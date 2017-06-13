Resource Sector Digest: Launching The Golden Dog Wurst Award

Our inaugural "Golden Dog Wurst Award" goes to (drum roll)...

Find out in this week's Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 92 - June 12, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor

In this edition we shall:

set the scene,

highlight actionable ideas,

comment on news releases, and

link to relevant articles.

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting the Scene

Here is a message to Steve Letwin, President and CEO of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG): An after-tax IRR of just 14%, coupled with a 4.5 year payback time is actually indication of the contrary of "robust project economics." A project that requires $1.05B in initial capex but only generates an NPV(5%) of $703M is not "an exceptional organic growth project" by any stretch of our imagination.

We are of course referring to the Côté Gold project in Northern Ontario and the PFS results released by IAMGOLD on June 5; and we are referencing the CEO's comments on these results. This is a large low-grade bulk mining project, with almost 6M ounces in reserves at a grade of less than 1 g/t. A huge 32,000 tpd mill is projected to produce 320,000 ounces of gold annually at a much-touted AISC of $689/oz on average over a 17 year mine life. The open pit mine will move 60M tpa, at a strip ratio of 2.85. Plenty of scale here in other words, but still insufficient to make economics work at the current gold price.

Ironically, the quoted NPV is only marginally higher than the stately $608M price IAMGOLD paid for Trelawney Mining in 2012, the previous owner of the project. Once we account for a total of $65.5M in exploration and development costs sunk into the project by IAMGOLD since this acquisition the compounded value creation over 5 years shrinks to a measly 5% in total -- that's less than the 7% compounded inflation since then.

Letwin's enthusiasm extolled in the news release last week sounds misplaced in the context of these numbers, but in the end it didn't really matter since PFS results hardly surprised anyone. They quite simply confirmed the outcome of a prior PEA released in January almost to the dot.

IAG Price data by YCharts

Apparently quite counterintuitively, IAMGOLD's share price rallied in the apparent aftermath and outperformed peers by a 13% margin for the week. Had we missed something in the PFS after all? Something the market has picked up on, but we hadn't? Not really we believe, as in our interpretation the chart above is the equivalent of a collective sigh of relief. You see, IAMGOLD also announced the sale of a 30% interest in the Côté Gold project to Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) for $100M on closing and $95M payable within 18 months. "Thank goodness, we got rid of at least a portion of this project" is our translation of the market reaction.

Get this: The $195M price Sumitomo is paying implies a project value of $650M. That's substantially less than the $703M NPV stated in the PFS; and it's less than IAMGOLD's $671.5M investment in the project so far. And with these numbers still fresh in our minds, we quote Letwin one last time:

This transaction is significant for IAMGOLD as it validates the intrinsic value of the Côté Gold Project.

Not. At. All.

With this scene set, and without further ado, we present our inaugural "Golden Dog Wurst Award" to Steve Letwin for his part in the value destruction the Côté Gold project has been so far, and presumably continues to be for the foreseeable future as the newly formed JV is initiating a feasibility study to be completed in the second half of 2018.

(The author may be contacted via private message here on Seeking Alpha to arrange for physical pickup of the actual prize, and the associated photo opportunity.)

Actionable Ideas

We are not seeing many metal mining opportunities written up here on Seeking Alpha during the past week, but over at the oil patch we found Michael Filloon's piece on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) a good starting point for actionable information.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) for finalizing and closing the agreements to re-shape the Maricunga district in Chile. On paper the major is scaling down its stake in the project, but in reality the Barrick merely owns a smaller slice of a much larger pie, with Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) footing the bill for this development for several years to come. This mega deal also involved Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), which might just see its own Maricunga mine spring back to life as a side effect, and Exeter Resources (NYSEMKT:XRA) which got taken over in the process.

Drill Result Summary

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has released first results from the 2017 Dublin Gulch exploration campaign. The assays from three holes at Shamrock suggest potential for resource growth at this zone, and additional results from a new target are also highly positive.

