDA) in patients with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD). This sNDA, if approved, would make Auryxia the only FDA approved oral treatment for IDA in NDD-CKD patients. It would also greatly expand the addressable market for the drug. The other two announcements related to vastly improved Medicare coverage for the drug. Improving coverage and a more focused sales strategy have begun to show up in script counts. The four-week average of Auryxia scripts has increased every week for all of 2017 (except for the week ending June 3, 2017 that was just reported).

Improved insurance coverage and increasing script counts, combined with an impending approval for IDA has set Keryx on a firm path to profitability.

Background:

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals only product Auryxia™ (ferric citrate) is an oral, ferric iron-based phosphate binder. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 5, 2014. Early sales were lackluster. Sales started to pick up, but then the company had to take the product off the market for a few months in the third quarter of 2016 due to manufacturing problems faced by its sole manufacturer (Norwich). The company was subsequently able to get a second contract manufacturer, Patheon Manufacturing Services, approved on Nov 09, 2016. The manufacturing problems at Norwich's facility were also fixed. Production resumed and the drug is back on the market. With two approved manufacturers and redundant manufacturing capacity, the manufacturing problems appear to be in the rear-view mirror. The company is devoting its resources to improve Auryxia sales and to prepare for the secondary launch of Auryxia for the treatment of IDA in patients with NDD-CKD following FDA approval.

Submission of sNDA for Iron Deficiency Anemia on March 08, 2017:

Keryx is seeking a label expansion for ferric citrate to include the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with NDD-CKD. A supplemental new drug application is under review by the U.S. FDA, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 6, 2017 for completion. The sNDA was based on data from a 24-week placebo controlled Phase 3 trial in 234 adults with stage 3-5 NDD-CKD. The trial results were clinically meaningful. Chances of FDA approval are very high based on the Phase 3 data and as confirmed by the company in various investor conferences. Approval would make Auryxia the only FDA approved oral medicine to treat IDA in patients with NDD-CKD. If Auryxia is approved for pre-dialysis patients for IDA, this would quadruple the potential market. 10% of the 16 million people in US with CKD have IDA (stage 3-5 pre dialysis patients with IDA). IV iron only for sickest patients and anaphylaxis is a serious side effect.

Medicare coverage announcement on March 20, 2017

On March 20, 2017, Keryx announced that the nation's largest Medicare Part D plan sponsor had added Auryxia® (ferric citrate) to its Medicare Part D plan formularies, effective immediately. This was a significant coverage improvement. As the company states on its website "Additional formularies expand unrestricted access to Auryxia to approximately 85 percent of phosphate binder patients across Medicare Part D and commercial insurance providers".

Medicare is a significant payer. Per Keryx "It is estimated that there are approximately 450,000 people in the U.S. who have End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and who require dialysis treatment. The majority of ESRD patients require chronic treatment with phosphate-binding medicines to lower and maintain serum phosphorus at acceptable levels. Medicare Part D and commercial insurance companies cover most of the prescription costs for people with ESRD, including the vast majority of phosphate binder prescriptions.

Medicare coverage announcement on May 01, 2017

On May 01,2017, Keryx announced that an additional large Medicare Part D plan sponsor has added Auryxia to its Medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017. This meant that 95 percent of dialysis patients on phosphate binders across Medicare Part D and commercial insurance providers now have unrestricted access to Auryxia. The company further stated that "The broad formulary status across Part D and commercial plans will support continuing growth of Auryxia in dialysis and provide access to Auryxia for people with iron deficiency anemia and non-dialysis dependent (NDD) CKD, pending approval of this indication later this year."

Steadily increasing script counts for Auryxia

Auryxia scripts counts, as reported by people on sites such as Twitter and StockTwits, have been increasing steadily. In fact, the four-week average of Auryxia scripts has increased every week in 2017 (except for the week ending June 3, 2017 that was just reported) as can be seen from the table below. I do not too much stock into one week's decline, especially since the decline occurred in a week that included the Memorial day holiday.

