Macy's Announcement Sends Ripples Through Retail Sector

By Hamish Kumar, Integer Investments analyst

Investment Thesis

Macy's (NYSE:M) announcement has driven many strong retail companies' stock down. We believe that some of these declines are unwarranted, presenting excellent buy opportunities for investors.

What Did Macy's Actually Announce?

In fairness, the company didn't state a great deal during their investor meeting. However, the group's CFO, Karen Hoguet warned analysts that gross margins for the quarter may be lower than initially forecasted this February. Investors are now expected to see gross margins drop to between 40.1-40.3%. This represents a decrease of 60 to 80 basis points compared to last year's figures. The company is also trailing Q1's gross profit margin by a full percentage point, demonstrating the exponentially growing struggles the company now faces. Investors have evidently taken the news poorly, resulting in the stock price plunging 8% to close the market at $21.90. The current price now represents the lowest price the stock has traded at in over five years.

As mentioned in our previous article, Macy's had already shown cracks prior this announcement. Following from weak FY2016 results, the company followed by missing Q1 EPS and revenue estimates. EPS for the quarter totalled $0.24, missing expectations by $0.10. Net revenue equalled $5.34 billion, with expectations target $5.47 billion for the quarter. Just last year, the company was forced to close 100 stores as a result of their poorly performing brick-and-mortars.

Why Has This Sent Shockwaves Through The Retail Sector?

The market has treated Macy's announcement as a representative of the struggles the retail sector has faced over the last few years. The competitive landscape of the industry has shifted significantly, with consumers now more likely to compare item prices online and buy from the cheapest vendor. Retail brand loyalty has been at its lowest as a result, and plenty of customers have now shifted to purchasing products through e-commerce platforms. The biggest competitor to primarily brick-and-mortar stores is Amazon.com. Through innovation, the company has been able to significantly increase their scale. This has resulted in much lower per unit overhead costs than competitors, allowing the company to decrease their prices. This only reaffirms the business's competitive advantage.

Close comparables such as Sears (-3.6%) (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Kohl's (-4.3%) (NYSE:KSS) were rattled the most. What was most interesting however, is that somewhat unrelated retailer even felt the effects. Wal-mart fell by 1.7%, and supermarket retail giant, Kroger (NYSE:KR), dropped by 1.4%. Even sport retailers such as Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), were affected. The company's stock price plummeted 4.4% on the news. We don't think that FL should have been so severely affected however, However, considering Foot Locker's lucrative deals with the brands it holds, and exclusive rights to popular shoes, we don't believe that this sports retailer should have been as severely affected by Macy's announcement.

Statistical Curiosity

To emphasize the effects of this sell-off, we calculated the statistical correlations between two relatively unrelated retailers: Foot Locker and Macy. We used the daily prices for these two stocks and checked whether they have always been correlated or whether this is a recent trend. The screenshot below shows a dramatic shift. The correlation of daily stock prices between Foot Locker and Macy's over the last year has been 7%, meaning that they move in fairly independent manner. However, the stock's correlation over the last month has increased dramatically, to what is now 60%. This means that they move together very closely. This represents a huge jump, demonstrating the negative effects that Macy's has had on the Foot Locker's stock performance. Is this justified? Well internet was around six months ago, and Amazon was a dominant force for a long time.





Source: buyupside.com

Our View

The retail industry as a whole has been suffering. Negative top and bottom line growth has become a familiar characteristic for many of these companies in this sector. In this respect, we can understand why Macy's announcement caused a sell-off. We do however have to acknowledge the fact that there still are strong companies in retail. With growing fears and scepticism in the market for these stocks, external factors (in this case, Macys' investor presentation) and slight guidance misses could have huge negative effects on these stocks. Fantastic opportunities may therefore arise, as long as investors are willing the weather the temporary volatility and negative sentiments for these stocks.

Which Retailers To Avoid

Retailers that should be avoided are those with minimal competitive advantage, irrespective of size. Retail items that can easily be substituted to online sales should also be avoided. Wal-Mart, Sears, Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) all fit this category. The products that these companies supply are relatively generic, meaning that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can either supply the same products, or simply replicate the items and sell them at a cheaper price. Truth being said, retailers such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Williams-Sonoma are heavily investing into their online operations, and this might help them to compete.

Which Retailers To Monitor

On the flip side, companies that have an economic moat should be monitored. As mentioned above, Foot Locker is one of these companies. The business has exclusive rights to sell certain shoes, and its lucrative deals with major sports brands has allowed the company to drive inventory-related costs down. Its e-commerce division is also thriving, particularly through its Eastbay website. Other retailers to consider include Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Home Depot has successfully captured a large portion of the 'professionals' customer base through their loyalty program. These builders, carpenters, plumbers and other tradies provide a recurring revenue stream to the business, preventing the business from any major revenue shocks. Costco is similar to Home Depot in that respect, where high membership rates and price guarantees provide a sustainable competitive advantage.

Conclusion

The competitive landscape of the retail industry has shifted significantly. Many retail stocks have plummeted over the last year, symbolizing the effects that Amazon.com has had on these businesses. Slight guidance misses and/or softer earnings forecasts from retail companies could have huge negative effects on both its associated stock, as well as the retail sector as a whole. However, for one reason or another, not all retailers are under threat from Amazon. This may therefore present excellent buy opportunities in the future.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.