Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of +83 Bcf would be compared to +68 Bcf last year and +87 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +83 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended June 9. A storage report of +83 Bcf would be compared to +68 Bcf last year and +87 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was unchanged from last Friday.

Our storage forecast this week is the same as the ICE settlement report of 83 Bcf.

Facilities data didn’t change our storage estimate for the week ending 6/9. Other forecaster estimates currently point to higher injection forecasts than ours, so if EIA reported injections around our estimate, it could be bullish for natural gas prices.

Natural gas prices fell today as traders point to additional long liquidation as the main culprit behind the sell-off. Power burn has averaged above 30 Bcf/d and bodes well for how the summer power burn demand will look.

On the supply side, US gas production couldn’t hold the 72+ Bcf/d production and has fallen since. Total US gas supplies are currently around the same period in 2016 and we expect US gas production to continue to trend higher moving forward.

