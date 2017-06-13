4 Reasons To Buy Mattel Before The Weekend

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has been sitting at a crossroads and the share price reflects it with a 20% YTD decline as of Monday's close. However, I believe this downward spiral is days away from reversing as the absence of a negative event combines with 1) a substantial near term catalyst and 2) hope for longer term legacy brand leverage.

There are many reasons shares of Mattel are under pressure but the most impactful and longest lasting is that the company had an internal strategy that differed from the larger trends in the market. Mattel was used to competing with Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) as a company but the Mattel brand couldn't compete with the Disney brand.

Let's take a look back to 2011 when the market was stronger and consider a few CEO quotes from the company's annual analyst meeting:

"We are well positioned to deliver another Christmas, just as we have for the last 66 years" "Product and product innovation are key reasons for Mattel's ongoing success" "The Mattel story isn't just about product per se, but about strategic and global brand management, which is what we do best and what makes us the #1 toy company in the world"

These quotes show a CEO executing on an established plan to compete effectively with other toy companies. Having a storied legacy offers the company (and shareholders) dramatic benefits when a market is stable: reliable brands generate annuity like revenue with low overhead. However, expecting Hot Wheels like 'perma-demand' from trendy products like 'Monster High' can easily create an inventory glut if the product like proves to be fad rather than fashion. And that's where we are today…

Hasbro turned to licensing and shares are up 96% since the end of 2014 bringing the Market Cap to ~$14 billion, nearly double Mattel's $7.7 billion. The one saving grace of Mattel's stock has been the rich dividend of $0.38 or 6.7% and now analysts believe this may be at risk. This has been pressuring the share price ahead of the June 14th analyst day.

Looking at the financials, I can understand the concern. It's clear from the display below that the dividend cannot stay at the current level. Since 2013, EPS has dropped 65% while the dividend remained level.

Looking at the dividends paid out vs. the cash generated from operations, we have another problem. The company is running out of runway as these two line items are converging, just like the rock and the hard place.

On top of this, the company is trying to grow out of the problem by taking its physical brands like Hot Wheels to digital platforms. A bold and unproven concept, one that makes sense and is supported by the company's new CEO, Margaret Georgiadis. Take these edited quotes from the 1Q earnings call transcript:

"These next generation power brands will extend toy purchases and unlock adjacent revenue streams in areas such as content, gaming, licensing, and experiences." "Connected track and construction systems, technology-enabled cars, gamification and communities of passionate fans" "The future is about integrating digital across our product lines and unlocking more expansive levels of play and community experiences, both for individuals and even teams."

Bears will say this is an unproven concept and one that is unlikely to come cheap. So why buy shares of MAT today ahead of the analyst day on 6/14 that could involve a dividend cut? I don't think a dividend cut of up to 50% of the current payout will matter so let's look at the numbers.

The $0.38 MAT dividend is yielding 6.7%, over 3x Hasbro's 2.1% yield and nearly 3x the 2.2% offered by the 10 year Treasury. If the company cut the dividend by 50%, saving $260 million over the next 12 months (half of the $519 million in dividends paid). This would still offer a substantial yield of nearly 3.5% and management would likely state that the cash savings will be used for a combination of share buybacks and investment in digital product initiatives, essentially maintaining a shareholder friendly capital distribution plan, resetting the dividend and providing much needed product investment capital. And this is the worst case scenario!

If the company does not reduce the dividend or guide lower, all eyes will be focused on the next catalyst, the Cars 3 movie release this weekend. Cars is a movie series, that has been a significant catalyst for the company in the past. According to Stifel analyst, Drew Crum, merchandising sales, from the inception of Cars in 2006 through the sequel in 2011, were a staggering $10 billion.

At the time, Disney had predicted that the Cars 2 consumer products program would be the largest in industry history, eclipsing Toy Story 3's $2.8 billion. However, later, Mattel management stated that Cars 2 had, "surpassed both Star Wars and Toy Story in retail sales of movie theme merchandise".

The one thing we have not addressed is the possibility of another guidance cut. I don't think this is likely in part because the company cut annual guidance in its seasonally weak Q1 report on 4/10, just two months ago. This is also only the second quarter that the new CEO is on board making Q1 the likely big bath. Additionally, I doubt the new CEO would want to be perceived as lacking control of the business by having to make two guidance changes in less than one quarter. From my experience, a second guidance cut is very unlikely.

My take is that we are considering, shares of a company with over 70 years of history is trading within $3 of 5 year lows, 3 days before a potentially massive catalyst. It is possible that the dividend could be cut and I am misreading the potential impact but the potential upside for an investor is considerably greater.

Management has to continue to work through the excess inventory from American Girl and Monster High but there are greater positives:

1) The inventory issue has to end at some point setting the stage for easier comps

2) The new management team has plans to leverage its established brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher Price

3) Cars 3 represents potential upside before the all important Christmas season

4) A dividend cut at the analyst day would eliminate a concern if it happens and the lack of one would be a catalyst.

All in all, the risk/reward seems to lean towards being long ahead of the analyst day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.