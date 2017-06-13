Apple Laughs At Google's Pixel Flop

Do you remember last year when there were critics of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suggesting the company was in big trouble because of the launch of the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pixel smartphone? Well, it appears that those concerns have been blown out of the water, and by a serious magnitude, given the latest reports on the Pixel's lack of success. In the end, it just proves that Apple remains the high-end smartphone leader, a scenario unlikely to change anytime soon.

The newest report, based on data from Google Play, suggests that the Pixel has recently crossed the one million unit sales mark, eight months after the phone's launch. That would put the device basically in BlackBerry-like (NASDAQ:BBRY) territory, rather than make it a serious competitor to Apple. Don't forget, initial reports suggested that volumes should be in the 3 to 4 million range just for the remainder of 2016, not counting the five or so months in 2017.

Michael Blair in his argument linked above noted that a few million units wouldn't do much to Apple in the short term, but that tens of millions would in the long run. Well, if we project out the first year of Pixel sales at roughly 1.5 million, that's about 20% at best of what many were hoping for. If you can do up to 4 million in less than three months, that puts you on a pace for 6-10 million in the phone's first year, and then you can build on that.

With that sales trajectory obviously much lower for the first year, one must wonder how much Google will move forward and heavily invest resources to truly make this a competitor for Apple. It's doubtful that if the phone can't even break 2 million units in its first year, we're not going to see tens of millions annually anytime soon. In fact, the recent rumors suggest that manufacturing of the next Pixel device is all over the place. With Google going from one manufacturer to another, it suggests that the company is rushing things, which means an inconsistent effort year to year.

In the end, investors in Apple should be laughing quite a bit. The Google Pixel is not going to be a serious competitor anytime soon, something I stated right off the bat. If the Pixel can only sell a million units in about 8 months, the device is doing much worse than initial projections. That leaves Apple as the clear leader in the high-end smartphone race, which is only expected to be strengthened with this year's highly anticipated iPhone launch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.