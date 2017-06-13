'Eerily Familiar': The Ghost Of Bubbles Past

At least one strategist thinks the environment is "eerily familiar".

As we head into the Fed, there's a pretty loud debate taking place about whether we're turning a blind eye to the bubble machine.

There's nothing like a little self-aggrandizing to boost one's ego, and quoting oneself is a great way to self-aggrandize.

So, with that, allow me to quote myself. Here's what I said a couple of weeks ago in a post called "Chasing The Dragon":

The problem is that central banks don't seem to be ready (or willing) to come to terms with the fact that their models may no longer matter. If that's true, they're chasing the dragon. That is, they're pumping more and more heroin into the system in search of an inflationary high that may not be attainable. The longer they do that, the bigger the bubbles they're blowing will get.

That point is particularly salient as we head into Wednesday's Fed decision. We'll get CPI and retail sales tomorrow, which will make for an interesting juxtaposition with what is almost sure to be a rate hike.

There's a vociferous debate going on about "who" the Fed should believe: an ostensibly overheating labor market or still lackluster realized inflation.

I don't want to get too far into the weeds on that, but the "chasing the dragon" analogy suggests that in the post-crisis world, it may no longer make sense to obsess over the data points that mattered prior to 2008. Structural deflationary forces (think: technology) underscore the notion that central banks may need to rethink their approach.

But for now, they're sticking to the script and that means printing as much money as they "need" to in order to hit targets that may no longer be hittable (so to speak).

In the meantime, the inflation they're looking for is showing up in financial assets. Here's what Bloomberg's Cameron Crise had to say about this in his Tuesday missive:

There is overwhelming evidence that the Fed has no control over the price of durable goods, which comprise 11% of the personal consumption basket. The durables deflator as fallen monotonously since the mid-1990s. Stripping out durable goods puts the "PCE deflator for things the Fed can control" about 0.3% higher. The transmission mechanism for Fed policy generally comes through asset prices. I constructed a "PCE asset price" index that reflects the asset allocation of U.S. households in housing, equities, and fixed income since 1990. Quelle surprise! Asset inflation is back to pre-crisis levels. The late 1990s saw a period of low core inflation and rampant asset price inflation that ended with a spectacular speculative bubble. While I wouldn't necessarily tar today's equity market with the same brush, crypto-currency price action is eerily familiar. In fairness, the size of that market remains pretty minuscule in macroeconomic terms. Yet to my mind it's a canary in the coal mine, a warning of the dangers of a monetary focus on inflation that central banks cannot really control while ignoring price rises in things that they can.

Right. Or, put differently, exactly what I said weeks ago in the post linked here at the outset.

Well, in that context, I wanted to show you a few charts from the latest presentation put together by Citi's Hans Lorenzen.

First, here's a colorful representation of the tens of trillions that's been pumped into markets by global central banks:

(Source: Citi)

I talk a lot about how that invariably creates a situation where there's too much money chasing too few assets (a recipe for asset price inflation). Well, here's what that dynamic looks like in the European context:

(Source: Citi)

The obvious question that raises is this: who's going to replace that bid when they step away from markets?

(Source: Citi)

And, for those who insist on telling you that central bank buying isn't what's ultimately in the driver's seat, have a look at the following two charts that plot global central bank liquidity flows with S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) price changes and changes in IG credit spreads (NYSEARCA:LQD):

(Source: Citi)

Those two are pretty telling, no?

Coming full circle, here's an example of the type of visuals that make folks like myself and the above-mentioned Cameron Crise suggest it's time to stop citing headline inflation numbers as an excuse to print more money:

(Source: Citi)

So you know, when you see things like that, it makes you wonder how anyone can plausibly claim there's anything rational about asset prices in the post-crisis world.

On that note, let me just leave you with one last chart that should help drive the point home with regard to stocks and other risky assets like high yield credit:

(Source: Citi)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.