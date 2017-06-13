Starbucks: Don't Panic

While the company is maturing, growth in markets such as China remain very strong.

Previously, I made the argument that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is still a buy in spite of a continuing price rise.

Back in January of this year, Starbucks was trading at a price of $57 and in spite of having seen a significant run-up in 2016, I forecasted that the stock is poised to go higher.

Indeed it did, rising up to a high of just under $65 before reverting back to a price of $60.75 at the time of writing.

Of course, given the rate of growth for the stock in 2016, there was always going to be a reversal at some point. Is long-term growth expected to continue, or could this stock still be set to fall further?

The jury is out. Some argue that the stock could still be set to fall by as much as 26% from the current price, while others argue that continued growth in gross margin will propel the stock higher. In either case, I say that there is no reason to panic.

It is certainly evident that Starbucks' business model is maturing. For instance, Q2 Comp Stores Sales for 2017 were up 3% globally, while the company recorded a 6% increase for the same quarter last year.

Moreover, consolidated GAAP operating income grew by 8% in Q2 to a record $935 million, but this rate of growth is still slightly down from growth of 11% for the same quarter last year.

Nevertheless, the China/Asia Pacific market remains quite strong. For instance, while operating income in the region for Q2 FY16 had grown 15% to $129 million, that of Q2 FY17 had grown 36% to just under $176 million.

In this regard, I see China as continuing to be a key driver of growth for the company and while global growth as a whole might have slowed, this market will continue to be a robust driver of the company's sales for quite some time.

So, where does this leave Starbucks from a holistic perspective? In terms of valuation on a free cash flow basis, while a price to free cash flow ratio of 30 is significantly higher than that of the latter half of 2016, it is still significantly lower than that of levels seen in late 2015/early 2016:

In this regard, I do not see this company as being significantly overvalued on the basis of this metric, despite the run up in price. Furthermore, as the company has matured, it has shown quite significant dividend growth, at an average annual rate of 24.9%. In this regard, while the days of chasing fast capital gains with Starbucks may be over, the company is proving to be quite a stable option in terms of long-term dividend returns.

In this regard, I'm not panicking about Starbucks and don't intend selling my shares. While I wouldn't necessarily be in a rush to add more at this price, this company is solid and the robust growth in dividends make this a core long-term holding in my portfolio.

