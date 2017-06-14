Tianneng Power: 5.9x PE Not Reflective Of Improving Industry Dynamics And Stable Demand Growth In The Near Term

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as TIANF. Tianneng Power's listing in Hong Kong, 0819, offering stronger liquidity.)

Description

Tianneng Power (OTC:TIANF) is a leading motive battery manufacturer in China. It produces lead batteries for electric bicycles, tricycles, and mini electric cars (accounting for 89% of FY16 revenues in total) and also produces lithium batteries for electric vehicles (3%). In addition, it has lead battery recycling (4%) and other operations (4%).

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Tianneng last traded at a price of HK$6.37/share (as of 12th June 2017), implying a market capitalization of US$920m (converted from HK$ at US$1:HK$7.80).

Highlights

Industry leading battery technology well-recognized by the market

Tianneng has consistently invested in R&D to sustain/grow its leading position in the Chinese motive battery industry. R&D expenses grew 96% from RMB355m in FY13 to RMB697m in FY16. Cumulatively in the last three years, R&D expenses totaled c.RMB1.7bn, 14% more than its key competitor (Chaowei Power - OTC:CWWGF).

Tianneng's R&D team comprises nearly 1,000 researchers and is supported by multiple research platforms such as technology centers and experimental laboratories. We believe that Tianneng's supportive research infrastructure boosts the company's efforts in attracting R&D talent, evident from its R&D leadership team comprising of four experts (compared to Chaowei's three talents) of China's national "Thousand Talents Plan", which is a national-level key talent identification program. In addition, the team also consist of 33 research experts from the US, Japan, Korea, and Australia, more than Chaowei which reported that it had engaged >20 experts globally.

The impact of Tianneng's R&D efforts has been visible. On the technological front, Tianneng has 1,681 licensed patents (compared to the 1,278 patents owned by Chaowei) and participated in >50 national industry standards. Tianneng's management has also claimed that its batteries qualities are gaining ground on Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). Intensive R&D efforts and breakthroughs have resulted in Tianneng gaining recognition from leading electric bike manufacturers such as Aima Technology. As a result of the above, Tianneng enjoyed a revenue CAGR of c.16% between FY13 and FY16, compared to the c.13% CAGR of Chaowei. Tianneng also overtook Chaowei in terms of revenue in FY16.

Going forward, we believe that Tianneng will be able to reap the rewards of its R&D investments as the strong branding of the firm will benefit Tianneng in securing demand for its lead batteries from leading electric bikes/tricycles/vehicles manufacturers. The strong branding and Tianneng's continual investments are likely to facilitate the firm's efforts to further capture market share from other small lead battery manufacturers in China as well as defend its market share from Chaowei.

Tianneng's strong branding allows it to benefit from the stable growth in demand for lead batteries from electric bicycles (its core business).

In 2016, there were >200m electrical bicycles in China. This works out to c.44% of China's c.456m households. As a percentage of China's population, it is only c.15%. The large fleet size supports our view that the downside risk in demand for lead batteries is limited as there will be replacement demand from the existing >200m fleet. Furthermore, we believe that penetration rate can continue to grow further, which will support new demand for lead batteries. This is supported by the fact that e-bicycle production in 1Q17 was 9.95m units, a 73% YoY growth and the highest production volume in five years.

We also considered the threat of the shared e-bicycles business, which would lower demand for new e-bicycles and thus demand for lead batteries. While the shared bicycle market has grown significantly in recent years, we note that the e-bicycle is financially more expensive (both in terms of acquisition and maintenance) than an ordinary bicycle. It is also more prone to theft and vandalism and demands more infrastructure investments (e.g. for public charging stations). Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport issued a consultation paper on the regulatory guidance of the shared bikes industry, which stated clearly that it does not encourage the development of shared e-bicycles (translation from the Chinese wording). With multiple risk factors and the discouragements from the regulator, we believe that the risk of shared e-bicycles is mitigated.

Lead recycling business buffers margins from lead costs increases

As of December 2016, Tianneng had annual lead recycling capacities of 400k MT, of which 250k MT were newly commissioned in 2016. In the Zhejiang province (#5 province in China based on GDP per capita), Tianneng holds the exclusive license for handling used battery recycling. This has supported the 75% revenue growth of the segment in FY16 to RMB960m. The segment also benefits from policy concessions, as 10% of its income is exempted from income tax.

More importantly, for the company's overall operations, the segment allows Tianneng to procure low-cost, self-supplied lead in the event that lead prices are high. This potentially boosts gross margins compared to its competitors who source their lead requirements externally. In addition, the segment also serves as a revenue generator via the sale of excess lead ingots.

