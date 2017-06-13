Dr. Pepper: It's Gonna Pop!

Shares of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) are up about 1% over the past twelve months, and this presents a buying opportunity in my view. The company generates a decent amount of free cash, has a dividend that's grown nicely and shows the potential for increased upside, and the shares trade at a discount to the overall market. I'll briefly review the financial history here before trying to model future price based on dividend growth, and will end with a brief discussion about the stock itself. There are a few things to be concerned about, but in general I'm quite bullish on this name.

Financial Snapshot

There are a few things that leap off the page when you review the financial statements here. For example, since 2011, revenue has grown every year, and net income has also climbed every period save one. Specifically, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 2.4% while net income has grown at a CAGR of a little over 6%. This suggests to me that the company can grow net income at a faster rate than sales. This relationship between revenue and net income is important for a host of reasons I've described elsewhere. In this case, I like the fact that net income can grow at a faster rate than revenue, as it indicates that the company is somewhat "scalable."

It's not all perfect, at Dr. Pepper Snapple, though. For instance, net income dropped slightly from the first quarter of 2016 to the most recent period. This isn't earth shattering, but it is something to monitor. Also, the level of debt present is on my radar as the long term debt here has absolutely ballooned after the Bai acquisition. This is troublesome on some level, but I'm less concerned about it, given the maturities involved. Specifically, 68% of this debt is due after 2022, so there's little concern about a short term liquidity or solvency crisis at the firm.

It seems to me that management rates the interests of shareholders quite highly, in light of the fact that they have returned about $4.6 billion to shareholders since 2011 ($1.8 billion paid in dividends, the balance in the form of stock buybacks). Every company faces ups and downs in its operations, and the telling thing in my view is how management reacts to those changes. On that measure, management here passes with flying colors. Because of these efforts, the number of shares outstanding has declined at a CAGR of about 3% since 2011.

Benefiting from the drop in the number of shares outstanding, and increasing cash being paid in dividends, the dividends per share has grown here at a CAGR of about 9.8% since 2011. This will be the basis of my financial forecast of the stock, below.

Modeling The Dividend

It's great that the company has performed as well as it has since 2011, but investors buy a future, not a past. With that in mind, I need to make an attempt at forecasting the future stock price. In order to make that task easier, I want to hold most variables constant. If I focus in on the variable that "drives value", I can thus make a prediction of future stock prices. I find this exercise in ceteris paribus to be the most reasonable approach to forecasting, so here goes. I'll hold the dividend yield constant, and grow the dividend and see what that does to price.

Given that the company will likely be in debt reduction mode for the next few years, it makes sense to assume that the dividend growth rate will slow somewhat. I'll therefore forecast that growth rates drop by about 40% and I'll model a growth rate of around 5% from here.

When I perform this exercise on shares of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, I infer a stock growth rate of about 7.6% on a compounded basis. This is a reasonable return in my view based on all of the risks, and (eventually) opportunities from the Bai acquisition.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DPS would turn bullish with a daily close above $93.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bottoming pattern on the daily charts. From here see the shares rising to the $98.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today, we may buy DPS call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $90.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $98.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe DPS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse, investors can't access the cash flows of different companies directly, but must access those cash flows via the public share market. The difficulty is that the share market behaves according to rules that seem, to put it mildly, unintuitive. The "Mr. Market" popularized by Graham, goes from being manic to being depressive, and in my view, it makes the most sense to buy from him when he's depressed. It makes sense to buy only when other shareholders largely eschew a given name.

At the moment, the shares of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group are trading at a 21% discount to the overall market. In my view, it makes sense to take advantage of this strange disconnect between the cash flow generating ability of the firm and the shares that supposedly represent its fortunes. In my view, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group is a very compelling buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.