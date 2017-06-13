Invitae Acquires CancerGene Connect For Patient Family History Collection

The all-stock acquisition adds to Invitae's portfolio of clinical, research and patient resources for the growing genomic information industry.

CancerGene Connect is a mobile-centric application that encourages patients to collect family history prior to a clinical visit.

Genetic information company Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) has announced the acquisition of genetic collection firm CancerGene Connect (Ommdom) for $6 million in common stock.

CancerGene has created a solution that bridges patient family history information with clinical decision support to provide more informed patient care.

The deal should add to Invitae’s growing portfolio of genome management offerings as a cost-effective and trusted approach to patient-supplied genetic information.

Dallas, Texas-based CancerGene was founded to commercialize mobile software that streamlines the collection of family history from patients prior to a medical appointment.

The program was originally developed by Dr. David Euhus at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, who granted Ommdom an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize the software.

The system also analyzes hereditary risk and ‘provides clinicians with the ability to look beyond the individual to understand trends across all their patients.’

Management is headed by Richard Burghardt, who has been with the company since May 2015 and was previously CEO of DNA Mobile, a mobile software developer.

The company says that thousands of institutions have utilized CancerGene since the early 2000’s.

Ommdom raised an undisclosed amount of funding in August 2015 from Green Park & Golf Ventures, a Dallas-based venture group that invests in healthcare, medical devices, software, and digital health companies.

Invitae has paid $6 million in common stock for Ommdom, the developer of CancerGene Connect.

Given Invitae’s current $394 million market capitalization, this represents a small deal from an immediate financial impact.

Invitae’s management believes the acquisition will expand its existing suite of genome management tools for both patients and clinicians as the use of this information becomes more mainstream.

As Invitae CEO Sean George stated in the deal announcement,

Genetic information has enormous potential to transform healthcare for the better. CancerGene Connect will allow us to expand the tools we offer to clinicians using genetic information as part of patient care. The CancerGene Connect platform is unmatched for ease of use and depth of analysis, and has strong endorsement from clinicians who use it.

The addition of CancerGene Connect will serve to bolster Invitae’s existing Patient Insights Network and Family History Tool offerings for patients and clinicians.

The company is creating various patient registries that it hopes will connect patients to potential treatments and be utilized by researchers and doctors seeking to access its patient-reported historical information.

While consumers haven’t jumped wholeheartedly onto the genetic information bandwagon, there is merit in CancerGene’s low-tech, patient-centric approach to gathering family history.

Invitae believes that the result is better patient health data:

By encouraging family history collection by the patients prior to their genetics appointment, CancerGene Connect assembles more thorough and detailed information. Clinicians have found that providing patients with the tools needed to answer detailed questions and connect with other family members to collect specific details significantly elevated the quality of family health data. The analysis tools that build on that data provide depth and flexibility for clinicians to tailor to each patient.

The digital health space is a burgeoning market, with many technology startups developing solutions that combine patient information with the clinical environment to inform better decision-making by clinicians.

Monetizing the acquisition will be the challenge for Invitae, although paying all stock for the deal means no upfront cash was used, leaving Invitae with a full complement of resources to integrate the system and sell its benefits to institutions.

