Carolina Financial's (CARO) CEO Jerry Rexroad on Acquisition of First South Bancorp (Transcript)

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO)

Acquisition of First South Bancorp Call

June 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill Gehman - CFO

Jerry Rexroad - CEO

Analysts

Nick Grant - KBW

William Wallace - Raymond James

Matthew Forgotson - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Blair Brantley - Brean Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Carolina Financial Corporation Investor Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instruction will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Bill Gehman, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Bill Gehman

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Carolina Financial Corporation Investor Call. Please refer to Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Now, I'll turn the call over to Jerry Rexroad, CEO of Carolina Financial Corporation.

Jerry Rexroad

I’d like to thank all of you for joining our call today and I'm very, very excited to be announcing that First South Bancorp will be merging into Carolina Financial Corporation. I believe that you will find that this transaction has extremely strong financial metrics while continuing to expand the Carolina Financial Corporation banking franchise in the Carolina.

If you will turn to Page 3 of the deck, quick overview of the franchise has created as a result of this transaction $3.2 billion into total assets, $2.2 billion in loans, $2.5 billion in deposits and a market cap of almost $700 million, 62 total branches which you can see there on the map. And I think if you look at the map, you see really one of the best franchises in the Carolina that covers seven of the top 25 markets in the Southeast. This creates the second largest community in the Carolina. First South has a really fantastic deposit base, very strong core deposits with the cost of funds of -- cost of deposits of 34 basis points of course that compares to the Carolina Financial cost to deposit of 51 basis points. Upon the completion of this transaction, about 44% of the deposits will be in the North Carolina, 55% of the deposits in South Carolina.

On Page 4 run over the transaction terms. Each shareholder of First South Bancorporation will receive 0.25 shares of Carolina Financial common stock. This is a 100% of stock deal and based on price -- closing price, the indicative price share was $16.89 with an imply transaction value of $161.8 million. Two of the First South Bank board members will be joining the Carolina Financial Corporation Board of Directors, and I'm very, very pleased to announce the Bruce Elder who is the CEO of First South Bancorp will remain on as President of North Carolina Banking. Gotten to know him and really believe that he adds significantly to our senior management team. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, and likely the systems conversion will be in early 2018.

The strategic rationale on Page 5, I'll cover most of that as we go throughout the deck. I did want to cover the financial transaction metrics. Low double-digit EPS accretion is expected in 2019. We do have some minimal tangible book value dilution, but I'm really pleased that I'd be earned back in 2.5 years, and the operating metrics from this transaction we just believe are extremely strong, very strong loan growth and the triangle area continues to increase our opportunities to grow organically along with a very, very solid deposit base that we think we can expand overtime.

If you go to Page 7 of the deck, as I mentioned before, this creates a second largest community bank in the Carolina, 3.2 billion of asset, we believe probably have the best market of the any of the community banks in the Carolina, and I’ll show that as we get to the next page.

We can see that on Page 8, we are really very pleased to be able to add the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill markets. Raleigh is the fifth fastest growing projected market in the Southeast. Durham-Chapel Hill is the fifteen fastest projected growing markets. If you think about it, this is the community bank that will have a very strong banking team in the Raleigh-Durham market as well as adding to that the fact that we have extremely strong banking team in the other markets. If you think about it, it's the community bank that has both Raleigh-Durham and Charleston. Throw in there the fact that we have the fastest growing market in Myrtle Beach and it's just real stable, solid markets in Greenville, Wilmington and Columbia. We just believe that this create a fabulous banking franchise that can continue to grow organically for the foreseeable future.

We go Page 9 gives a little bit more important about the transaction and of course this does expand our Wilmington franchise some. They have a branch there. It fits in perfectly with the two branches that we have really gives us real good coverage to the center of the Wilmington market. But I think the real opportunity here is to gain market share in some of the markets that are nice sized, but not real large. First South has nine markets with approximately 1 billion in deposits and they generally have a share of less than 5%. And I’ll compare this with the transaction that we did with First Community back in late 2014.

