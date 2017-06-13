Ianthus Capital (ITHUF) Acquires Valley Agriceuticals - Slideshow

Ianthus Capital (ITHUF) Acquires Valley Agriceuticals - SlideshowJun.13.17 | About: Ianthus Capital (ITHUF) The following slide deck was published by Ianthus Capital Holdings, Inc. in conjunction with this event. 117 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Financial, Canada, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts