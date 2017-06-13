When Will Western Digital Raise Its Dividend?

Credit: Quintin Lin

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) is approaching 50 years in operation and is now a major player in the data storage industry. In recent times, it has also become a solid dividend payer in the technology space.

Before the stock's run up over the last 12 months, WDC boasted a yield of 4% and continuous payments dating back to 2012. Today, the yield is around 2.2% and the dividend has stalled at $0.50 for eight consecutive quarters.

This article will take a look at Western Digital's dividend history, cash flow situation, debt pile and the convoluted saga with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY).

About

Western Digital was founded in 1970 in Irvine, California, as General Digital Corporation before its rename. It was first known for producing calculator chips and then moved into hard disk drive controllers and data storage in the 1980s.

Today, WDC is a major manufacturer of both hard disk drives and flash memory, the latter thanks to the $16 billion acquisition of SanDisk in 2016. It has a market cap of $26 billion and has been led by CEO Stephen Milligan since January 2013.

Dividend History

WDC paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.25 in October 2012. In the time since, the payout to shareholders has doubled to $2 per annum.

Credit: High Plains Investor

As you can see from the chart above, management first declared a $2 dividend for 2015 and has not increased it in the interim.

Bear in mind that WDC completed the SanDisk deal in May 2016, so it's no surprise that cash flow has been cautiously managed during this period.

Free Cash Flow

Credit: High Plains Investor

Free cash flow declined over the past five years as the company transitioned from a noted hard disk drive manufacturer to one that also produces a substantial amount of flash memory. Despite the slump, WDC had a healthy FCF payout ratio of 36% in 2016.

Thankfully for management, the added revenues from SanDisk have rejuvenated earnings. With three quarters of the 2017 fiscal year reported, $1.8 billion of free cash flow has already been generated.

Solely looking from a cash flow point of view, WDC is currently in a strong position to maintain and increase its dividend.

Debt Situation

Credit: High Plains Investor

The undoubted benefits of the SanDisk acquisition are somewhat balanced by a significant negative - increased debt.

WDC's long-term debt jumped from $2.2 billion at the end of 2015 to $13.7 billion the following year. As of June 2017, the company has a current ratio of 2.4, quick ratio of 1.9 and debt-to-free cash flow of 5.8.

While the leverage ratios have weakened, they are still manageable. The chief issue that will affect WDC's balance sheet, and the company's near-term future, is the much reported Toshiba chip sale.

The Saga With Toshiba

It's hard to know where to start with the Toshiba flash fracas since the situation changes daily, but here are the main details.

Credit: Toshiba

Toshiba is trying to sell its flash business which is centered in a manufacturing plant in Yokkaichi, Japan (above). WDC has a stake in this plant which it inherited through the SanDisk acquisition.

The Japanese company needs to sell its semiconductor segment to offset massive losses incurred by nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse. The situation is so serious that Toshiba could be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Western Digital believes that it should have approval rights on the winning bidder. Toshiba disputes this reading of the contract and wants WDC to butt out of the sale process.

There is rumored to be a number of suitors for the flash business including US firm Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a group led by private equity firm KKR & Co., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. of Taiwan, and SK Hynix of South Korea. WDC has made what's believed to be a last ditch $18 billion offer for the operation.

Conclusion

At this point, it is not clear what will come of Western Digital's efforts in the Toshiba bidding process, or how much it might be obliged to pay. However, as a dividend-minded investor, I think it's logical to draw two possibilities from the affair.

If WDC successfully wins the auction for Toshiba's chip business, thus requiring a significant cash outlay, then a dividend raise is unlikely in the near future. With a substantial amount of debt on the books already, it's hard to imagine management actively decreasing the cash pile.

The alternative is that WDC fails in the bidding process. In that case, there is the possibility of an increased payment given the low payout ratio and earnings on the rebound.

While the company could of course cut or reduce its dividend, that would no doubt result in a negative reaction from some shareholders.

Given the uncertainty over the Toshiba sale, and enormous run up WDC has made in the past 12 months, I won't be adding to my position in the near future but retain faith in its future prospects.