We acquired 13 branches. Most of them were in similar market. We consolidated to -- and if you look in compare what we acquired today are average branch size is up 52%, and we believe there is significant opportunity to grow deposits in these very nice size markets where there has been a good bit of consolidation of banks, and we remain the community bank in these markets. So, if you look at this, there is nine very, very solid markets that we believe that we can continue to grow in and expand in those markets and of course supports the organic loan growth that we have been able to achieve.

Little bit about the financial metrics of the deal. Growth loan mark -- growth loan credit mark was 1.8%, 26% in cost savings. There is not a tremendous amount of overlap in our two organizations, but we still feel very, very comfortable with the 26% projected cost saves. One time transaction cost 23.7 million. We did identify a number of synergies. We did not model any of them. First South has the leasing diversion that we should be able to expand over our entire footprint. I think that will very positive for our community based customers. In addition to that, good solid SBA lender that again something that we are working on trying to expand internally, in addition of course we have extremely strong mortgage banking experience in our company and that something we should be able to expand there.

So, when you combine the strength of the two companies, I believe there are number of synergies in addition to the great markets that we serve, that we have not tried to model in this transaction. As I mentioned, we expect low double-digit EPS accretion with the full realization of cost savings expected to be in 2019. Tangible book value earn back should be under 2.5 years using the crossover method. And our capital ratios remain very strong, tangible capital as a holding company is expected to be about a 9.25% upon the completion of this transaction.

The credit due diligence was completely done by the Carolina Financial senior management team and our credit people. We did not use any third parties in doing the analysis. We took a risk based approach to the analysis. We can get very good coverage, feel very comfortable with their loan portfolio and with their loan processes. Their philosophy is very similar to the Carolina Financial philosophy, and I think as we go forward, the combination of our two teams should work really well. They have minor amounts of OREO of $3.1 million and their credit metrics overall -- First South credit metrics overall was very, very good. And I really believe this transaction will go very smoothly from the credit standpoint.

In summary, we believe that the economies of scale created by the combination of First South and Carolina Financial create significant value. It does create the second-largest community bank headquartered in the Carolina, and we will have seven strong banking teams in seven of the very best markets in the Southeast. Our overall philosophy of banking is very much a community banking approach, and I believe that we will work very well together and that the people in our combine branches will know very quickly as our philosophy of banking is very similar. Overall, the financial -- the transaction we believe to be very financially accretive to our shareholders as it creates one of the premier core deposit franchisees we believe in the Southeast.

So with that overview, go ahead and open it up for questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Nick Grant from KBW. Your line is open.

Nick Grant

So first off, can you provide some color on just the background transaction, was this negotiated and how long you guys have been talking?

Jerry Rexroad

We begin talking a little bit in the later part of the last year and have continued to have conversations. To the great degree, the transaction was negotiated and our management team has spent a good bit of time together over the last six months. So, I feel like we know their key leadership as well as gotten to know their markets pretty well over that period of time.

Nick Grant

Okay, great. Can you discuss a little further the assumptions behind your cost savings? Do you have any branches targeted right now? And is there anything else going into the 26% number?

Jerry Rexroad

It's primarily not related to branch closures. We do have one branch, one market that has overlapping branches. We haven't made a final decision as to what we are going to do at this point in time Nick, but our intent is to keep all the people in the branch network. And probably we will consolidate that one overlap that we have beyond that. It's really a great banking franchise that we intend to grow and don't really expect to have the cost savings we could have by closing branches. We really think this creates a much better opportunity for us to grow the franchise.

Nick Grant

Okay and then one last thing from me. So where do you are guys at currently with the integration of Greer? And then kind of what do you guys thinking in terms of mitigating the integration risk from announcing this larger deal kind of on the heels of that? And just where are you on integration? Thanks.

Jerry Rexroad

Okay. That transaction was closed in March of this year and we completed the system conversion early April. System conversion went extremely well very, really, really pleased with how well it went. Our banking teams I think are well integrated in with each other. And initially, we're going to have some loans that we probably need to work out in that particular market that forcing a lot of really strong pipeline activity in the upstate market. And so overall, we feel very, very good about the integration. Branches are clearly integrated at this point in time and opening new accounts. So, I wouldn’t say that the 100% behind this, but I think it's very close to that right now in that.