The segment also received a policy booster in December 2016 when the China Ministry of Industry & Information Technology introduced the Recycled Lead Industry Standard conditions. Key highlights include stringent environmental standards with regard to lead recycling, at least >100k MT/year capacity for used lead batteries treatment and >60k MT/year capacity for the smelting of lead batteries. This translates to significant CAPEX requirements for new entrants and thus heightens the entry barriers. We view this favorably as this will mitigate the risk of new entrants competing for used lead batteries.

Going forward, we believe that utilization of recycling facilities will ramp up further as there remains 1.4m of lead batteries (40% of the 3.5m lead batteries disposed of annually) that are handled by unqualified disposers. This is supported by our understanding that enforcement of environmental regulations is increasingly stringent in China (noted in our research on Dongjiang Environment). This will likely lead to revenue growth as well as improved segment margins due to operating leverage.

Beneficiary of favorable governmental regulations on the supply side

In the last few years, the Chinese government has tightened up on lead batteries production regulation. After the implementation of the Regulatory Standards of Lead acid Battery Industry as well as the environmental guidelines listed in China's 13th Five-Year Plan, efforts to eliminate production capacities based on obsolete technologies have intensified, in line with the Chinese government's goals. Secondly, a 4% consumption tax had been imposed on lead batteries since January 2016. This tax is exempted for cleaner batteries such as lithium primary batteries and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries and further supports the elimination of obsolete lead battery producers. Coupled with the rising R&D requirements, we have seen the lead batteries manufacturing industry consolidate with Tianneng and Chaowei accounting for >80% market share in FY16. This has allowed both players to start focusing on profitability, which should support margins going forward.

In the lithium battery space, the Chinese government has elected to reassess manufacturers on a regular basis and only approve production that meets the required standards. The increasingly strict regulation, coupled with the high CAPEX and R&D requirements, creates a high entry barrier for new entrants, which alleviates concerns over capacity in the short-term as new battery makers would not be able to engage in manufacturing operations until they obtained regulatory approvals.

In addition, we also note that foreign battery manufacturers have faced negative developments on the regulatory front in the Chinese battery market.

LG Chem (OTC:LGCLF) and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) (South Korea's two largest battery manufacturers) as well as SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF) failed to secure battery certifications for electric vehicles in China in June 2016. More recently in November 2016, the Chinese government issued an industrial regulation that necessitates the expansion of the minimum production capacities of battery manufacturers' facilities in China by 40-fold. Given the multiple approvals needed for expansion (e.g. land acquisition, construction permits), BusinessKorea reported that Korean battery companies such as such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation are unable to access the market for years.

We believe that the regulatory developments in the lithium battery industry partially limit the rapid growth of production capacity and could benefit Tianneng in securing further orders from its existing/new customers in the electric vehicle segment.

Further growth in electric vehicles to drive demand for Tianneng's lithium batteries. But we view segment to be a secondary profitability driver.

Despite a 20% cut in subsidies in 2017 by the Chinese government (with a view to eliminating them by 2020) affecting short-term demand, we believe that the middle-term future for electric vehicles remains healthy.

Multiple factors underpin our optimism. First, other government regulations that support the adoption of electric vehicles are still in place. For instance, electric cars are awarded licence plates without restriction, while a new petrol-powered car requires the purchase of one via an auction, which costs as much as RMB80k to RMBB90k in Shanghai, a key city for electric vehicles demand. Secondly, we believe that the demand for commercial electric vehicles will continue to grow as local governments are likely to upgrade their public transportation fleet with new electric vehicles to be aligned with the central government's goals. Thirdly, driving an electric vehicle subjects its owner to fewer traffic restrictions, e.g. car usage controls on certain days of a month.

We also note that in May 2017, it was announced that the Chinese government is considering imposing a rule on global carmakers that a minimum of 8% of automotive makers' sales will have to be from electric vehicles. Manufacturers who missed the target would be forced to buy "production credits" from competitors who produce in excess of the percentage. Furthermore, the quota is expected to grow in subsequent years. Multiple global carmakers (including BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF)) have responded that they are targeting to comply with the regulations. The imposition of a hard target could potentially encourage automotive manufacturers to spur sales of electric vehicles via their own discounts or further advertisements, which are likely to encourage electric car sales in our view.

Thirdly, the number of electric car charging points is expected to increase significantly in the next few years, with the National Energy Administration announcing that it plans to build 800k charging points in 2017. We believe that this addresses a key concern for potential electric vehicle car owners. According to a Deutsche Bank survey, 33% of its surveyees cited limited charging infrastructure as the main concern for their reluctance to adopt electric vehicles. Hence, the growth in charging points would likely encourage further adoption of electric vehicles in the next few years.

