Energy Week: OPEC Isn't Really In Charge

As oil and gas stocks continue to sell off, and with the entire sector falling out of favor with investors, industry watchers suggest that now might be a good time not only for long-term value hunters to dig for deep discounts in the bargain bin but also for corporate mergers. Early evidence indicates the consolidation wheels are already in motion - Reuters reported earlier this week that Penn Virginia Corp. (OTCQX:PVAC) hired investment bank Jefferies to help it explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. In April, Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) partnered with Petrie Partners to assist in determining the company’s strategic direction. While the future of these companies is not yet clear, it is evident the sector is poised for change, and that presents potential opportunities for patient investors.

With the sector undergoing a metamorphosis, we reached out to some of our top Marketplace contributors to get their thoughts on what’s next for energy stocks. This is our third of five separate Roundtable interviews this week, and we’ll be featuring all of the participants together in a special lightning round Roundtable on Saturday.

At the midway point in our Energy Week, HFI Research offers a contrarian view of the sector. They believe going against the grain is the way to get ahead in the markets, and their focus is on rising above the din to find real opportunities. They offer daily and weekly investment analysis on macro themes, energy stocks and more on their service, HFI Research. Here, they explain the significance of finding energy companies that will be profitable despite lower for longer oil prices, and how the U.S. departure from the Paris climate change agreement doesn’t factor into their investment thesis at all.

Seeking Alpha: OPEC extended cuts through next March, and oil sold off almost immediately. Has OPEC lost control of the price of oil, and if so, what are the implications for investors?

HFIR, author of HFI Research: OPEC and non-OPEC producers have agreed to extend production cuts to the end of Q1 2018. The misunderstanding, we believe, in the market is that this isn’t really a production cut. If we look at production data leading up to the November 2016 producer meeting, OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia ramped up oil production. In our view, and this is where we differ greatly from the consensus, the cuts currently in place by both OPEC and non-OPEC are really just a pullback from max production output.

This differentiating view is important because it sets the precedence for how participants expect OPEC and non-OPEC to act post the production cut agreement. If in fact, OPEC and non-OPEC were producing at maximum capacity, and the production cut agreement was just a disguise for tapering off production, then markets should expect the “production cuts” to last well into 2018 as well.

Moving onto price control, OPEC has never really been a price maker/price setter. They are price takers. There’s an illusion in the market that OPEC can somehow boost prices and historical evidence has demonstrated that this isn’t the case at all. In order to understand the context for how oil prices trade, we follow capital flows much more closely than other factors. The capex reduction from 2014 to 2016 will set precedence for the next oil price boom. The cure to low oil prices has always been low oil prices, and this time is no different despite short-term cycle barrels (U.S. shale) being in place.

On the other hand, the implications for investors are perplexing. On one hand, the consensus view is that oil prices will remain lower for longer till 2020. Prominent investment banks like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have all reduced their oil price projection pointing to factors like rampant shale production growth as the main contributor for lower for longer. But what’s often ignored is the “other guy” barrels in the market that make up close to 50% of the global oil supply.

As an energy investor, however, the best way to combat a consensus view is to find energy companies that will be profitable even in the case that oil prices remain lower for longer. That’s where the value and profits are made, in our view, given that if the probability of lower prices has already been priced into the valuation, any upside surprise in the price of oil will result in free optionality for the investor. That in our view is the best way to profit from the next oil boom.

SA: More generally, oil has been still stuck in the range it reached at the end of 2014, and gravity seems to be weighing on the price. Is this the new normal for oil, or a temporary sluggish period, or the sign of worse to come?

HFIR: Market participants tend to anchor to the latest price range and making up a narrative to fit it. If we look back at the market narrative back in 2014, which we discussed here, the consensus at the time was calling for prices to decrease “gradually” to $95.37/bbl by the end of the decade. Now compare that to where prices are today, and you can see why the consensus narrative on long-term oil price prediction almost never turns out to be true.

This time is no different. The consensus view from the likes of the big investment banks is that U.S. shale will keep the market oversupplied. We wrote about it in a report to HFI Research subscribers on 5-27-17 titled, “Where is consensus at on oil and where we think it’s going.”

Here are some of the investment banks’ assumptions that we greatly disagree with:

1. Venezuela’s production averages 2 million b/d.

This is the first real big red flag. Secondary sources already pin Venezuela’s production averaging below 1.9 million b/d, and there are no legacy projects that will come online in the future making Venezuela’s production highly susceptible to a move to 1.4 million b/d by the end of 2018.

Delta – 400k b/d to 600k b/d

2. US shale growth production of 1.2 million b/d is overly optimistic.

The second red flag is U.S. shale production growth of 1.2 million b/d. According to consultants, for U.S. shale production to average 1 million b/d+ growth again, it requires production growth from not only the Permian to reignite, but also Eagle Ford, and Bakken. Personnel requirements under a 1 million b/d production increase will push servicing costs up 45% to 60% or back to pre-downturn pricing. Hiring and personnel issue will likely cap production at most 800k b/d growth.

