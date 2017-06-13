Saudi Arabia To Slash U.S. Oil Exports, But Will It Be Enough?

Saudi needs to decrease exports to Asia first in our opinion so that the global rebalance could accelerate.

OECD storage continues to decline, but the order in which global storage rebalance is important.

WSJ cited sources familiar with Saudi Aramco that oil exports to the US will drop to 750k b/d by August.

Welcome to the rebalancing edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WSJ wrote an article today citing sources familiar with Saudi Aramco that oil exports to the US are expected to drop below 1 million b/d in June, then fall to 850k b/d in July and 750k b/d in August.

Will this be enough to rebalance storage?

In an OMD titled, “ Saudi Limit Oil Supplies To Asia In July And What It Means,” RBC said that the cuts should be dealt to Asia first before anywhere else. The reason being is that the tight supply/demand fundamentals in the East would see refineries drawdown storage first, and the impact to global storage will be felt right away.

Here’s the thing, OECD storage is on pace to rebalance. OPEC reported that we are now 251 million bbls higher than the five-year average.

But the oil markets care about where storages rebalance first. OPEC made the big mistake of drawing down its own storage first in the first half of 2017 resulting in more visible onshore storage build which dampened sentiment. Even in light of OPEC’s export gaming efforts, the world absorbed OPEC’s crude, and OECD storage continues to rebalance.

As we enter seasonally high demand period, Saudi’s efforts to reduce exports to the US will help, but we believe it needs to also cut supplies further to Asia. We understand there’s the market share game going on in Asia, but in order for us to see a material decline in global storage on a quick notice, Asian buyers need to be undersupplied.

US crude storage will continue to decrease, and there’s no real concerns around this except for last week’s one-time anomaly. Saudi’s efforts to reduce exports to the US is a welcoming sign, but we think it needs to do more in Asia. Another raise in OSP in August along with reports of Saudi not fulfilling Asian buyers’ full demand will bode well for the oil markets.