Leveraging on its technology and branding, Tianneng has managed to diversify its client base over the years to include leading SOE manufacturers (e.g. Beijing Government owned-BAIC Group; Dongfeng Motors) and listed companies (e.g. Brilliance Auto, Chery). This would likely secure demand for its lithium batteries in the next few years.

Despite the favorable demand fundamentals, we would highlight that we expect the lead batteries (for electric bikes/tricycles/mini cars) manufacturing operations to be the key growth driver. This is due to the following reasons. Firstly, lithium battery production remains a small revenue contributor (3% of FY16 revenues). Secondly, lithium battery production capacity in China is expected to balloon in the next few years, which will likely drive down ASPs. According to a March 2017 Financial Times article, production capacity of the leading China-based lithium battery manufacturers is expected to grow by >5x to 108GWh by 2020. Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., China's fastest growing lithium battery, is targeted to grow its capacity by 10x by 2020 to 50GWh. Considering the above, we believe that the segment will unlikely be the key profitability driver for Tianneng.

Select Risks

Cannibalization of demand for lead batteries by lithium batteries

Given the importance of lead batteries demand to Tianneng's revenues, the substitution of lead batteries by lithium batteries is a key risk. We understand that lithium batteries are lighter than lead batteries and hence are preferred for electric vehicles as it improves vehicle economics. Furthermore, there have been significant investments on lithium batteries production for electric vehicles, which have contributed to significantly lower costs over the years.

That said, lead battery has a longer history of development and currently remains the most popular motive battery in China due to its low cost, high resistance to high and low temperature as well as significant advantages in uniformity and recyclability. According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, lead battery is not expected to be replaced by another product for the foreseeable period in the future. Hence, we believe that the demand for Tianneng's lead batteries will remain healthy in the near-term.

Intensifying competition

Should competition between Tianneng and Chaowei intensify, it would affect margins adversely. We also note that Tianneng and Chaowei could compete for R&D talent, which will likely have an effect on the middle-term. However, with both players accounting for >80% market share in the market, we believe that they are in a phase whereby they are focusing on profitability. Furthermore, the lead battery market is expected to continue growing and thus the need for destructive competition is lowered.

FX risk

Tianneng's financials are in RMB while its share price is denoted in HK$. Hence, a depreciation in RMB versus the HK$ will likely affect its share price adversely.

Lack of advances on the R&D front

Considering our view that Tianneng's strong branding is built based on its intensive R&D efforts and multiple technological breakthroughs, a failure to innovate in the future will allow its competitors to capture market share from the firm. This could potentially result in the firm competing based on pricing which would be negative for margins. However, we believe that the risk is mitigated via Tianneng's constant efforts to recruit talent on the R&D front.

Regulatory risk

As discussed above, all of Tianneng's segments are beneficiaries of the ongoing policies in China (both on the demand and supply side). Should the policies change to Tianneng's detriment (e.g. encourage of new competitors into the lead batteries production/recycling space), it is likely that Tianneng's share price will be adversely affected.

Conclusion

Tianneng's share price has fallen c.19% since the end of March 2017, which we attribute to concerns that the potential growth in e-bicycle sharing presents downside risk for lead battery demand. It currently trades at only 5.9x FY17E PE (compared to the 24.3x average FY17E PE of mainland listed battery makers including Camel Group, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Source and Narada Power Source), based on its closing price of HK$6.37 (as of 12th June 2017) and FY17E Reuters Consensus EPS of HK$1.08. While we recognize that Chinese A-shares have historically traded at a premium to their H-Share counterparts, we struggle to justify the steep discount of Tianneng.

We are attracted to Tianneng's current valuation and believe the current share price fails to recognize the multiple profitability growth drivers in the near term, including the stable and growing demand for lead batteries from the electric bicycle segment (which accounted for 58% of FY16 revenues). Furthermore, we believe that the threat to lead batteries demand due to e-bicycle sharing is expected to be mitigated significantly as a result of the government's directive.

Assuming a steep 70% discount to the average FY17 PE of the mainland battery makers (i.e. we are using a PE of 7.3x) as well as the consensus FY17E EPS (HK$1.08), we estimate a per share figure of HK$7.87, c.24% higher than its current share price of HK$6.37.

Considering the stable demand growth of lead batteries from the electric bicycles segment and improving industry dynamics as well as the expected growth in profit contribution from the lead recycling segment, we believe that Tianneng could warrant a further look.