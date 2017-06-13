Can Flannery Turn Around GE?

General Electric has worked hard on turning its business around and Flannery might have what it takes to take the right steps to really achieve this.

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) shares have not been performing as its shareholders have desired since 2001. Shareholders blame General Electric's former CEO Immelt who recently stepped down from this position. With a new CEO at the head of the company, it looks like the sentiment among investors is starting to shift as they hope that the new CEO will take the right steps to push the company in the right direction on its way to increased profitability and value.

Shareholders blame Immelt

Shareholders blame Immelt for the lack of value growth that was seen during his time as CEO. He was CEO since 2001 but during that time the company actually lost value instead of gaining it. Between the start of his time as CEO and now, General Electric's shares lost 30%, while the overall index has surged. As a result, many shareholders and analysts on Seeking Alpha have been calling for Immelt to step down from his post as CEO for quite some time now.

Not all bad

Although shareholders are generally quite negative when it comes to Immelt, it is definitely not the case that he did not try to make things right. He actually did announce some drastic plans in order to improve the business. In 2015 Immelt announced a plan that would let General Electric focus more on the high-return industrial businesses of the company. The year before, the company earned 58% from these high-return businesses. It was announced that the goals was to drive this up to 90% by 2018. As part of this plan the company planned to sell assets related to its financial businesses. Immelt had received criticism for not doing this earlier. So far the company has managed to shed about $7 bln in costs in recent years due to restructuring and looks to be heading in the right direction, but it was not enough.

While the plan was welcomed and progress observed, it did not please investors and did not work fast enough for them. Immelt kept getting a lot criticism and never really managed to regain trust.

Immelt out, Flannery in

But earlier this week, it was announced that Immelt will step down from being CEO and John Flannery will replace him. Flannery is no stranger to the company as he CEO of GE Healthcare before this new position. But this is not the only history that Flannery has with the company as he has had multiple functions with General Electric over the years and actually started at the company in 1987. A few of his jobs were being chief of General Electric's private equity group and roles in GE Capital, such as leading the Asia Pacific region where he doubled GE Capital's profit in Japan. He was also the man who led the $10 bln acquisition of Alstom. So Flannery has plenty of experience in multiple segments within the company as well as experience both domestic and abroad which will help him in his new position.

What Flannery might do

Flannery said that General Electric would stick to its current strategy where the focus will be on digital efforts and will not see any big changes, although he will review the portfolio with no restraint. This probably means that he will look for assets that are not contributing as much to the overall income as wanted and sell them. Or maybe he will look to sell assets that just do not fit anymore in his view for the future. Right now we can only really guess what will change, but a new CEO is already quite a welcome change for General Electric, as the stock has been struggling put up a good performance due to lack of investors' trust for quite some time now.

Financial results

The switch in CEO is a welcome change for shareholders as the lack of value enhancement of General Electric was mostly to blame on Immelt according to a lot of them. The graph below shows just how General Electric has performed these past few years.

Its top line has not performed as one would hope with FCF performing even worse. But the top line is starting to increase, albeit slowly, with better results expected. FCF is expected to increase as well as net income is starting to pick up steam. It must also be noted that the company has spent billions on acquisitions in order to grow its digital business. It might take a while before this has the desired impact on cash flows.

Shareholders' optimism

While a new CEO is not necessarily a convincing development for a company, it seems that investors are specially optimistic about the new CEO, as the shares of General Electric jumped about 5% on the day that it was announced Flannery would follow up Immelt.

A new CEO does not mean that General Electric's outlook has suddenly changed, but for investors it seems to be enough to have hope. They expect the new CEO to be one that does take the right course of action and is able to improve the company's prospects. While I see opportunities here just like most investors while the company is increasing its focus on high-return industrial businesses, I would advise not to get too excited right away. It takes time to improve a business. So before you hear about a solid plan from the new CEO or see some results try not to get too excited and carried away with your investments simply because of a new CEO.

Concluding remarks

General Electric has been working on turning its business around since 2015 and now everything seems to be heading in a good direction, albeit slowly. But with a new CEO at the head of the company, we might see some improvements of the company's prospects and enhancement of its value. So be on the lookout for anything that Flannery has to say, because this might result in a price surge of General Electric's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.