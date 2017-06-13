Southern Co.: Looking For Income? It's Here, But Not Without Risk

Kemper should be about done but uncertainty with Vogtle is an overhang on the stock that won’t be resolved in the short-term without new cost estimates.

A loyal reader and popular contributor, RoseNose, requested I review one of my long-term utility holdings, Southern Company (NYSE:SO). So, Ms. Nose, as they said on that famous 1978 beer commercial, "This Bud's for you" (and, no it's not from the horrific 1976 song "This One's for You" by Barry Manilow).

Southern Company continues to transform its business. Not too many years ago, over 80% of SO's electric power generation was from coal, and now the company is moving towards a 25% coal threshold, with the balance being from wind, solar and natural gas. Oh, investors can't forget their nuclear exposure as well. In addition to a dramatic shift in fuel sources, SO acquired natural gas utility AGL (now called Southern Gas Company) and should be considered as a diversified rather than an electric utility.

Historically, SO has been one of the premiere utilities in the country. Its geographic service area of Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida have been stalwarts of U.S. economic and population growth. As utilities prosper only under the direction of state regulators, the supportive relationship between SO and its government overseers has been very favorable for shareholders. For example, state-wide electricity rates in SO's service territory are mostly below the average in the country. According to regulators in Nebraska, in July 2016, the "average" state-wide combined price per kw in the US lower 48 was 10.42 cents. In Georgia, the average was 9.42, in Mississippi it was 9.55, and in Florida it was 10.64. The lowest average state-wide price was Washington at 7.41 and the highest was Connecticut at 17.76 (Hawaii was the highest of all states at an incredible 26.50 cents).

There is no better means of having friends on the PUC board than to offer your services at below national average rates with above average service. According to JD Powers, SO's utilities Alabama Power and Georgia Power have generated the 2nd and 3rd best customer satisfaction rating for the 14 utilities in the South - Large Segment (scores of 721 and 712, respectively, out of a range of 724 - 654 with 700 being average). The study examined customer satisfaction across six factors: billing and payment, corporate citizenship, price, communications, customer service, and field service. Florida's Gulf Power was rated 711 and Mississippi Power at 661 in the South - Midsize Segment (range 737 - 642 with 687 being average). In a similar study for gas utilities, Southern Gas Company's Elizabethtown Gas was rated highest in the East - Midsize Segment for two years in a row and Virginia Natural Gas is rated 2nd in South - Midsize Segment.

It is the combination low rates and high customer service that pulls on the heartstrings of state regulators and allows them to look favorably on SO's rate requests and allowed ROE. In 2008, S&P Credit Services published an interesting rating of states based on "regulatory environment."

S&P updated their chart a few years ago without major changes. The majority of SO's geography for its electric business are in "blue" states, or "More Credit Supportive," while most of the new Southern Gas Company service territory is in either "blue" or "green" states, which are good attributes.

It is important for investors to appreciate the long-term stability of SO's business model for its merchant power segment, Southern Power. Unlike the Washington to Boston to Chicago electric grid, which is controlled by PJM Interconnect and their 3-year rolling auction pricing scheme, SO power is sold based on long-term Purchase Power Agreements PPA. Total generating capacity for SO is 46,300 MW, making the company one of the largest power generating firms in the US. Below is a map of locations for its 104 generating plants across the country.

According to the 2016 Annual Report, Southern Power has an average investment coverage ratio of 91% for the next four years and 90% for the next nine years with an average remaining contract expiration of 2033. This stability of cash flow vs the volatility inherent with substantially shorter-term auctions should not go unnoticed by investors.

The merger of Southern Company and AGL Resources will drive future investor returns. As electricity demand appears to be in a flat mode over the past few years, the use of natural gas has been increasing for residential and industrial use. Below is a graph offered by Bain & Company outlining the stagnation in electricity demand over the past 10 years.

Due to population growth and general economic expansion, the southeast has bucked the trend of flat electricity demand growth, but this strength may be weakening. If so, expansion into the growth profile of the natural gas utility market in overlapping and nearby geographies should be a winning strategy for SO.

There are few utilities with the current size and scope of Southern Company, including 9 million customers, sizable midstream assets, a transition plan away from its coal legacy and strategic electric and natural gas assets. I find it intriguing that including SO's gas marketing, power generation, and in its service as a LDC, the company is one of the largest purchaser of natural gas in the country.