Operator

And our next question comes from William Wallace from Raymond James. Your line is open.

William Wallace

Maybe just taking the conversation around your comments on the growth of the franchise here, you did mention how much you've grown the branches related to this First Community branch that you bought at the end of '14, but are you speaking more -- you are talking more about asset generation, I assume?

Jerry Rexroad

No, we were talking about deposits, Wally.

William Wallace

Okay. So do you anticipate this as an attractive opportunity to grow a core deposit franchise that you could lend into some of your other growth of your markets?

Jerry Rexroad

Yes, we believe -- I think there is really strong lending opportunities in many of these markets too because again, by being a second largest community bank in those markets in the Carolina, I think loan growth will also be solid. But having said that absolutely deposit growth, we think there is tremendous amount of opportunity in the North Carolina market. As you know there has been a number of franchise that has been acquired in those markets over the last three years, really over the last two years and most of those franchises are no longer community banks.

And so, we are seeing very, very nice growth in particularly our Brunswick market where there has been a lot of that consolidation activity. But all 11 of those branches that we have acquired in that 2014 transaction have done really, really very well in deposit growth, both checking money market and CDs just been overall solid growth. And I think that’s one of the things that First South really didn't need because of their acquisition of some Bank of America branches a few years ago. So, they really did need to grow those markets.

They've done a great job of growing checking accounts money markets. Obviously, this gives us an opportunity to continue to expand the average deposits per branch in some of those markets. And if you look at the size of those markets, they are big. I mean they are fairly decent. We should be able to get the same kind of growth rate we believe in those markets that we’ve been able to achieve in the markets that we acquire a couple of years ago.

William Wallace

Okay. So, maybe developing that even further, if I look at the commentary you have on the interest paid EPS accretion, you say low double digits for 2019. I do see there is one estimate out for consensus on 2019. Is that what you’re using to calculate the low-double digit percentage growth or accretion?

Jerry Rexroad

It was. It was and the reason we used 2019 is, we do expect to actually do the system conversion in early 2018. So, we won’t get all the cost saves in 2018. Should get the majority of it, but we won’t get all of it.

William Wallace

So when is the conversion anticipated?

Jerry Rexroad

Don’t have a date for that yet, but I will want it to expect it to be, yes, ’18, first quarter ’18.

William Wallace

Okay. And if I look at the financials of first half, I do see that they’ve had some pretty decent loan growth. Are you -- how are you forecasting loan growth at the franchise to come up with that target EPS accretion?

Jerry Rexroad

We use the number that was quite frankly less than what we have achieved or even indicated for Carolina Financial. We really feel like there will be a period of time where there's probably some transition. So, we try to be fairly conservative on that number, Wally. It was less than double-digits and yet as you can see, they’ve achieved extremely strong growth over the last couple of years themselves, just like we have. So, that’s one of the real opportunities as we continue to be able to show strong loan growth as we go forward, but we did model less than double digits.

William Wallace

Okay. So I’m curious I do see they have Raleigh and Durham branches. How big are those markets from a loan perspective, do you know?

Jerry Rexroad

No, I don’t. They are extremely large and there as you can see from -- and you may be asking me how big their loans are in those markets, and they are very material. But the growth opportunity in those markets is really, really significant and they have achieved extremely solid growth in those markets over the last three years.

William Wallace

And then just kind of housekeeping on the model for the tangible book value dilution, what percentage dilution do you anticipate because you mentioned 9.3% TC at the holding company when the deal closes. I assume that I’ve assumed some forecast between now and the fourth quarter of earnings?

Jerry Rexroad

Yes, little bit longer but we've also got pretty strong growth that’s eating the majority of that up. It's somewhere in the range of -- it's I’d say slightly under 5%. It's actually above 4.5% initially.

Operator

And our next question comes from Matthew Forgotson from Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

Matthew Forgotson

So, just building on the dilution question, I mean just trying to come up with our EPS accretion for 2018. Is that reasonable kind of -- I am penciling kind of mid single-digit EPS accretion in 2018. Is that what you're seeing as well?

