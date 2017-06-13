I Tried To Buy This 7.87% Yield And Failed

MFA Financial saw a dip and jump in price over the last several weeks in one of their preferred shares.

MFO Returns

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) runs a credit-sensitive portfolio that allows it to run with a smaller level of leverage compared to competitors. MFA has two preferred shares, MFO and MFA-B. However, to be technically accurate, MFO is a baby bond. It still trades the same way as preferred shares, but it has seniority to the preferred shares. MFA's preferred share MFO is currently within a hold range, but over the last couple of weeks a great opportunity came and passed. MFO was within a buy range and I was able to get out a note to my subscribers. Holding MFO for a week came out to a 0.7% return, which is 36% annualized without compounding.

The Beginning

Recently, MFO has been above the buy range and finally dipped below it. The preferred share MFO tends to decline by a reasonable amount on the ex-dividend date, which makes MFO less effective for dividend capture strategies. There was a little call risk, but the risk-adjusted return for the trade looked solid.

Absent Treasury yields soaring, the price will generally go up in the few weeks prior to the ex-dividend date. This is a market failure that has repeated itself for the last several quarters. For timing purposes, an investor would want to buy a few weeks -- say, three to four -- before the ex-dividend date as the preferred share historically exhibits a higher price in the week or two prior to the ex-dividend date. The investor could then swap into something where the price usually falls less than the ex-dividend amount.

The Buy

MFO was down to $25.66 on June 3, 2017, when I published an article suggesting that the preferred share was a buy. The goal was to capture a gain in the following weeks, and then swap into Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation's (NYSE:ANH) preferred share ANH-C for the ex-dividend date. The only material risk was that the price change could be influenced by Treasury movements.

So What Happened?

True to history, MFO climbed up out of the buy range. It was a great opportunity for those who got in. The price was up to $25.84 on June 10, 2017, which is when I would've wanted to move into ANH-C. I had a limit-buy on MFO, but no execution at my chosen price before the orders expired. I continue to like the idea of holding ANH-C going into the ex-dividend date.

What's Going On Now?

The chart below shows the current prices of MFA's preferred shares:

MFO is now 19 cents out of a buy range. It's still in the hold range and carries a decent yield, but I do not have a buy rating on either of the preferred shares currently. MFA-B would have to jump all the way to $25.92 for me to downgrade it to a sell. MFO would have to rise to $26.20 for me to have a sell rating. Both are materially away from a sell range, making them a good hold investment.

The only investors who would be looking to close out positions currently are those looking to ride a different share through the ex-dividend date. Within the preferred share space it is common for shares to decline by less than the ex-dividend amount. MFO does not exhibit that particular pricing failure.

Other Preferred Shares I Have Right Now

In addition to ANH-C, I'm currently holding preferred shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL). Specifically, I'm holding ARI-A, CMO-E, and CBL-D.

What Portfolio Do Preferred Shares Belong In?

Mine.

I like the relatively low volatility and high yields preferred shares give. The poor liquidity doesn't bother me, since I know the exact prices where I want execution. Preferred shares rarely move more than a dollar away from $25 and pay dividends around $2.00 per share.

I also like to choose companies that I believe are trading at a great valuation, like Target (NYSE:TGT). I've had buy ratings for Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in the past, and while I still hold it I believe the valuation is now more reasonable and won't be purchasing more currently. I also like the track record of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and hold them both in my portfolio. These companies can provide some excellent companionship to the preferred shares where the investor is able to diversify their income sources and still maintain a solid yield on the portfolio.

I've held National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in the past, but closed the position in summer of 2016 because the triple net lease REITs were rallying to levels beyond what I could justify. Since then, the valuations came down substantially and I'm becoming more interested in the space again. The same philosophy holds true for Reality Income Corporation (NYSE:O). I'm also keeping my eye on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) as a dividend champion that brings the oil exposure my portfolio lacks. In the event of a market panic, I've also been compiling a watch list for ETFs.

I don't hold companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but I believe that any portfolio with a high beta could use a source of high yields and stable values. The volatility within the tech sector is simply too high for my risk tolerance. If the investor is building the core of their portfolio with broad market equity index funds, they will already be exhibiting a fairly high beta and the tech allocations will increase it even further. In that case, the investor would do well to add a few investments that offer duration exposure instead of additional beta. Getting a solid dividend yield doesn't hurt either since most domestic equity investments have increased in price to the point where they don't offer reasonable income on new investments.

Conclusion

MFO is currently a hold in my opinion, unless a better investment can be found elsewhere. Preferred shares have seen a climb in price overall, so opportunities are closing. I'll continue to watch preferred shares as there are usually at least a couple opportunities coming from market failures.

