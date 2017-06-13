GNC Holdings: Dividend Cuts Won't Hurt When You Know How To Write Low-Risk Covered Calls

The use of my stock rating system will give you more income opportunities and a greater margin of safety when buying GNC.

Have you ever had your soul crushed by being told the program that you signed up for or the product you loved using is no longer available? I can think of a few of these unfortunate moments off the top of my head right now, like the time my favorite Guinness beef stew was no longer on the menu of my favorite local restaurant, or the time my cell phone carrier told me new iPhones will cost $800 instead of $400 due to the elimination of carrier smart phone subsidies.

These nightmarish events remind me of the feeling you get when you find out one of your dividend growth stocks has suddenly cut their dividend. After all, a dividend payment is a part of a program put in place by the CEO and the company's board members. When you buy a dividend growth stock, you are effectively subscribing to the company's dividend program and it can really hurt when the company suddenly decides to cancel that program.

As a dividend growth investor who loves to grow my passive income, I hate when one of my stocks cuts or eliminates their dividend altogether. Many fellow dividend growth investors will sell their stock immediately after a dividend cut and usually suffer a capital loss in doing so. A stock yielding 0% for a dividend growth investor is as useless as having "10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife." Or is it?

There is a better strategy then getting out and taking a loss after a cut.

GNC

I bought GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) towards the beginning of 2017 for $10.00 a share because it rated high in my stock screener.

My dividend growth stock screener is used to rate a stock's value, margin of safety, and dividend strength. A detailed description and an example of my system can be found here.

In the below table, you will see the rating that ultimately convinced me to become a shareholder of GNC:

Criteria GNC data Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 2.62 100% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 2.95 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 0.8 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 2.65>1.24 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 1.94 38% #7 P/E(ttm) < 10 3.77 100% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 5 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 8.0% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 29.4% 100% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 3.45 100% #12 4 Year* DGR >= 10% 16.7% 100% #13 3 Year DGR/4 Year* DGR >= 1 0.61 61% Final Score: 85%

*Usually my system uses 5 year DGR, but because GNC had only paid 5 annual dividends, a 4 year DGR could only be calculated. In most cases the 4 year DGR and 5 year DGR will be very similar so it is an effective substitution in most cases.

An 85% score was enough to justify my purchase and represented that GNC had a built in margin of safety, was undervalued, and had a strong dividend.

The valuation ratios P/E and P/B were extremely low, indicating that the stock is vastly undervalued in relation to its earnings and book value.

The dividend growth rate was high, the payout ratio was very low, and the amount of FCF was more than enough to cover the dividend. These metrics indicated that the high 8% yielding dividend was fairly safe.

Earnings have also been growing showing the the company has been growing profitability even during these tough retail times.

I also took a gander and read the 2016 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript and liked what I saw when I read about GNC CEO Robert Moran's turnaround plan of addressing five key areas that need immediate attention to help strengthen the business:

Number one, improving the overall retail customer experience and ensuring we provide them with great products and trusted advisors. Number two, pricing has been a particular issue for our brand. So we have had to change how we price and promote our products to eliminate channel conflict and customer confusion about our value proposition. Number three, revamping our loyalty program. Our outdated Gold Card Program did not drive the customer behaviors we wanted. Our new loyalty pilot collects more customer data and better leverages the existing customer data we have to drive customer behaviors. Number four, enhancing product innovation with both our private-label and third-party vendors and extending the aisle with our e-commerce platform. And, lastly, number five, improving our marketing in multiple ways, shifting from mass to digital, being more focused on traffic-driving initiatives, better targeting profitable customer segments, which will result in an improved marketing ROI. Across each of these areas, we need to fundamentally change the way we operate as a company. We are moving forward with urgency to implement necessary changes, but there is no silver bullet or quick fix solution. -Q3 2016 Earnings Call Transcript

I liked that Moran is a man with a plan. He is targeting all the areas that are hurting customer traffic and hampering the customer in-store experience. He also does not seem delusional by blaming GNC's current problems on outside factors but rather on how the business is currently run. He is definitely attempting to revamp the operations of the company to start a turn-around recovery.

However, GNC decided to cut their dividend a month and a half after I purchased stock. It felt like a gut punch like the unfortunate events I mentioned above, even though I feel like I bought at an undervalued price and believe in the company long term. But because I am all about growing my income stream, I will use covered call options to make more income then the previous dividend while I wait for GNC's recovery.

The Covered Call

From Investopedia:

A covered call is an options strategy whereby an investor holds a long position in an asset and writes (sells) call options on that same asset in an attempt to generate increased income from the asset. This is often employed when an investor has a short-term neutral view on the asset and for this reason holds the asset long and simultaneously has a short position via the option to generate income from the option premium. A covered call is also known as a "buy-write."

Covered calls must be written in 100 share blocks. An option premium is paid to the investor up front at the time of initiation of the call.