Jerry Rexroad

No, no, we’re better than that. So, I can’t answer the question is to how you're model works, but we do expect that there will be some cost that we incur in the first quarter of 2018 before we get the system to quickly converted. But, we really expect that to occur in the early part of 2018. And we gave 2019 because of course that’s the first full year out there and that’s the one that I think is easy to model. But, we expect the majority of the expenses to be pretty much in place by the time we get to the end of the first quarter for sure and I'm hopeful that it will be a little bit before the end of the first quarter if everything goes well hopefully we get the system conversions sometime in the early March or late February.

Matthew Forgotson

And then just in terms of you ended by pro forma TC ratio at close of roughly 9.25%, can you give us the feel for the commercial real estate to risk based capital concentration? I know you're going to have capacity there, but can you put some numbers around it?

Jerry Rexroad

Can give me a minute? Let me check if we do have that on a pro forma basis. We’re well within the numbers that of course as I believe can -- but I'll try to get to that number here before we get off the phone.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay. And I guess why you're giving that up I guess Jerry I'll just zoom out and think a little bit more high level. I had always understood the strategic plan as kind of getting to that call it 3 billion in asset mark by the end of 2018 and then kind of raising your head and thinking about alternatives. At this point, this deal clearly gives us line of sight through that number. But can you give us a sense of how you're feeling about incremental growth beyond that, and the growth opportunities that you see in the momentum that you're generating organically as well as perspective deal flow? Just trying to get a sense of whether or not you're announcing in yourself as a $5 billion institution down the line or if you -- the game plan is still to kind of say, hey, let's get the three and then think about where we are?

Jerry Rexroad

Well, first of all the answer to the question about pro forma deal re-concentration, the risk based capital was 246% based upon numbers as of March 31. The -- our Board of Directors continually look at our strategic plan, and we have -- if you go back a couple of years and we were a $1 billion, we felt like there was a real opportunity in the market for a company to grow the $2.5 billion to $3 billion. And quite frankly, there was a valuation difference between the companies that were between a 1 billion and $2.5 billion to $3 billion. As you look forward though and we completed our strategic analysis late in 2016, as we look forward that continue to be there as we grew through the 2.5 billion to3 billion to be that there was a valuation that pick up for companies that were 5 billion to 7 billion.

In addition to that there are seemed to be a potential for a real void for a community bank in the market place that was able to meet customers' needs that had needs that were fairly large, but didn’t want to be serve by a multi-regional bank. And so our strategy was to continue to grow into that mix by total I would call. And we have looked further with the right opportunity to be able to get there. And we felt like the First South transaction really put us in the position to be able to continue to be the community bank hopefully of choice in these community markets in North and South Carolina. And so going forward, we are going to continue to look for the opportunities to build value where there is opportunities to find good contiguous opportunities for growth and at the same time we are always trying to maximize value of our shareholder investment of the both the short and the long term.

I believe that we have been really blessed here lightly by what's happened in North Carolina. If you look at the consolidation in those market is really just of a real void of community banks that are focused on customers that are also trying to deliver high quality service as well as high quality products. And so, we think there is a real opportunity for us both from an attraction people who want to be in a community banking environment as well as attraction of customers who wants to have that level of service. And we have been very, very fortunate in the fact that when we have done our conversion, our team has just done a great job of making sure we do it right, and the distraction -- the customer mix is very small.

Unfortunately, the acquisitions that we have done to date as well as the first half transaction, we believe these are believe who love serving their customers in their communities and so we really tried to do that and so far they have been showing that they can certainly attract quite a few customers for a team. And so the fact that we've gotten the 3 billion, where do we go next, our goal would be to continue to do or growing every single day and that’s building values. If somebody decides ultimately that they really like this franchise, we have never said that we wouldn’t look at the right opportunity, if that opportunity presented itself.

Operator

And our next question comes from Blair Brantley from Brean Capital. Your line is open.

