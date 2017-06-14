AT&T: It's Time To Be Greedy

I beg to differ. In the following article I will make the case AT&T shares are on the cusp of a major breakout, not break down.

This is quite astounding considering all the headwinds supposedly hampering the company. Many believe the wireless wars will lead to a significantly lower share price.

AT&T’s stock is down nearly 8% in the last quarter. Nonetheless, the stock is up nearly 2% in the last month and is now banging up against resistance at the.

Many believe AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock will suffer greatly due to the unlimited wireless wars heating up. I believe many may be missing the bigger picture, not seeing the forest through the trees as it were. In the following article I make my case the stock is about to break out, not down.

Major paradigm shift occurring

The competitive environment has become fierce. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and other major wireless carriers are applying an inordinate amount of pressure in regards to pricing of wireless services. Nonetheless, AT&T is well positioned to come out on top. Let me explain.

AT&T has first mover advantage

AT&T is my top income holding. The stock has provided me with a solid and predictable income stream that has allowed me to sleep well at night throughout the years. This was based on the fact that the company's income stream was derived from highly predictable revenue streams from businesses with significant moats. Nevertheless, commoditization of 4G wireless services has occurred. Even so, AT&T's management saw it coming from a mile away and is well prepared to navigate the wireless wars.

The big picture

AT&T has traditionally been considered a "dumb pipe" used by content providers to distribute premium content to customers. That is all about to change. AT&T has invested big bucks in preparation to handle the exponential explosion of content consumption by the masses. For the past eight years AT&T has been buying up airwave licenses in order to build out capacity to prepare for this major paradigm shift. The company has acquired a large block of fallow spectrum and plans to roll out its new 5G wireless service in Austin and Indianapolis later this year. So, even though margins on 4G unlimited wireless plans may contract somewhat, the company's margins on 5G services should act as an excellent counterbalance. Furthermore, the carrier's vertical integration plans are coming to fruition at just the right time. Here is why.

Vertical integration game changer

AT&T stands to recoup any loses in the 4G wireless wars by vertically integrating. Acquiring Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) will allow AT&T to acquire the upstream profits from this premium content provider. Moreover, a threefold increase in margins on advertising is expected. These additional profits will allow the company to maintain the best in class dividend payout which currently yields 5.02%.

The last piece of the puzzle

The Time Warner acquisition is the third and most important piece of the puzzle for AT&T. AT&T has spent eight years building out capacity in order to accommodate the vast increase in content consumed over wireless networks. This has been an expensive endeavor. AT&T has spent billions over the last eight years preparing for the explosion in content.

Furthermore, the company bought DirecTV for $45 billion to further enhance the distribution of premium content. Now, AT&T is ready to ice the cake by acquiring Time Warner's incredible catalog of premium content. This is the story dividend growth and income investors should be focused on, not the unlimited wireless wars. You must be capable of seeing the forest through the trees to make money in stocks. Plus the stock looks poised for a break out.

Stock testing resistance at the 50 Day SMA

The stock is currently banging up against resistance at the 50-day SMA.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

The stock recently fulfilled a very bullish technical formation called inverse head and shoulders bottom. This is where the 50-day sma crosses over the 200-day sma. There are many factors to consider when analyzing the strength of the heads and shoulders bottom. Suffice it to say, this one appears strong to me based on volume levels and trajectory. So what is the bottom line for dividend growth and income investors?

The Bottom Line

AT&T's dividend yield stands at 5.02% and provides its investors with income. I do not expect the yield to remain in the 5% range for very long. Anyone who has their finger on the pulse of the market knows there is a ton of hot money on the sidelines just waiting to buy AT&T on any pullback. AT&T is a dividend aristocrat with an extremely low beta.

I maintain the stock is undervalued and a solid buy right now with a forward P/E of 13.18. As a current shareholder I believe long-term income investors should stay the course and use any weakness to pick up shares. The icing on the cake will be President Trump's regulatory reforms and corporate tax rate cut. Based on these facts, I believe AT&T will continue to offer income investors an excellent opportunity for both income production and capital gains for years to come. You have to buy low to sell high.

Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis. I would layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Is AT&T a buy right here? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.