(OTCPK:VITFF) has released first results from the 2017 Dublin Gulch exploration campaign. The assays from three holes at Shamrock suggest potential for resource growth at this zone, and additional results from a new target are also highly positive. Erdene Resource Development (OTCPK:ERDCF) released another batch of results from its Bayan Khundii project in Mongolia. Breaking down the headline 108m of 2.8g/t we note some narrow high-grade zones with long lower-grade halos around them.

(OTCPK:ERDCF) released another batch of results from its Bayan Khundii project in Mongolia. Breaking down the headline 108m of 2.8g/t we note some narrow high-grade zones with long lower-grade halos around them. Camino Minerals (OTC:CAMZF) got a mention last week for closing a C$5M placement. The company is putting plenty of cash into the ground and this week we are taking note of some impressive drill results from the company's Los Chapitos project in Peru.

(OTC:CAMZF) got a mention last week for closing a C$5M placement. The company is putting plenty of cash into the ground and this week we are taking note of some impressive drill results from the company's Los Chapitos project in Peru. Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) is drilling at Ayawilca also in Peru, and has reported 48m at 11.3% zinc as the best results from a batch of five holes.

(OTCPK:TKRFF) is drilling at Ayawilca also in Peru, and has reported 48m at 11.3% zinc as the best results from a batch of five holes. IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF) announced high grades over good thickness from two underground drill holes at the company's Red Mountain project located at the Southern tip of the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada.

(OTCQB:IDMMF) announced high grades over good thickness from two underground drill holes at the company's Red Mountain project located at the Southern tip of the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. Nighthawk Gold (OTC:MIMZF) reported results from another eight holes from the Colomac gold project at the Indin Lake Property in the Northwest Territories, Canada. We note plenty of wide near-surface intercepts with good grades, which should also make Kinross Gold investors happy as the major owns a 9.5% stake in this junior.

(OTC:MIMZF) reported results from another eight holes from the Colomac gold project at the Indin Lake Property in the Northwest Territories, Canada. We note plenty of wide near-surface intercepts with good grades, which should also make investors happy as the major owns a 9.5% stake in this junior. Orezone (OTCPK:ORZCF) is busy drilling at its Bombore project in Burkina Faso. The latest set of results is encouraging and should expand the resource and feed positively into the FS scheduled for release towards the end of the year.

(OTCPK:ORZCF) is busy drilling at its Bombore project in Burkina Faso. The latest set of results is encouraging and should expand the resource and feed positively into the FS scheduled for release towards the end of the year. Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) is finding good grades at its Martiniere project in Quebec, at a stone throw distant from the Detour Lake mine. There is still no mention of a maiden resource estimate, after all these years of drilling.

(OTCQX:BALMF) is finding good grades at its Martiniere project in Quebec, at a stone throw distant from the Detour Lake mine. There is still no mention of a maiden resource estimate, after all these years of drilling. Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) is drilling at Val d'Or East, and the company continues to expand the high-grade gold zones judging from 19 reported holes.

(OTCQB:PROBF) is drilling at Val d'Or East, and the company continues to expand the high-grade gold zones judging from 19 reported holes. Both Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) and Nexgen Energy (NYSEMKT:NXE) have started to release drill results from summer drilling at their adjacent Patterson Lake uranium projects. Hardly surprising anyone at this stage both have reported the usual high-grade intercepts set to expand the respective projects.

(OTCQX:FCUUF) and (NYSEMKT:NXE) have started to release drill results from summer drilling at their adjacent Patterson Lake uranium projects. Hardly surprising anyone at this stage both have reported the usual high-grade intercepts set to expand the respective projects. Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) is another regular in this section of our newsletter. This week's news release contained high-grade results for another set of holes from the Cariboo gold project in BC, Canada.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) is another regular in this section of our newsletter. This week's news release contained high-grade results for another set of holes from the Cariboo gold project in BC, Canada. And of course this section wouldn't be complete without a mention of Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) and drill results from its flagship Windfall project. Here is the link to the latest set of results with a 12.5g/t over 8.5m headline hit.

