Which Gold Junior Will Get Taken Over Next?

Predicting Gold Junior Takeovers in 2017

Predicting the next gold junior takeover target is not easy, but it's more than a guessing game. In my view, you have to look for juniors that own projects with low initial capital requirements, low projected cash costs, solid exploration upside, and projects that are located in politically favorable mining jurisdictions. This is what draws interest from the senior and mid-tier gold producers that are looking to add low-cost production and reserves to their portfolio.

Why should you aim to buy takeover targets? When you buy a gold junior that gets taken over, you can make a lot of money, plain and simple. Take Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) for instance, which was recently purchased by El Dorado (NYSE:EGO) in a C$590 million deal, at a 46% premium. After buying and recommending Integra for years, I'll exist the position with gains north of 200%. Integra benefited from high grades, strong exploration results, existing infrastructure and a perfectly located gold project.

You can also look at Kaminak Gold as another example; I recommended that stock at $.67; Kaminak was acquired by Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) at a premium of 33% or C$2.62 per share from its previous stock price. Kaminak's Coffee project in the Yukon, Canada, carries strong economics based on a feasibility study, with projected AISC of $550 per ounce; pre-production capital costs are also fairly reasonable at C$317.4 million. However, it was an excellent deal for Kaminak shareholders given the premium. Such picks have helped my gold portfolio outperform the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), the junior miners index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) and other gold-focused ETFs.

Following the Integra takeover, I've begun searching for the next possible takeover. Here are five potential takeover targets I've identified. Please keep in mind that this is just my own opinion; I am making these suggestions based off my own research and instincts. This shouldn't be taken as investment advice; please do your own due diligence before investing.

Lydian (OTC:LYDIF)

Lydian owns 100% of the Amulsar gold project in Armenia and is targeting initial production in early 2018. The 5-million ounce gold deposit is expected to yield 220,000+ ounces of annual gold production, with all-in costs expected to fall below $600 an ounce. The mining sector is one of the largest contributors to GDP and exports in Armenia.

Based on its feasibility study, Amulsar carries a net present value of $494 million at $1,250 gold prices, or more than double Lydian's current market cap. With $93 million in cash on hand and financing secured, the project is fully-funded to production. Below, you will see that the project compares favorably to some of its peers, with Lydian trading at a discount of P/NAV.

(Credit: Lydian corporate presentation)

I think Lydian is an attractive takeover target given Amulsar's low costs and high annual production rates; I think a takeover could happen once the company reaches initial production at Amulsar. I would expect mid-tier producers to be interested in bidding for Lydian.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF)

Semafo has been a disappointing stock for investors this year but I think the company's fortunes could change as larger miners may look to buy low-cost producers such as Semafo on the cheap.

For some background, Semafo owns and operates the Mana Mine, the Natougou mine and other properties in Burkina Faso. Semafo is also currently developing the Natougou mine (also called Boungou), which holds very favorable economics. According to a feasibility study, the mine will produce 226,000 ounces of gold annually over the first three years at $374 AISC.

Over an initial 7-year mine life, it will produce 1.2 million ounces of gold at $518 AISC. At a $1,200 per ounce gold price, its after-tax value (5% discount) is $334 million with a payback period of just 1.3 years. First gold pour is scheduled for mid-2018.

Semafo's operating performance has left a bit to be desired lately - misleading ore outlines on its mine plan have led to significant variations in grades, according to the company. But the balance sheet remains real strong and should help it get through these issues, with $255 million in cash and just $60 million in debt as of March 31.

In my view, the company is a strong takeover target due its low-cost production, solid balance sheet and growth potential from Natougou. I view the recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity.

Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF)

Guyana is in its first year of commercial production at its Aurora mine and everything has gone better than planned. The company has revised its production guidance in 2017 to between 160,000 to 180,000 ounces at $775-$825 AISC. The high-grade gold mine (average grades of 2.9 g/t in reserves) is set to produce more than 200,000 ounces per year on average starting next year over a 15-year mine life, with exploration upside potentially adding years of production.

The company has identified its potential second gold mine in Sulphur Rose, with an initial resource of 277,850 ounces indicated and 289,250 ounces inferred; a regional soil sampling program is underway and drilling has been proposed.

(Credit: Guyana Goldfields presentation)

Unlike the other stocks on this list, I think Guyana's stock price is fully valued. Based on its feasibility study, Aurora carries an after-tax net present value (5% discount) of $850 million based on a $1,200 gold price. Currently, the company's market cap exceeds $1 billion. Investors appear to be bullish on Guyana's exploration upside at Aurora.

Still, I think the company is a takeover target and it should strongly consider a sale here to maximize shareholder value. I think the company could draw strong interest from larger producers despite the current valuation.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources is nearing initial production at its high-grade Brucejack Project in British Columbia, Canada. I've called Pretium a strong takeover target in the past, and I've only grown more confident in this thesis as the company advances the project.

Brucejack is among the most attractive gold projects I've ever seen, with proven and probable gold reserves of 8.1 million ounces at 16.1 g/t (plus 5.9 million ounces of silver reserves); life of mine average annual production of 404,000 gold ounces and AISC under $500 should make this a highly economical gold mine.

The feasibility study predicts life-of-mine net cash flow of $2.82 billion after-tax and a net present value of $1.53 billion using a conservative gold price of $1,100. Using a $1,400 gold price yields $4.17 billion in total after-tax net cash flow, with a project net present value of $2.36 billion.

The Valley of the Kings deposit also remains open to the east and west along strike and at depth, so there's the potential for additional reserves at Brucejack.

I think Pretium is going to draw increased interest from senior gold producers once it reaches commercial production at Brucejack, which I expect will happen later this year. It's going to be a highly profitable gold mine, plain and simple. Look for major producers to make a bid.

Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF)

A recent article on a website called Small Cap Power says "all signs point to a company sale" of Metanor and I couldn't agree more. Following the retirement of several key executives and a $7.25 million investment by Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF), I think this is the route the company will take.

Metanor is a small gold producer, with 35,000 ounces of annual production, at $1,075 AISC in Q1. However, the company owns a massive amount of exploration ground (7,718 hectares in Bachelor and 7,335 hectares in Urban-Barry), including the Barry project, where it has defined a 941,000 ounce resource base.

Following the redemption of its convertible debentures, the closing of a $8.85 million private placement and the recent announcement of another $5 million private placement, Metanor is in strong financial shape as it seeks to expand production.

The most obvious suitor for Metanor is Kirkland Lake Gold, which now owns 13.7% of the company, but as the article pointed out, Osisko Mining is another potential suitor as it owns the nearby Windfall gold project. Other larger, Canadian-focused miners such as Goldcorp and Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) could also make a play for Metanor. And I think Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) would likely be willing to re-work its 20% gold stream on Bachelor Lake in such a transaction.

Other potential takeover targets include: Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF), Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF), ATAC Resources (OTCPK:ATADF), Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICGQF, KLGDF, AVNZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy shares of Metanor in the coming weeks

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.