Blair Brantley

Just a couple of quick questions. First obviously, it looks like the first half has had some pretty good loan growth in the last couple of years. How are you positioning yourself to kind of keep in those key talents there to make sure that they don’t slow down on that momentum?

Jerry Rexroad

Well, I think the key was just making sure that Bruce Elder was willing to stay on the team. And Bruce and a couple of his key team members have added a number of these people over the last three years. He's done a phenomenal job of leading with this team and our goal is to keep that team a 100% together working with Bruce going forward. And if everything comes together, you know one of the real huge opportunities is not modeled in this is that they continue that same loan growth going forward, and of course, Carolina Financial continues the same loan growth going forward.

So, that’s one of the things that I think is the real upside to this transaction. But under Bruce’s leadership, I feel very confident that hopefully that team remains completely together. But more importantly, I think there is a real opportunity to continue to gain people who want to join the community banking franchise. We’re finding that where this consolidation is occurring that there are a number of people who say, hey, I don’t want to work in a bank is say five times larger than us. We can never see the CEO or never see the Chief Credit Officer. We try to be nimble and quick and active in our markets and that’s where a lot of community banking teams won. So, we’re continuing to look for the opportunities to add to this team as well as keep it together.

Blair Brantley

In terms of the asset sensitivity, what does adding on First South to the pro forma franchise?

Jerry Rexroad

Yes, we really haven’t run that. I think you can look at their numbers, you know they disclose them. So I think if you look at their inter sensitivity data that’s disclosed in the 10-K, you had to give you a pretty good feel. Overall, it's certainly -- it -- I don't say it doesn’t make a material difference overall as it would say, it does reduce our combined -- I’m trying to think it was right word, but our Crescent Mortgage used to be a fairly big percent of our earnings when you combined this together really Crescent Mortgage will be a much smaller piece of the earnings.

So, you know overtime we will continue to adjust interest sensitivity ideally, and again something that’s not modeled at all is that we can take some of our securities portfolio and continue to invest in the month. And we think that’s really one of the real opportunities that we have to increase our core return on assets and return on equity as we go forward.

Blair Brantley

Okay. Speaking about, what is kind of your comfort level on the loans to deposit ratio longer term view?

Jerry Rexroad

You know I think somewhere around close to a 100% range is probably where we will feel comfortable, we’re not there now but that’s again like I said that’s one of the opportunities that we see going forward. This is a very, very solid deposit base that we have both Carolina Financial and for staff. So very stable, not dependent a lot of part money in the deposit portfolio. You know it's very low percent that’s in the municipal fund. So I think a higher percentage is certainly warranted that obviously we’ve got to grow their overtime.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from William Wallace from Raymond James. Your line is open.

William Wallace

Thanks. Jerry cited, this is a little bit off topic, but given where we are in the quarter, I figure it might be worth just asking if you could give an update on what you’ve been seeing out of the mortgage business while there is production and margins, any color you’d be willing to share would be appreciated?

Jerry Rexroad

Well, I don’t think the story really change there. Obviously, interest rates have dropped a little bit. We could see some pick up in the re-fi market, hasn’t really happen for us because like I said many times before we do business with community banks. And so from that perspective, community banks tend to see the re-fi markets slower than everybody else. Obviously, we don’t have community banks that are out there banging on the telephone trying to get the re-fi. We projected that be down about 10% in volume this year.

I was really pleased with first quarter we did better than that. Second quarter, we're kind of trending so margins are have held. I had a little concern about that going into the year, but I also knew that margins got much tighter very few people will be making money from operations and so, overall margins have held pretty nicely. And it's kind of the same story going forward and I think for us so far, we’re working hard to grow some of our people side in the mortgage business as far as from the sales production capacity, but I have more to talk about that when we get when we get to quarter end.

Operator

And at this time, I am showing no further questions.

Bill Gehman

Well, thank you everyone for participating on our call. We are very, very excited about this transaction. I think the combination of First South and Carolina Financial has just significant opportunity above that, which we’ve modeled. And of course, it'd be our team's job to go out, work hard and make sure that we really realize that opportunity. We appreciate your support as investors and wish you a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.