Please note that these are IMS numbers and this script count covers only about 50%-60% of the scripts written. The rest come from Specialty pharmacies such as DaVita and Fresenius and are not reported to IMS or Symphony.

Auryxia Rx 4-week

moving average Percent change in 4-week

moving average 1/6/2017 462 1/13/207 597 1/20/2017 637 1/27/2017 650 586.5 2/3/2017 592 619 5.54% 2/10/2017 660 634.75 2.54% 2/17/2017 697 649.75 2.36% 2/24/2017 730 669.75 3.08% 3/3/2017 709 699 4.37% 3/10/2017 711 711.75 1.82% 3/17/2017 703 713.25 0.21% 3/24/2017 736 714.75 0.21% 3/31/2017 815 741.25 3.71% 4/7/2017 744 749.5 1.11% 4/14/2017 785 770 2.74% 4/21/2017 790 783.5 1.75% 4/28/2017 851 792.5 1.15% 5/5/2017 862 822 3.72% 5/12/2017 921 856 4.14% 5/19/2017 880 878.5 2.63% 5/26/2017 901 891 1.42% 6/2/2017 780 870.5 -2.30%

Cash on balance sheet and Cantor Fitzgerald Sales Agreement are enough to get the company to break even

Keryx filed a 10Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 on May 4, 2017. Per the 10-Q, Keryx had about $91M cash left on its balance sheet from previous cash reserves plus the $125M cash received from Baupost in October 2015 as part of the Convertible Senior Notes offering. In addition, as of April 28, 2017, Keryx still had about $63.9 M of shares available for sale, under the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement it entered into, with Cantor Fitzgerald. Just a reminder to the readers- the company does not need to vote on or wait for the results of the June 8, 2017 annual meeting to raise cash from this Sales Agreement. They have already been doing so. For example, from the 10Q, "During the three months ended March 31, 2017, we sold 820,566 shares under the Sales Agreement for aggregate net proceeds of $5.1 million. Subsequent to March 31, 2017 and through April 28, 2017, we sold 996,006 shares under the Sales Agreement for aggregate net proceeds of $5.7 million. "

Current net cash burn is about $20M per quarter. Assuming, current trend in script growth, the company can get to break even sales of Auryxia in about 4 quarters even if the IDA indication is not approved. The $91M cash on the balance sheet combined with the $64M remaining under the Cantor Fitzgerald agreement is more than sufficient to reach profitability.

Results of Annual Meeting on June 8, 2017 awaited

The company has not yet filed with the SEC, the results of the annual meeting held on June 8, 2017. It is expected that the matters to be voted on have been approved, in particular, the authorization to issue up to 230M shares of stock. A fraction of this amount (33.4M shares) is required to satisfy the Baupost convert ($125M at $3.74 per share). The rest is for other matters such as acquiring other assets (?), getting ready for the IDA launch and for funding ongoing operations. We should know the results of the Annual Meeting by the end of this week.

Downside risks:

Of course, no investment is without risk. This is especially true for a "yet to be profitable" pharmaceutical company with a single product on the market in a highly competitive space. Some of the primary risks are as follows:

1) Failure to secure FDA approval for the IDA indication

2) Auryxia script counts flattening out or even declining

3) Keryx management diluting existing shareholders to buy an asset(s) that is risky, unproven or unliked by the market

I could go on, but you get the point.

Conclusion:

Auryxia does not need to become a blockbuster for an investor to enjoy market beating returns. Steadily increasing script counts indicate that the drug could reach break-even in 4 to 5 quarters. That alone is enough to vaporize the short thesis. Another positive is the continuing strong involvement by Baupost. Baupost's founder and Chairman, Seth Klarman, has a very strong and enviable track record with his investments, especially his pharma investments. But what could really change the game is an IDA approval on or before Nov 6, 2017. This would quadruple the potential market for the drug and open up even more opportunities such as monetizing Fexeric in Europe and/or acquiring other assets as mentioned by the CEO in various conferences and earnings calls. At that point, I would not be surprised to see the stock trading in the double digits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KERX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.