AT&T Is Attractive -- For The Right Investors

Thesis

Despite AT&T's (NYSE:T) big debt load, its dividend looks reliable for the foreseeable future. With a low dividend growth outlook, the company is a compelling income investment for those seeking a secure, big dividend yield now.

With its history of dividend increases, and due to the fact that AT&T has the highest dividend yield among the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) members, the company is a popular holding among income-focused investors:

T Dividend data by YCharts

The company's trailing dividend yield of 5% is roughly in line with the average over the last five years; the company's dividend yield based on its current quarterly payout of $0.49 per share is a little higher at 5.1%. AT&T has raised its dividend by $0.01 in each of the last few years, thus the dividend growth rate has been a little bit higher than 2% annually (and declining continuously).

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

In order to determine whether AT&T's dividend is attractive right now we can look at the spreads versus other income-generating vehicles such as 30 year treasuries, the S&P500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) or the Dow Jones.

We see that the spread favors AT&T in every case, by a wide margin. The spread is at or close to 52 week highs (especially versus other equity investments, less so versus treasuries), which suggests that AT&T's shares are an attractive income pick versus the current alternatives.

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last year, the last three years, the last 5 years, the last 10 years and the last 20 years (pictured above), AT&T has lagged the S&P 500 index when it comes to total returns. The company's dividends have been nice, but apart from that AT&T did not deliver much for its owners compared to the broad market's performance over the same time frames.

AT&T's history thus suggests that it is a very good holding for those investors seeking income primarily, whereas those focused on capital appreciation or a combination of both may better look elsewhere.

For income investors two things are important: a high dividend yield, and a dividend that is unlikely to be cut. AT&T's dividend is juicy, thus the first demand is fulfilled.

T Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

AT&T's debt level is not low at all; the company has $133 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet. That alone is not a reason to worry, though, as debt levels always have to be viewed relative to other metrics, such as EBITDA. AT&T's EBITDA totaled a whopping $50 billion over the last year, thus the company's debt to EBITDA ratio currently stands at 2.6 -- not a low leverage ratio, but not too high either. Companies with debt to EBITDA ratios of up to 4 are usually considered investment grade, thus AT&T is well inside that range.

T Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at the cash flows AT&T is generating and at the dividends the company is paying, we see that the company paid out about 25% of its operating cash flows over the last year and about 70% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends.

Those numbers look very sustainable and are no reason to worry, especially since AT&T's business is not very cyclical, thus cash flows will remain high even in economically adverse times. In the above chart we see one negative though: The company hasn't really been able to grow its free cash flow over the last five years, which means its payout ratio has risen considerably. The company will not be able to raise its cash dividend payout ratio forever, thus either the company finds a way to grow its cash flows, or dividend growth rates will ultimately have to come down even further. A dividend cut or elimination seems very unlikely in either case, though.

From the big discrepancy between operating cash flows and free cash flows (about $25 billion last year), we see that AT&T is investing heavily in order to (hopefully) grow its earnings and cash flows in the future. One of the company's investment focal points is new hardware for a more software-centric network. John Donovan, AT&T's chief strategy officer and group president, Technology and Operations, has stated that AT&T continues "to form relationships with disruptive suppliers as we build a software-centric network and drive the industry to software-defined networking (SDN)." One of the hardware companies AT&T is working with in that regard is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which will supply improved switching, routing and broadband equipment. Ultimately these investments should result in a more attractive product portfolio AT&T can offer to its customers (such as being the leader in 5G technology), which, at least in theory, should result in increased demand (and which would also justify higher pricing). These investments are thus likely to pay off in the long run, as long as AT&T is able to execute on its strategy.

Takeaway

AT&T's dividend yield is attractive versus the income that investors can get from the broad market and treasuries, and AT&T's attractiveness has increased over the last year (in that regard).

The dividend looks secure for the foreseeable future, although the dividend growth rate is not very high (and will likely not be very high in the future either).

For those seeking reliable, significant income right now, with less focus on capital appreciation, AT&T's 5.1% dividend yield looks good.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to be informed about new articles.