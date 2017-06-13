SodaStream: Why Insiders Bought At $50

According to an SEC filing, two executives of SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) bought shares on the recent dip to $50. The move was not financially significant, but the signal was meaningful considering the stock price over the last couple of years.

Along with the market and these insider purchases, SodaStream has rebounded to over $54. Should investors follow the insiders into the stock near multi-year highs?

At first blush, the decision of insiders like the CEO and CFO to purchase shares at $50 doesn't appear logical. Sure, SodaStream took a hit on Monday, but the stock wasn't far off from the 52-week highs of $57.68.

Most importantly, though, the stock traded below $15 for months back in 2016 and below $20 for nearly 18 months going back to 2015. Wasn't that the time period to purchase shares on the cheap?

Clearly, buying a stock at $15 sure beats a purchase at $50, but my previous research highlighted the upside potential in SodaStream. My suggestion back in February was that the EPS estimate for the year could easily top $2.50, and now the average analyst forecasts $2.55 for 2017. The 2018 target is up at $2.72, making the stock cheap at $50.

The market didn't like guidance following Q1 results after the company beat analyst estimates by $0.23. The new 2017 revenue guidance of 10% growth to $510 million fell short of analyst estimates at $512 million.

Though SodaStream is typically very conservative on guidance marked by the large quarterly beats. The company turns small revenue beats into huge EPS beats by large increases in leverage.

In the latest quarter, a $5 million revenue beat turned into a $0.23 EPS beat due to a 200 basis improvement in gross margins and a 400 basis point improvement in operating leverage. Due to these margin improvements, SodaStream has beaten EPS estimates by at least 50% over the last four quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

More importantly, though, the shift to sparkling water has turned around the business. SodaStream is now seeing growth in Canada, the U.S. and Japan that provides substantial growth opportunities outside of Western Europe.

The investment thesis remained resolute at the lows due to the constant growth in CO2 refills. Q1 was the first quarter in which new machine sales exceeded the peaks back in 2014.

Source: SodaStream Q117 Exhibit 99.3

The best signal for a step up in demand is machine sales. SodaStream should see further growth into CO2 refills that continues hitting record numbers despite the multi-year weakness in machine sales until Q1.

The key investor takeaway is that insider buys near recent highs signal analyst estimates remain far too low. These inside buys suggest that higher machine sales will lead to the next growth phase in the company and why the CEO quickly purchased 20,000 shares for $1 million with the stock trading near the highs.

SodaStream has an EPS target of $2.55 this year based almost solely on margin expansion. Investors should look for a bump up in revenue expectations going forward to increase the value of the stock, making the insider purchases at $50 a wise move.