To make up for my lost dividend income, I found opportunities to write $10.00 call options to pick up income in the form of premiums. At the time of initiating my call options, GNC was trading for less than $10.00. By writing a $10.00 call I am agreeing to sell GNC at a price greater than market value, but in the future. $10.00 (also known as the strike price) happens to be my cost basis, so if my option gets exercised in the future, I will get out of GNC unharmed while picking up some premium income along the way, which most often yields more than the precut dividend. If GNC price closes below $10.00 at the end of the option time period, the option expires worthless, and I can then repeat the process.

To reiterate, there are two outcomes when writing this covered call.

If GNC closes under $10.00 at the end of the option time period, the option expires worthless, I keep the premium I received upfront, I continue to own my 100 shares of GNC, and I have the opportunity to write another call option and make more income.

If GNC closes at $10.00 or above at the end of the option time period, the option is called and I am forced to sell my 100 shares of GNC at the strike price of $10.00. I keep my premium paid upfront but no longer own my 100 shares.

I am currently writing GNC covered calls to receive income on my 100 shares of GNC stock that I own. The table below shows the covered calls I have written, their strike price, their date of expiration, and the premium I received.

Date Initiated Strike Price Expiration Date Premium Received After Trade Fee Outcome 2/23/2017 $10.00 3/17/2017 $21.29 Expired Worthless 4/18/2017 $10.00 5/19/2017 $16.29 Expired Worthless 6/5/2017 $10.00 7/21/2017 $19.44 Currently Own TOTAL: $57.02

As you can see above, I have picked up some nice income from my 100 shares of GNC and I am absolutely killing the precut dividend. The dividend was $0.80 when I originally bought my 100 shares of GNC. If I held on to my stock for a year and GNC never eliminated their dividend, I would have received $80 that year, good for an attractive cost basis yield of 8.0%. Instead, I am writing covered calls and received $57.02 over 109 days (2/23/17 to 6/11/17). When annualizing my income, I get $190.84 of premium income over 1 year, good for a 19.1% cost basis yield. I am destroying the precut dividend. Try finding another investment that earns you a 19% yield not involving options.

My covered call writing strategy makes it evident that dividend cuts might not be as nightmarish as I once thought. Who knew you could make so much income on a stock that no longer pays a dividend?

When Does This Strategy Not Work?

This option strategy doesn't always work. For it to work you must buy stock at undervalued prices giving you a margin of safety. Usually when a company cuts their dividend, the share price drops a significant amount. If you got in at a safe price, the resulting share price after a drop will still be in a range close enough to your cost basis. If you buy a stock at all-time highs, you can be stuck with stock where call writing only earns you income after taking a large capital loss.

For instance, if you bought GNC at $40.00 a share and you are trying to write $10.00 call options now, you will lose $30 a share in capital losses when your call eventually gets exercised. And because call premiums are determined by how close the strike price is to the current market share price, writing a 30 day $40 call option when a stock is trading around $10 will earn you exactly $0.00 in premium. To every option, there is a buyer on the other side. Who is going to pay you a premium to bet that a stock trading at 10 will get to 40 within 30 days? No one. If you find someone willing, please give me a call!

How does one know that their purchasing stock at a great price? It's easier than you think. Use my stock screener system that I explain in depth, which is linked in the beginning of this exclusive article.

To provide an example, let's look at how my screener rated GNC at higher prices in the past. I also included a chart of GNC's stock price to be used as reference.

Criteria GNC @ 51.16 on 2/3/14 Score @ 51.16 GNC @ 46.55 on 3/10/14 Score @ 46.55 GNC @ 30.64 on 3/14/16 Score @ 30.64 My Purchase @ 10.00 Score @ 10.00 #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 3.91 100% 3.91 100% 2.85 100% 2.62 100% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 1.87 30% 1.87 30% 2.81 0% 2.95 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% 5 100% 5 100% 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 0.60 100% 0.60 100% 0.72 100% 0.8 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 2.72>0.58 100% 2.72>0.58 100% 2.60>1.24 100% 2.65>1.24 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 5.70 0% 5.18 0% 3.67 0% 1.94 38% #7 P/E(ttm) < 10 18.60 14% 17.11 29% 11.78 82% 3.77 100% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 2 0% 2 0% 4 0% 5 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 1.17% 39% 1.29% 43% 2.35% 78% 8.0% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 20.7% 100% 20.7% 100% 26.6% 100% 29.4% 100% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 3.23 100% 3.23 100% 5.11 100% 3.45 100% #12 4 Year* DGR >= 10% N/A 0% N/A 0% N/A 0% 16.7% 100% #13 3 Year DGR/4 Year* DGR >= 1 N/A 0% N/A 0% N/A 0% 0.61 61% Final Scores: 53% 54% 58% 85%

I have to point out that my minimum requirement is to invest in stocks with at least 5 consecutive years of higher dividends. Back in 2014 through March 2016, GNC should not have been considered by any investor using my system. But for argument's sake, let's assume you ignored my system and bought GNC anyways near the first 3 entry points listed in the above table. You can clearly see that each entry is rated sub 60% which is a screaming: AVOID stock. I only consider investing in any stock rating 80% or higher and prefer 90%+. If you read about my system, you will quickly learn why an 80% rating indicates that a stock is undervalued.

