America's Debt Crisis: Not As Bad As You Would Think

I have been following the current "debt crisis" in America. Americans have been taking on a tremendous amount of debt, now at record high levels. But, if just read the headlines you would think that America is not only about to repeat 2008, they are going to make that event look silly in comparison. There is a record amount of debt in America. But, Americans have taken on that debt very responsibly… most Americans, that is. However, there is a segment of the population that is likely to be problematic for financial companies: The sub-prime borrower. Here are a series of charts from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Data Center:



The first chart shows the total amount of debt that America has taken on. You can see the clear eclipse of the debt levels leading up to 2008; America now has $28 trillion in debt, up from $24 trillion.

It is the second chart that is impressive. Not only has America taken on more debt, but impressively, they have taken on that debt at a lower percentage of their income. That is most impressive because real median incomes have not gone up above the 2008 levels. That is what gets me. Total household incomes have risen 12.35% since etc speak in 2008. Total household debt has risen 12.95% during that same time period. Basically, the very same amount. But, debt; income ratio has dropped from an unhealthy level of 13.25% to 10%.

How?



Incomes and debt have gone up relatively the very same amount, yet debt:income ratios have dropped significantly.

Another key element to this is that Americans have the highest credit score ratings of all time.

At the same time, household debt/GDP ratio is much lower. That level has dropped since 2008's highs, despite the overall trend moving higher and higher. If GDP were to continue to improve while households maintained their debt levels, perhaps the country could get down to its healthier levels of the Dot Com era, around 60%. I am not hopeful for either the GDP advancing much, nor am I hopeful that households will maintain their healthy debt levels on an income-percentage basis.

This is where you start to dig in a bit deeper because you get curious, because the numbers just don't seem to add up.

The fact is, these numbers are averages. All of these charts, along with the data, should be led with the disclaimer: "On Average". This is where you start to snicker at the 1%. Their incomes, on average, are taking the averages upward. If you look at these numbers a little more closely, you can find a few things that are disconcerting. It is the lower end of the incomes that are having the most challenge with their current loan levels.

As I mentioned, the challenge is the lower end of the credit spectrum. While most Americans have become quite responsible with their debt, on average, the sub-prime borrower is bringing down the averages and their delinquency rate is increasing.

From these charts, you can see the elevation in delinquencies. This is what is making the headlines lately. The numbers are a far cry from the 2008 financial crisis.

For now, the effects are being felt. There have been a few financial companies that have been reporting missed earnings and lower guidance, Capital One Financial Group (NYSE: COF) is the poster-child of this. This should be looked at in a very seriously as to which financial companies deal most with the lower end of the credit spectrum.

There is something else that I have been focusing on, the economy and how it is slowing. The consumer has been taking a break and slowing down consumption, and we are seeing some economic data suggest the economy is contracting. Jobs data confirmed this just last week.

I wrote last week about selling in to the rally on the Dodd-Frank repeal. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLF) shot up fairly high. I see this as a sell because the economy is slowing as well as some challenges with the loans. While the legislation would benefit the banks in the long term, it would not be able to do so if, and until, that legislation gets passed; I don't actually think the bill will get passed.



In the meantime, bank stocks are having to set aside capital as loan losses are starting to head higher. The sub-prime lenders are going to get hit the worst.

While the financial picture for Americans looks very rosy, it is the sub-prime lender and borrower that are going to be problematic. Until incomes for this group pick up speed and get to a point where they can sustain the loans, these lenders are going to see losses. This is the real story of the bank stocks and which to pick as a sell based upon the massive debt in the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.