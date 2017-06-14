General Electric: Beyond The Management Changes

Despite some hesitancy, analysts still have solid earnings growth projected over the next three years.

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt is transitioning out of the company. News of the management sent shares more than 3.5% higher on Monday. Prior to the announcement, GE's stock had been lagging close to a 52-week low. While the leadership changes may be seen by investors as bullish, there are several data points suggesting General Electric's stock is oversold.

Over the previous twenty-one consecutive quarters, General Electric has either met or beat earnings expectations. While earnings growth has been relatively flat, revenues have grown for four consecutive quarters. Despite hesitation from analysts over the prior few quarters, earnings are expected to grow by 9%, 14%, and 7% over the next three years, respectively.

What makes General Electric's financial performance unique is that revenue and earnings have remained rather stable while the company sells and spins off billions in assets. The downsizing is so extreme that GE's total assets of $351 billion in the first quarter was less than half the $707 billion in assets that were booked five years ago. The downsizing occurred without increasing the company's leverage.

General Electric's divestiture efforts appear to be paying off. Asset turnover, or a company's ability to generate revenue using its assets, increased from 25% a year ago to 35% in the first quarter. General Electric's return on equity grew from 13% to 17% within the same period. These data points suggest that GE has turned its asset sales into efficiencies.

General Electric's divestiture is not one-sided. Recently, GE received multiple regulatory approvals, including in the United States, to merge with Baker Hughes. The move will increase GE's exposure to oil and gas, which represented $12.9 billion (10%) of revenues in 2016. Overall, GE's diversified sources of revenue should protect it from any volatility in the energy markets.

Source: Statista

While investors are waiting for General Electric's stock to rebound, they can enjoy the income of the 3 1/3% percent yielding dividend. With a payout ratio of 63% over the prior year, General Electric's earnings are adequate to support its dividend. Additionally, with the earnings growth mentioned earlier, GE's payout ratio should fall to under 50% by 2019.

One risk to General Electric's future centers around the company's free cash flow. Once peaking at $22 billion over a trailing-twelve-month period in 2015, GE's free cash flow has plummeted below a negative $7 billion over the most recent trailing-twelve-month period. If General Electric continues to support its dividend with negative cash flow, it may come at the expense of its credit rating.

Management changes create volatile trades in stocks, but the long-term outlook is best determined by financial metrics and trends.