However, the company is bogged down in two expensive power generating construction projects: a coal gasification plant in Kemper, Mississippi, and an expansion of its Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia.

According to recent press releases, the full operation of the $7.3 billion Kemper plant has been delayed again and is now anticipated to be in service in two weeks. The company (read: shareholders) will absorb an additional $186 million in costs, $22 million tied to the monthly delay and $164 million of design modifications. The concept of Kemper is innovative as the design combines the gasification of lignite coal for fuel and the capture and reuse of the CO2 emissions. The plant has been running at about 1/3 capacity using natural gas as a fuel source, with intermittent switch to the sync-gas. Construction cost overruns and start-up delays have been written off over the past few years and is a major reason for the decline in Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). This project should be nearing completion, but further delays should not be ruled out, each one raising the cost just a bit higher. Even after the Kemper plant is in service, it may take a few quarters of operation before investors can finally evaluate the impact on profitability, above and beyond the absence of construction write-offs.

Of bigger issue is the messy business at its nuclear plant expansion at Vogtle. Started in 2008, the $20-billion project is 42% built, according to a regulatory filing and is several years behind schedule. In a few sentences, the contractor, Westinghouse Electric Company, hired to build Units #3 and #4 at Vogtle for Georgia Power, has filed for bankruptcy. Construction is continuing, and it appears the result is most likely to be Vogtle becomes a self-built project by Georgia Power. However, with the change in contractors will come added costs and delays, and management is working on these estimates. Currently, new cost estimates and updates are the biggest unknown. S&P Credit offers the following recap, as of last March:

WEC's bankruptcy filing may initiate a round of problems and challenges that neither Georgia Power nor SCE&G and their respective co-owners anticipated in 2007 when they first began contemplating the construction of their new nuclear units. With WEC no longer involved, the utilities could pursue a self-build option or could abandon construction and instead build gas-fired combined cycle generation. Whatever option they decide, we would expect they will do so only after receiving full approval from their respective regulators to recover all investment involved. Absent such approval we would view the companies' credit quality as significantly compromised, which would lead to lower ratings.

Also in March, Moody's revised Georgia Power's credit outlook to negative and reaffirmed Southern's outlook at stable.

The affirmation of Southern's ratings with a stable outlook considers the increased size, scale, and diversity of the company's business following the acquisition of a natural gas local distribution company and other natural gas assets last year, and the continued growth of subsidiary Southern Power Company's (Baa1 stable) largely contracted renewable energy business. Although Georgia Power remains Southern's largest subsidiary and the biggest source of dividends, the credit strength and overall growth of the company's other businesses has reduced the relative impact of Georgia Power and the Vogtle new nuclear construction project on the parent. Although parent company debt increased significantly following the natural gas acquisitions in 2016, Southern is appropriately positioned at its current Baa2 rating level considering our projection of a CFO pre-working capital to debt ratio of above 15%.

The final outcome of SO's billion-dollar investments in these projects remains an investor question and concern. Offsetting this concern and important for long-term investors, SO management has earned an A- rating for S&P Quality Rating for 10 years of consistent earnings and dividend growth.

Reviewing fastgraphs.com, Southern Company's share price seems to be fairly valued, and is rated by most analyst as a "hold." Historically, SO management generated above average ROIC, and this outperformance was a large consideration for long-term investors. However, since embarking on Kemper and Vogtle, the financial stress of earnings write-offs has shown up as reduced ROIC. Below are two charts from fastgraphs.com; the first is valuation and the second a long-term chart of ROIC.

Marketrealist.com also supports a neutral valuation. Below is a chart comparing SO with a few of its peers, but more importantly against an industry average. SO's share price is currently valued higher than its peers on a EV-to-EBITDA basis but lower on a PE basis.

The main attraction for investors is Southern's 4.5% current dividend yield, and modest growth potential supported by capital investments in its regulated businesses. Dividend growth should be slightly ahead of inflation expectations. The diversity of SO's revenue streams should outweigh the uncertainty that will overhang the shares until these projects are successfully completed or terminated.

I am not adding to my position, nor do I have any desire to sell SO. I like the dividend income and believe it is buoyed by management's relationship with its current and newly acquired regulators.

