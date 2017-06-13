The Fed's Inability To Cool Markets Should Be A Concern For Investors

The Fed is also concerned about what it percieves to be over-valued stock markets. Could pursue aggressive efforts to cool markets.

The Fed has raised interest rates three times since December of 2015, and looks to be on track to raise interest rates a fourth time this week. A strong labor market and stable global economy should give the Fed enough breathing room to raise rates without causing disruptions in markets. With most investors already pricing in a rate hike, if the Fed remains conservative with its hikes, any market turbulence should be limited.

However, the Fed's inability to cool off markets should give investors pause. The Fed has been trying, to no avail, to cool markets and deflate what some perceive to be a bubble. So far, the Fed has failed in its efforts and markets continuing to trend sharply upwards even following rate hikes. This could cause the Fed to double down and pursue more aggressive deflationary measures, which for investors sitting long could spell trouble.

Janet Yellen and crew will likely move to raise rates at a steeper rate, if not this month then in the future. If so, this could rattle markets, and more importantly, signal a long-term cool off. Right now, analysts are projecting the Federal Funds rate to increase from 1% to 1.25%. It's possible that Yellen could call for a higher interest rate hike, perhaps up to 1.5%, and if so, markets would react poorly to the news. It's also possible that Fed officials will look for other ways to cool markets, and most importantly, will pursue aggressive long term measures to encourage a cool off.

Previously, Fed minutes have shown that Fed leaders were worried about the stock market, thinking that it's too expensive. Among other things, the Fed minutes hint that high price-to-earnings ratios are historically high. With P/E ratios having risen to 25.69 as of June 12th (estimated), up from 24.06 at the start of the year, and up from 20.02 at the start of 2015, Fed leaders have plenty of reasons to doubt current valuations. And that makes it all the more likely that Fed leaders will react with policies to cool off markets.

If Yellen does decide to increase rates at a faster rate, she'll likely find plenty of allies at the Fed. Several inflation hawks have long been pushing for faster rate hikes, believing that the continued easy flow of money presents a risk. The efforts of the Fed so far to cool stock markets may give said hawks more leverage and the needed proof that small rate hikes are not enough.

Potential Market Bubbles Remain a Concern for Fed

The Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 are all at or near historical highs, and have continued to trend upwards even after the Fed rate hikes. Stock market inflation has previously been cited by the Fed as one of the chief reasons for raising interest rates. Policy makers are looking to avoid dramatic bubbles and have been hoping that gradual rate hikes would cool investor sentiments without causing dramatic declines. Yet, these efforts have failed with markets continuing to reach historical heights.

So far, there's been no widespread slowdown as far as investors and markets are concerned. Tech stocks have suffered a bit over the last few days, yet thus far nothing suggests a major market decline. Meanwhile, fears of a recession linger, but in the new global economy, such fears might be a constant.

Further, the once struggling but now hot housing market might, in fact, be too hot. Rising housing markets have pushed out as many as 3 million would-be first time home buyers, home ownership among millennials remains low, and across the country, policy makers and others are worried that historically high housing prices could push working class people out of the market. Meanwhile, rapid construction has yet to fully meet demand for rental units.

Time for Investors to Reflect, Fed Will Aggressively Cool Markets

Interest rates are going to rise. There can be little doubt of that. With the global economy doing relatively well, and the American economy doing especially well, the Fed can raise interest rates gradually without disrupting markets. More importantly, the economy may now be strong enough to raise rates at an even faster clip than we've seen over the past few years.

While it's unlikely that Yellen will make too dramatic of a move this week, she may hint at faster rate hikes in the future, which could cause some disruptions. She might also decide to roll the die and boost rates by more than expected (I'd guess closer to 1.3% rather than 1.5%). So far, Yellen has proven to be cautious, so an aggressive move would be slightly surprising, but there are plenty of justifications for doing so.

If the Fed does move more aggressively to cool markets, expect stock markets to cool. Those stocks with exceptionally high P/E ratios will come under the closest scrutiny. Such stocks may already be overvalued. As for myself, I've finally unloaded Google (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) and a few other of my favorite blue chips. Markets simply appear too hot, and while I don't see any major economic risks in the short-term, I struggle to justify the high valuations seen in many stocks. I'll be looking for bargain deals, but chances are, I'll have to dig deep if I want to find any.

