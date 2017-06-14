Coffee - Resistance Moves Lower

That cup of morning joe has dropped in price dramatically since November 2016. Around the time of Election Day in the United States last year, ICE coffee futures reached a high of around $1.76 per pound. As of the close of business on Tuesday, June 13, nearby coffee futures closed at $1.2640, 28% lower than just seven months ago.

For consumers, the price of coffee is highly elastic on the upside. You can be sure that if coffee prices were to jump dramatically in price, that cup of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) or Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) java would increase in price. However, it is unlikely that we have seen a rebate from those fine establishments over the past seven months as the cost of their goods sold has dropped by 28% when it comes to their coffee bean acquisitions.

Coffee is one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchanges around the world. An 8% range during a trading day is the norm rather than the exception over past years. Brazil is the world's leading producer of coffee beans, and 2017 was supposed to be an off year for the crop. However, it turned out that supplies were sufficient to meet global demand this year and the price has dropped to the lowest level since last May. Low coffee prices are probably not changing your lives or even saving you any money these days, but they are padding the pockets of companies that are major consumers of the coffee beans.

A bear market since November 2016 with lower highs since 2011

Coffee has been getting less expensive since November 2016, at least for the big buyers of the world who purchase the commodity on a wholesale basis. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July ICE Arabica coffee futures highlights, the price has dropped from highs of $1.8350 per pound at the beginning of November 2016 to lows of $1.2525 on June 2, a decline of 31.7%. At the same time, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions on ICE coffee futures has increased from under 172,000 contracts in late February to over 223,500 recently. Falling price and rising open interest tend to validate a downtrend in a futures market. However, it is significant to point out that open interest is now just slightly below the level when the price was on the highs and reversed to the downside. On the monthly chart, the price action shows that the bear market in coffee prices is nothing new. Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial indicates that since coffee peaked at $3.0625 in May 2011, the price has been making a series of lower highs.

Flat lining near the lows

The most recent low in coffee futures has not led to any significant bounce or corrective move to the upside. Since the start of June, coffee futures have traded in a range from $1.2525 to $1.30 per pound. Coffee tends to trade in wide ranges, and as it is now trading at the lowest level since one year, volatility has decreased. Technical support for Arabica coffee beans now stands at the May 2016 lows of $1.1870 and the January 2016 lows of $1.1105 per pound. However, technical resistance on the daily chart has been dropping along with the price over recent months as the market has systematically taken out support as a bear market has gripped the coffee futures market. Technical resistance now stands at the $1.3775 per pound level. The lower the price of the soft commodity falls, the higher the odds of a sharp correction to the upside in this traditionally volatile futures market.

Downside is limited in coffee, and coffee shops will pass any increase onto consumers

Since coffee prices have dropped dramatically since the 2011 highs, the share prices of two companies that depend on coffee beans as one of their primary cost of goods sold inputs have soared. Source: Barchart

The price of SBUX shares has increased from $21.34 in December 2011 to just under $61 per share. Source: Barchart

The price of DNKN shares has grown from $23.24 in December 2011 to almost $57 as of Tuesday, June 13, 2017. While these two companies are huge buyers of coffee beans for their businesses, they are likely to pass along any increase in the price of coffee to their customers. At the same time, the decline in the price of their input commodity has likely served to increase profit margins. It is not just the price of coffee that has lifted the prices of these shares; the bull market in equity markets has taken SBUX and DNKN along for the ride to the upside. Meanwhile, when the price of coffee futures does eventually rise, you can be confident that the price of a cup of java at either of these establishments will increase.

Technical resistance has been moving lower, and shorts are getting too comfortable

Perhaps the most bullish factor that currently faces the coffee futures market is the price action that has caused resistance levels on the upside to fall along with the price. The bearish trend in coffee prices has encouraged hedge funds and trend following traders to ride the wave of lower prices for profits. Hedge funds recently increased their short positions on ICE Arabica coffee futures to the highest level in nineteen months at 27,410 contracts according to the latest COT report from the CFTC. While rising open interest and falling price tend to be bearish, the price of coffee is approaching levels where the downside is limited, and shorts could be getting too comfortable with their bearish positions.

Global demand for coffee and all agricultural commodities has been rising steadily because of demographic reasons. Increasing world population means that there are more coffee drinkers on the planet each day. Moreover, increasing wealth in China has led to a shift from tea to coffee consumption. This year, Starbucks has opened 5,000 new outlets in China, which will have a direct effect on demand for the commodity in the months and years ahead.

The volatile futures market will percolate again

Perhaps one of the most bullish factors that will eventually turn the coffee bear back into a bull that percolates on the upside is the long tradition of volatility in the ICE coffee futures market. Source: Barchart

The chart of coffee futures prices shows that monthly historical volatility tends to spike to the 40-50% level and high variance in the coffee market is a norm rather than exception when it comes to price action. We are currently in a period where historical volatility has dipped to around the 23.70% level.

A combination of factors is likely to align in the months ahead that could cause a dramatic recovery in the price of coffee. Resistance has declined and if the price breaks above the technical level the increasing number of shorts will scramble to close positions. Increasing demand for coffee is likely to be a constant. Additionally, each year the coffee market depends on supplies that are a function of weather in the world's primary growing areas. Coffee is a tropical commodity and the weather conditions in Brazil, Columbia, Vietnam, and other major coffee-producing nations will determine global supplies.

Coffee has been a bear since last November, and there have been few chances for traders to profit on the long side of the future market. However, the price has declined to a level where the risk-reward profile of the commodity is starting to look a lot better these days and while it may take some time coffee is likely to percolate on the upside and stop grinding on the downside sooner rather than later. I am a scale down buyer of coffee using either call options or the iPath Dow Jones-UBS Coffee ETN (NYSEARCA:JO). JO is trading at close to 52-week lows and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. With total net assets of $137 million and average daily volume of around 200,000 shares, this product is liquid and an excellent alternative for those who do not trade in the volatile futures markets.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.