FirstEnergy: Forgotten, But Not Gone

It is trading at a significant discount to the market, the utility sector, and its own historical averages and has a competitive sustainable dividend.

FirstEnergy Corp is a major electric utility that has been on the losing end of regulatory and energy changes over the past several years.

Investment Thesis

FirstEnergy Corp is an out-of-favor, under-the-radar stock that has faced many challenges over the past several years. It is currently trading below fair value and easily supports its nearly 5% dividend yield. If you are looking for income and are a patient investor, FirstEnergy looks like a good buying opportunity.

About FirstEnergy Corp

Based in Ohio, FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) is involved in the transmission, distribution, and generation of electricity. The company operates over 24,000 miles of transmission lines and serves 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York through its regulated segments. They control nearly 17,000 megawatts of generating capacity from nuclear, coal, natural gas, hydro, wind, and solar facilities. In addition to their regulated energy business, they have a competitive energy business that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, and Illinois.

The past several years have not been kind to shareholders of FirstEnergy Corp.

FE data by YCharts

Troubles for the company include bad press regarding their role in the blackout of 2003, their reliance on coal and nuclear power generation during the rise of natural gas, an unpopular acquisition of a rival in 2010, a challenging regulatory environment, and a dividend cut in 2014. The series of challenges culminated in the stepping down of the CEO, Anthony Alexander, at the start of 2015.

Turnaround Plan

In the words of the current CEO, Charles Jones, in the 2016 annual report:

As competitive energy markets continued to devalue baseload coal and nuclear generation, we announced our intention to exit these markets and transition to a fully regulated company. Recognizing that our investors and employees need closure, we're pursuing an accelerated time frame and are targeting to implement this exit by mid-2018.

To this end, FirstEnergy has been selling excess power generation and in the fourth quarter of 2016, reduced the carrying value of certain generating plants and nuclear fuel by $9.2 billion to their estimated fair value. The company has also been converting competitive generation to regulated generation and they have been investing in their energy infrastructure.

The $9.2 billion write-down made their 2016 numbers look very ugly, and the change in focus from competitive to regulated energy caused their overall revenue to dip, from $15 billion in 2014 and 2015 to $14.6 billion in 2016. But beneath the revenue decline and the one-time charge, the company's regulated transmission and distribution revenues grew slightly from $9.9 billion in 2014 to $10.6 billion in 2015 and $10.8 billion in 2016. This transition to regulated energy is underway and should provide stability and growth over the long term.

Valuation

Ticker: FE

Recent price: 29.37

Estimated earnings: 2.81

Forward PE: 10.5

Book value: 14.11

Price to book: 2.1

Quarterly dividend: 0.36

Dividend yield: 4.9%

FirstEnergy lost many long-time investors when it cut its quarterly dividend from $0.55 to $0.36 at the start of 2014. Since that time, the dividend has remained flat. Despite the lack of dividend growth, the current dividend yield of 4.9% is very competitive relative to its peers, placing it in the top decile of electric utilities. With estimated forward earnings of $2.81 per share, the payout ratio is only 51%. Between that and the continued sale of assets from the Competitive Energy Services segment, the dividend appears very sustainable. While overall revenues are expected to decline in 2018 and 2019 as they fully exit the competitive segment, the payout ratio should only reach 60% by 2019. In addition, those earnings in 2019 should be more stable and reliable as they are expected to come almost exclusively from regulated transmission and distribution by that point in time.

The $9.2 billion charge in the fourth quarter of 2016 has caused FirstEnergy to go unnoticed or look uninvestable to many new investors. Anything beyond a cursory look, however, shows that FirstEnergy's forward PE of 10.5 is very competitive compared to its peers and the broader market. Over the past five years, FirstEnergy's forward PE has ranged from 10 to 15, so it is currently positioned at the low end of the range. The utility sector is trading at roughly the same valuation as the S&P 500, with a forward PE of 18. FirstEnergy's valuation puts it at over a 40% discount to the sector and the market and nearly a 20% discount to its own 5 year average. This indicates that there is significant upside to the stock price.

FirstEnergy's price to book ratio is 2.1, which is in line with the electric utility sector. This is after significantly marking down the value of their assets, adjusting the company's book value per share from $29.33 in 2015 to $14.11 in 2016. I would wager that many other utilities in the industry who are under less pressure and less scrutiny maintain inflated asset values on their balance sheets, which makes their price to book appear more favorable by comparison than they otherwise would.

In an interesting interview in Barron's magazine from a year ago titled "5 Stocks Selling for Less Than Their Intrinsic Value", David Wallack, the manager of T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value (MUTF:TRMCX), makes the case for FirstEnergy Corp. He argues that the generating capacity of the company is not being valued by the market at all and that investors are paying less than the industry average for the regulated transmission and distribution business. While the stock has not performed well since that article was published, FirstEnergy remains their top holding and they seem content to collect the dividend until the value of the company is fully realized by the market.

In a stock market that is anywhere from fully valued to overvalued, FirstEnergy Corp represents an opportunity to own an undervalued and overlooked stock that is in the process of executing a turnaround.

Conclusion

FirstEnergy Corp has had a challenging several years and has lost many long-time investors. The company is currently trading at a significant discount to the sector and the market and supports a healthy dividend. If an investor has the patience to wait for the turnaround to take hold, FirstEnergy is a long term buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.