Wheelings and Dealings

Bonterra Resources (OTC:BONXD) is raising another C$12.9M in a placement of flow-through and common shares. The company will presumably use the proceeds to fund drilling at its Gladiator project in the emerging Urban-Barry gold mining camp, next door to Osisko Mining's Windfall project. Wedged in between the two company's land packages is Beaufield Resources' (OTCPK:BFDRF) property where the start of a 10,000m drill program has also just been announced, and landholdings have been expanded. Even Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF) managed to find gold on its property in this camp, and quickly proceeded to announce yet another placement.

Harte Gold (OTC:HRTFF) didn't tinker and announced a C$20M bought deal to raise funds for development of its Sugar Zone project. With this sort of treasury we should be hearing about the company in the drill results section shortly.

Eastmain Resources (OTCPK:EANRF) has closed a C$9.1M offering. The company is cashed up again to chip away on its Clearwater project, and fund its share of exploration expenses in the Eleonore South JV, both in Quebec.

Coral Gold (OTCPK:CLHRF) closed the sale of so-called Robertson property on the Cortez trend in Nevada to Barrick Gold. The junior received $15.75M in cash, cancels 8.7% of its shares, and retains a sliding scale royalty.

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) announced the pricing of its latest set of senior secured notes. The $250M offering will mature in 2022 and will be used to re-financing the company's notes due in 2019. Notably, the interest rate is set to increase from currently 7.75% to 8.75% by virtue of this move, and notes will be sold at 99% face value.

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) managed to go the other way. The company re-financed its 2020 senior notes with new notes due 2025 and reduced interest rates from previously 7% to 6.375%.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) has finally made its long awaited move. The company is spending over C$1B on a package of royalties, streams and off-take agreements, calling the acquisition "transformational". We agree, in more than just the one way Osisko alludes to. And while Gold Mining Bull is blown away by the deal we think he might have missed a point.

Other News

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) has received the Final Record of Decision from the US Forest Service for the Rosemont project in Arizona. The pointy end of this drawn-out permitting process is still ahead, as the 404 Water Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers is still outstanding. Some detail on the overall permitting process for this mine can be gleaned from this article.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) announced results for its long overdue PFS for the Relief Canyon project. The elephant remains stubbornly in the room as the permit still only covers 165,000 ounces of the resource. Combine this permitting overhang with no news from Sprott's non-binding intentions to fund $20M towards mine construction and we remain skeptical of this project as we have been for a long time already.

Algold Reources (OTC:ALGDF) has been granted a mining license for its Tijirit project in Mauretania, not far from Kinross Gold's Tasiast mine. The junior purchased the Tijirit project from Gryphon Gold in 2015 shortly before Gryphon got taken over by Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF). Algold has been fast-tracking development at Tijirit to the current milestone, which asks for a feasibility study to be released in 2018.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) has not received formal notification on arbitration proceedings intended by the Greek government, although the Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment has posted such intentions on its website with regards to the miner's Skouris and Olympias project. A Reuters report has a summary of the situation, and the market was quick to react and sell down Eldorado Gold. Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) won't like the news one bit as Eldorado is proposing to pay partially in shares for the friendly takeover of the junior, with Integra shareholders yet to vote on the deal. Developments in Greece have dragged down Integra's share price significantly last week, and have erased a good portion of the pop caused by the takeover bid already.

ICG data by YCharts

Austral Gold (OTC:AGLDF) is working towards combining its Guanaco and Amancaya projects. The results of the corresponding PFS have been released and look promising at first sight.

Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF) has expanded the resource estimate for the Kalanako deposit in Mali. This satellite deposit should enhance the nearby Kalane project, but whether that's enough to finally obtain mine financing remains to be seen.

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) published an Expansion FS for its namesake gold mine in Ghana, which some would rather call a Nkran-pit-mitigation FS judging from various short calls on the miner in recent times. Peter Arendas sees potential, but we suspect that K2 Associates won't agree. The market seems to be aligned with the latter's view.

AKG data by YCharts

And with this last chart we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all next week, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

And Before We Go...

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGD, FCUUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.