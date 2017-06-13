Foot Locker Q1 2017 Earnings Review

Here, we discuss the key factors that contributed to the decline, before providing our opinion on the matter.

By Hamish Kumar, Integer Investments analyst

Previously, we posted an article regarding our "buy" recommendation on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). A few weeks ago, the company's Q1 2017 earnings were released. The company missed guidance on revenue by 0.5% and on EPS by $0.02 (1.5%). This caused the share price to significantly decrease from the $71.30 to the current price of $54.86. This represented a 30.0% drop.

Below, we discuss the key factors that contributed to Foot Locker's guidance miss. We then state our reasons as to why we remain optimistic on the future prospects of the company.

Key Q1 Report Takeaways

Total sales for the quarter increased by 0.7% to $2,001 million. There was a net decrease of nine stores for the quarter, where 30 stores were opened and 39 stores were closed. This brought the total store tally to 3,354 as of April 29, 2017. As a result, the increase in sales was wholly attributed to the comparable sales growth of 0.5%. Excluding foreign currency fluctuation effects, total sales for the quarter increased by 1.8%.

In relation to the company's expenses, Foot Locker experienced rising costs as a percentage of revenue. The gross margin decreased from 35.0% to 34.0%, and the SG&A expense rate increased from 18.2% to 18.5%.

Overall, we don't see the sales aspect of the business as a cause for concern. The comparable-store sales growth of 0.5% is relatively strong given the market's current retail landscape and competitive pressures. The main reason for the weaker-than-expected performance was due to the later than expected tax refunds in America. This was also discussed by Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL), a close competitor, for their softer performance for the quarter. The resulting effect caused February sales to decrease by double-digit percentages. However, this was somewhat recouped over the following two months, as stated during the company's earnings call.

The less-popular All-Star Weekend shoe releases also contributed to weaker-than-expected sales. Traditionally, the All-Star Weekend allows companies like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) to showcase their latest basketball shoe releases. However, with basketball shoes recently becoming less popular, the reception for these shoes wasn't as great.

It's worth mentioning that we don't see any long-term threats to the company's sales growth. This is because Foot Locker is lightly protected from online and discount competitors. Individual sports brands loosely enforce standardized prices for core products across retail stores, meaning that price fluctuations between physical and online stores vary only by insignificant amounts. Since price differences are usually insignificant, there is no convenience in trying shoes on in the store and then buying them online at a cheaper price.

Foot Locker also sells more exclusive products with unique colorways compared to its competitors. Therefore, the hype behind their shoes means that customers are willing to pay a premium for their products. In a way, this is a more niche customer base than those who simply look for the cheapest price.

In regard to the 1% decrease of the gross margin rate, this was represented by a 40-basis-point decline in the merchandise margin rate and a 60-basis-point decline through a deleverage on the occupancy and buyer's compensation expenses. The lower merchandise rate was primarily as a result of higher markdowns in the direct-to-customer business, where more promotional sales were made than in the past in order to drive traffic and clear slower moving products. Foot Locker has stated that this is very much a one-off, with the company's strategy focusing on selling premium products at full price. Overall however, we should expect full-year gross margin rates to be a touch lighter than last year, as a result of this decline through deleverage.

SG&A sales as a percentage of revenue increase by 30 basis points as a result of lower than expected sales, combined with an increase in minimum wages and higher medical benefit costs. Due to the nature of these expenses, we don't see this as a result of inefficiencies or poor cost handling. It is therefore safe to assume SG&A will remain roughly constant going forward.

Our View

At a current share price of $54.86, the company's P/E ratio is 11.26x. For a company that has had an excellent track record for top- and bottom-line growth, we believe that the company's valuation is unjustified. P/E ratios of between 10x and 12x are reserved for companies with minimal growth prospects and/or risky earnings. None of these seem to be the case for Foot Locker.

We have also valued the company using the discounted cash-flow method. Our key assumptions and outputs are listed below. Based on our findings, the stock is undervalued by approximately 27%. Of course, should growth be lower than the estimated 4.7%, the valuation would be significantly lower.

CFO Growth Rate Average (5yrs) 4.7% Terminal Growth Rate 2.0% WACC 11.8% Implied Stock Valuation $69.61 Undervaluation 26.9%

We therefore believe that the market has overreacted to Foot Locker's recent earnings release. Our analysis has shown that the company's results aren't an indicator of any long-term risks associated with the business. Although we expected margins to be a tad weaker this year, we expect strong sales growth for the business as a result of its excellent online and bricks and mortar presence. The company is ultimately in a prime position to capture growth from the footwear and apparel segment of the retail industry.