Delta – 400k b/d

3. Non-OPEC ex-U.S., Canada, and Russia are expected to remain the same from 2017 to 2018.

What’s hidden in MS’ projection is that non-OPEC ex-U.S., Canada and Russia production is expected to remain the same at 34.2 million b/d. That’s strangely surprising, because if we break down the number into more detail, production gains from NGLs of 300k b/d are offsetting production decline elsewhere. Is MS double counting NGL in both U.S. shale crude production?

Taking out the NGL production gain of 300k b/d, non-OPEC ex-U.S., Canada, and Russia, production declines to 33.9 million b/d from 34.2 million b/d. In addition, if you look at the production breakdown, MS has Colombia production remaining stable at 800k b/d, when clearly the country’s production is trending downwards closer to 600k b/d by end of 2018 due to lack of capex investment. This is strangely a similar projection used for Venezuela.

Delta – 300k b/d to 500k b/d

4. Oil demand growth estimated at 1.3 million b/d.

No one is going to make the assumption that oil demand growth will be greater than 1.3 million b/d. Reason? That’s not what the consensus does to estimates.

Historically, this is how much IEA has underestimated year-over-year demand growth:

Source: IEA, WSJ, and Goehring & Rozencwajg

IEA has been a poor forecaster of oil demand growth. In fact, since 2014, IEA has underestimated oil demand growth by an average of 975k b/d. Last year, IEA fared better as it only underestimated demand growth by 600k b/d, but the delta in its demand growth from the start of the year cannot be ignored.

Delta – 500k b/d.

Divergence from Consensus

Applying a more realistic lens to the 2018 oil market fundamentals gives us a total delta difference of 1.6 million b/d to 2 million b/d. Throw this on top of MS’ estimate for 800k b/d crude storage build, and all of a sudden we go from a surplus of 800k b/d to a deficit of 800k b/d to 1.2 million b/d.

MS isn’t the only sell side firm assuming surplus inventory in 2018. In fact, Goldman Sachs and many other prominent firms are expecting US shale growth rebound to push the market back in surplus. Readers can take this MS report and use it as a consensus reference if you want to understand where everyone currently stands in their oil outlook.

As a result of MS and the consensus estimate, most firms continue to project oil prices to remain range-bound between $45 and $60/bbl or dubbed the shale price band.

We think the market will be surprised to see global crude storage rebalance back to the five-year average by the end of this year. The beginning of this year was plagued by offshore storage of 85 million bbls moving back into visible onshore storage. The second half of this year should see demand outpacing what the consensus currently expects and imports drop into visible storage.

We think the oil markets are just combating a period of depressed sentiment rather than worsening fundamentals.

SA: One commonality with both oil and natural gas is that there are new reports coming almost every day, as well as a large volume of data sources. How do you sort through the wealth of information on these commodities to find what’s most relevant for your investing?

HFIR: The investment community suffers from information fatigue. Important data trends like capex spending only get updated twice a year through E&P guidance and that usually projects long-term supply, but because of the short-term(ism) of the market, people want daily and weekly reports.

At HFI Research, while we write an oil markets daily and natural gas daily, the real value added in the service is to provide our subscribers with more clarity in the data. We have a theme that we call, “less is more” where we try to cancel out all the noise and only report what we think is relevant in the fundamentals.

The way we think investors should use the massive amounts of data in the market today is by focusing on the long-term trends. For example, US shale production is widely talked about as a headwind for oil prices, but a deeper look into the cost structure of US shale producers and the “new” low breakeven paint a different picture on the potential of U.S. shale. We think instead of reading headline news like, “U.S. shale supply is growing,” investors should ask, what are the assumptions used to derive a conclusion like this?

It’s easy to be fooled by the wealth of data and mistaken them for signal, when in reality they are just noise.

SA: Nat gas has remade the US energy sector with its pressure on coal and the record amount of gas that is in the market, and is extending its reach globally. Do you see natural gas continuing to grow its footprint in the US and global energy landscape, and what is the impact for investors?

HFIR: U.S. natural gas production will continue to trend higher, and with US LNG export growing, the world will see more U.S. LNG supplies. We think there will be an eventual decoupling of how LNG contracts are currently priced. It will move more from the Brent spread pricing to cost spread pricing, where US Henry Hub benchmark will play more of a role in setting prices.

We think the best way to play the growing dominance of U.S. LNG is to own MLPs, low cost natural gas producers, and Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG).

SA: What do you view as the key factor to watch in these commodities, both natural gas and oil? In other words, if you had to zero in on one aspect of the sector to spend your time on, what would it be?

HFIR: For natural gas, watch U.S. natural gas producer capex spending. We follow all of the U.S. natural gas producers and have models that show how much they are expected to increase production. We also publish a daily report showing where U.S. gas production is trending. In our view, following supply for the gas market is the most important because demand is inherently unpredictable given it’s highly correlated to weather.

For oil, we follow “the other guys” that make up almost half the world’s global oil supply. This is the area everyone is neglecting, but it could be the reason why oil prices boom in the next cycle. In addition, we follow emerging market trade flows, because it has a high correlation to predicting global oil demand growth.

SA: President Donald J. Trump announced on June 1 that the U.S. will leave the Paris climate change accord. While it seems obvious the move will affect energy markets in the US, the magnitude and direction may not be as easy to discern; how are you factoring this announcement into your analysis?

HFIR: We do not see the US leaving the Paris climate change accord impacting either natural gas or oil.

