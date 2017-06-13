I'm Looking To Buy This 8% Yield

Subscribers had early access to this article.

Another preferred share to pounce on

The preferred stock for MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) has come into buy range. I looked into the preferred share MTGEP a week ago and it was a few cents away from what I thought a buy was. At the time, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) all had great deals for their preferred shares. In fact, I currently have preferred shares CMO-E and ARI-A. DX-A has been on my watch list for a while, but the times I wanted to buy shares it didn't work out. Today, I'll be comparing the preferred share of MTGEP to the preferred shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Portfolio composition of mREITs

MTGE built a portfolio from RMBS (Residential mortgage backed securities). They use both agency and non-agency RMBS. The non-agency RMBS exposed MTGE to some credit risk. These securities generally reflect much older non-agency loans. They are purchased at a substantial discount to face value. The income generated by the securities consist of both the coupon payment on the mortgage and the accretion of the discount. For investors who are new to mortgage REITs, accretion is the opposite side of amortization. When MTGE buys a loan for $80 and it has a face value of $100, they are able to recognize the difference of $20 as additional interest income over the life of the loan. Overall, I think the credit risk in the MTGE portfolio is acceptable and there is plenty of common equity to absorb the losses if I am wrong.

Annaly Capital began transitioning into a dramatically more diversified portfolio a couple years ago. This strategy should reduce the volatility in book value. With the more diversified portfolio, NLY carries more credit risk than before. In a bankruptcy, now the preferred shareholders would be more exposed to the potential for getting back less than call value.

AGNC's metric of "Net Spread Plus Drop Income" is arguably the best in the sector because it accounts for rapid changes in amortization and doesn't add back stock-based compensation expense. This doesn't take into account the economic cost of hedging with Treasury Futures contracts and the shift in LIBOR swap hedging strategies reduces the apparent cost of their funding techniques. That cost simply goes through book value. Out of the three companies compared, AGNC carries the least credit risk. Their portfolio is almost exclusively agency RMBS. The credit risk on agency RMBS is virtually non existent, therefore the preferred shares of AGNC carry the least credit risk.

Compare

Below is a chart where we can start comparing all the preferred shares.

The only share I'd definitely sell from above is NLY-C. However, the preferred share only just dipped into the sell zone by a penny.

MTGEP has come into my buy zone by $0.05. If I were to purchase shares of MTGEP at the current price of $25.81, it would have to have a price jump to $26.34 for me to downgrade to a sell. MTGEP will go ex-dividend in a few weeks along with AGNCB and AGNCP. My price targets will automatically update on that day.

To the risk factors!

The below chart will give a good understanding of why MTGEP is the clear winner:

MTGEP wins out on several metrics here. For starters, there is a material amount of call protection which lasts until 5/22/2019. The only other share on this list with comparable call protection is AGNCB. Note, AGNCB gets decimated when it comes to the dividend yield.

All three companies have a lot more common equity compared to preferred equity. MTGEP is in the middle with 15.82 and one of the best in the mREIT sector. Anything over 5 is a good number to me.

NLY-A is at the lower end of its price range, but has a materially lower yield and call protection compared to MTGEP. MTGEP may be mediocre when we're comparing where preferred shares are at for historical price ranges, but that's not an issue when the worst-cash-to-call is still a positive $3.55. This is significantly higher than AGNCB which is at $2.89 with a much lower yield.

MTGEP has the best yield out of all seven preferred shares at 8.00%. There are other preferred shares in the mREIT sector with a higher yield, but they do not have the almost two years of call protection MTGEP does.

Conclusion

MTGEP is a buy for me with almost two years of call protection and an 8% yield. At the current price, the worst-cash-to-call is $3.55 which is another reason I believe it's a solid investment. MTGE's preferred shares will be on my watch list. It would be an easy buy for me if it weren't for the other deals I found during the last few weeks. With so many bargains popping up in early June, my cash position has decreased significantly and my dividend yields have increased.