Even though the lack of dividend history for GNC at these time periods has a huge negative impact on its score, please take a look at P/E and P/B, two common valuation ratios. You can clearly see that the stock was vastly overvalued as these numbers have decreased from 18.60 P/E and 5.70 P/B in 2014 to 3.77 P/E and 1.94 P/B in early 2017.

Earnings throughout this period have barely changed from 2.72 to 2.65, indicating that the company is still producing around the same profitability; however, the stock price has dropped dramatically (almost 80%) during this time frame. The table above makes it obvious that GNC was clearly overvalued in 2014 and 2016 and undervalued in 2017. Why pay $50 for a company that earns the same as a company selling for $10?

An investor using my system would have known to avoid the once-overvalued stock and waited to get in at a much more attractive price like I did. Because of the margin of safety I achieved buying at $10.00 a share, I now have income opportunities available to me that I am fully taking advantage of, without the risk of suffering a huge capital loss.

Is There Risk Involved?

Yes, but it is small. The only risk of this covered call option strategy is that you are sort of locked in at your strike price. If GNC shoots up to $15.00 at time of my expiration, I am forced to sell at $10.00, losing $5 a share of opportunity loss. Now I say "sort of locked in" because at any time you can buy back your option for a fee. If I don't want to be forced to sell my 100 shares to the option holder, I can pay them a premium to "get out" of my contract. That premium cost is dependent on how much time is left until expiration and how far the current market price is away from my strike price.

However, this ends up not being a big risk at all. Because if GNC raises to $15.00 and I pay the option holder $100 to get out of my contract. I can then instantly write a new $16.00 call and receive some of that $100 back through a premium and more importantly lock in that $5 unrealized capital gain. In my experience this strategy always ends up being a win-win situation for me.

The other risk is that a contract holder can exercise their option early. This is usually not a popular move, but you might not have a chance to buy out of your contract if the contract holder chooses to suddenly early exercise. But remember what the goal is here. My goal is not to make capital gains, it is to build an income stream through dividends and premiums and invest in income producing assets that grow their dividend every year. If I sell at $10.00 I can than use that capital to buy a dividend growth stock with a more reliable dividend and a better track record than GNC.

Lastly, every investor has to take taxes into consideration. It is important to mention that dividends are taxed at 15% (for most of us), and call option premiums are treated as capital gains and taxed at our higher income tax rates. Most premiums are taxed as short term capital gains. But if you spend the time factoring in taxes, you will find out that you are still coming out way ahead and over performing the precut dividend.

A Comp for Fun

Morningstar lists Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) as GNC's first competitor. Sometimes I like to compare my targets to their competition. Walgreens is a Dividend Champion with a strong dividend track record, but let's see if it was worth a buy instead of GNC after close on 1/3/2017. Was WBA trading at a fair value? The share price used for the analysis below is 82.96.

Criteria WBA data Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 1.5 100% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 1.99 19% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 1.47 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 3.77>2.42 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 2.91 0% #7 P/E(ttm) < 10 22.01 0% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 41 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 1.77% 59% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 50.7% 99% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 4.07 100% #12 5 Year DGR >= 10% 12.9% 100% #13 3 Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 0.59 59% Final Score: 72%

My rating system indicates that WBA falls short of my standards. Sure, they have a great track record raising their dividend. But the yield is far too low, the dividend growth rates are slowing, and the stock was overvalued because of high P/B, P/E, and long-term debt levels providing little margin of safety. I would rather purchase GNC for a great price and get a less reliable dividend than purchase WBA with a reliable dividend but for a poor price. I don't like to overpay for things and I would patiently wait for a more attractive price on WBA.

Summary

Dividend cuts are not as scary as they once were when you learn how to build a margin of safety through the use of my stock rating system and utilize the tool of covered call option writing. I still believe in GNC long term. The current share price screams "undervalued" and I am optimistic about the new loyalty program, the recent announcement of the use of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as an online seller for GNC products, and the new pricing structure the CEO has put in place for a turnaround recovery.

I was also once highly interested in GNC because of their dividend history. But now since the company decided to cut their dividend (to help pay off debt - not a bad thing), I don't want to own GNC forever. I am more interested in owning more reliable dividend growers. But I am in no rush to sell at this time and taking a capital loss because I can use GNC's highly emotional-based volatility to earn more income than the company's former dividend. I think it's highly unlikely that Amazon completely destroys the whole brick and mortar retail industry, especially when GNC is utilizing Amazon to sell its own GNC products.

With a little extra knowledge about options and the use of my stock rating system, any investor can use my strategy to exit positions after a dividend cut without being harmed, and get paid while doing it.

