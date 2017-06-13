Transocean Rushes To Buy Back Debt

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has just announced cash tender offers for $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. This move comes after the company sold the jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling for a total consideration of $1.35 billion including $320 million of cash. Transocean finished the first quarter with $3.1 billion of cash and also raised $403 million in May in a private placement of 5.52% notes maturing in 2022, so the company had plenty of liquidity to fund cash tender offers.

Transocean has previously used cash tender offers to deal with its indebtedness. Back in summer 2016, the company purchased 6.50% senior notes due 2020, 6.375% senior notes due 2021 and 3.80% senior notes due 2022. At that time, the company was criticized for poor timing of the tender offer as it was not able to capture a big discount on the notes. This time, Transocean will be paying a premium to the face value of its notes. Recent moves, including the sale of the jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling and a series of notes issues backed by the long-term contracts of Transocean newbuild rigs improved the financial profile of the company. Therefore, the discount on its bonds was long gone.

Frankly, I do not see the rationale to rush and buy back bonds right now. One might argue that the company is reducing its interest expense. This is true, but if we look at the recent Transocean bond deals, the improvement is not that significant. The best interest rate was achieved on the latest issue - $410 million in 5.52% senior secured notes due 2022. In December 2016, the company placed $625 million of 6.25% senior secured notes due 2024. In July, the company sold $1.25 billion of 9.00% senior unsecured notes due 2023.

One cannot say that Transocean is doing something that is badly wrong, but in my view the execution is sluggish. The company has already used its best rigs on best contracts to raise money from the debt market and rushed to utilize this money to buy back bonds above par. Meanwhile, both WTI oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) prices hold steadily below $50, which may at some point cause weakness in the bond market and provide an opportunity to buy longer-maturity bonds at a discount. This will not necessarily happen and oil prices may be back above $50 in the near future, but there is hardly a need to rush with a tender offer.

Transocean shares have reached lows last seen in 2016, and I expect that the stock will try to find support at these levels. With the sale of the jack-up segment, Transocean became a pure floater bet and needs higher oil prices to prosper in the future. A technical correction to the upside should be expected as the company's shares dropped from $16 to $9 without a single meaningful rebound. Longer term, current levels may prove an interesting point for long entry but oil prices need to increase meaningfully. There's hardly a way how a floater-oriented driller can operate profitably in the $50 oil world.

