Grupo Bimbo: Upside Opportunity Of 35%

Company Overview

Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:BMBOY, OTCPK:GRBMF, BIMBOA.MX) is one of the most important baking companies in the world. The firm is currently leader in the bakery industry, with a strong presence in North America and South America, and small but growing shares in Europe and Asia. It has distinctive competitive advantages in all the markets it operates, thanks to several factors: a strong brand name, well-committed corporate governance and persistent innovation in its products, which are tailor-made for each country's food culture. Bimbo's revenues are mainly driven from operations in Mexico and North America with 32% and 53% stakes respectively. Though, operating earnings are higher in Mexico (54% vs. 44%), due to the firm's ability to reduce costs in that country. Remaining revenues come from Latin America and Europe, where ongoing projects keep growing every year through new investments and acquisitions.

(Data Source: Grupo Bimbo Investor Presentation, Author's graph)

Competitive advantages and a well-known reputation have led Grupo Bimbo to a strong revenue growth that has averaged 13.93% in the last 5 years. This unceasing growth has been the result of investments in new manufacturer plants and other acquisitions, which have increased the firm's facilities to expand and reduce operating expenses (~70% reduction in last 5 years). However, most recent revenue growth has been the result of currency exchange rate benefits. The Mexican peso plunged over 12% and became weaker in relation to the US$ and other emergent currencies. Thus, Grupo Bimbo has been able to increase revenues from operations in North America, Latin America and Europe when converting them to local peso currency.

(Data Source: Grupo Bimbo Financial Statements, Author's graphs)

With a stable cost structure and persistent revenue growth, the company has been able to considerably improve its operating margin from 4.27% to 7.17% in the last 5 years. It is a fact that the firm still has room to increase cost efficiency and revenue growth, especially because margin's global industry average is about 9%. We expect Grupo Bimbo to achieve and surpass this average margin in the following years. The firm is currently the world leader in the bakery industry, and we expect it to continue increasing its current competitive advantages. It is important to mention here that the strong increase in sales and operating margin has not been traduced into higher operating cash flows. This may be a consequence of important changes in its CAPEX and non-cash working capital.

(Data Source: Grupo Bimbo Financial Statements, Author's graph)

Grupo Bimbo has had a 6% YoY fundamental growth average in the last 5 years. This growth has shown steady returns on invested capital and high reinvestment rates that vary greatly every year depending on the firm's capital needs. The firm had a huge fall in revenue growth in 2013, which can be attributed to very low capital expenditures in the year before. In 2014, it increased again its CAPEX, specifically throughout the acquisition of Canada Bread. This event explains the negative FCFF the firm presented in that year. This investment, together with a solid performance in Latin America and Europe, led Grupo Bimbo to achieve high revenue growth rates in 2015 and 2016.

Regarding reinvestment policies, the company has been very strict. This is evidenced in the continued growth of invested capital, which is mainly directed towards acquisitions and PPE. However, current investments are not being efficient. When we compare firm's current ROIC with its Cost of Capital (7.52% vs. 9.87%), we can see that it is not generating exceed returns and that its fundamental growth is currently destroying value. In fact, current return on equity has not been able to exceed the firm's cost of equity. Therefore, Grupo Bimbo needs to slightly reduce its reinvestment rate and increase its investment efficiency.

(Data Source: Grupo Bimbo Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Regarding indebtedness, the company has shown a very stable Debt-to-Equity Ratio, although Total Debt has increased 95% in the last 5 years. This does not generate concerns for its financials, taking into account that debt indicators such as TDRC, SSDRC and FCCR were all above 1x in the last year. However, Grupo Bimbo has had some troubles with its debt repayment capacity in the year 2014, a period when these indicators showed low and concerning results. The primarily cause of these deficient ratios has been a high increase on invested capital.

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC, but including senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt and fixed cash charges.

Grupo Bimbo's current debt load in US currency is definitely a risk for the company if the peso currency keeps dropping in relation to the US dollar. However, the firm has shown that it is able to handle interest payments, especially when we look at its very strong current and past EBIT/Interest ratios. It is also important to notice that the company has had some liquidity problems in the past years, which are explained by the past and present Current Ratio. This liquidity drop is the result of an 11% CAGR in the firm's current liabilities, which are mainly represented by accounts payable.

The company is not famous for giving away great amounts of cash to stockholders. Nevertheless, it tends to pay dividends exclusively when it can afford it. For example, in 2014 and 2015, FCFE were very low and the firm decided not to give away cash. On the other hand, in good years such as 2016, which showed strong FCFE, it paid out very low stakes to stockholders, leaving the remaining to cover reinvestment needs. This means if investors want to earn money with the company, they will mainly have to bet over the firm's changes in price, since Grupo Bimbo's principal cash purpose is to invest and keep expanding.

(Data Source: Grupo Bimbo Financial Statements, Author's graph)

DCF Valuation

We decided to use an uptrend 3-stage FCFF model, considering that the firm will continue growing and improving its margins. We first let the company maintain its 3% annual growth for some years. Grupo Bimbo will change to an upward growth of 4.62% CAGR for 5 years and then arrive at a stable stage where it will grow yearly at the same rate as the Mexican economy (5.90%). Our growth is based in the firm's reinvestment rate and return on invested capital estimates. Operating margins will tend to increase from current TTM 7.93% to 10% in the following 10 years, just a bit more than the industry's average. We used the effective tax in the base year, considering it was what the firm really paid. This tax rate will move towards the marginal tax rate in the terminal year.

Grupo Bimbo's cost of capital was computed with 70% equity and 30% debt capital structure, a beta reflecting the risk of its only business (Food Processing) and an equity risk premium based in the firm's local and international revenues. Therefore, we arrived at an 11.56% cost of equity, 5.57% cost of debt and 9.84% cost of capital. Cost of capital will decrease as the company reaches higher levels of maturity, arriving at a 6.75% cost of capital in perpetuity, similar to the industry average. As time passes by, the firm's beta will tend to 1 and its debt ratio will get closer to the industry average.

As said before, the firm's ROIC is currently surpassed by its cost of capital. Grupo Bimbo will have to change its investment structure to generate better returns and therefore create efficient value. We expect the firm to slowly decrease its reinvestment and start investing more efficiently. This will generate an increase in its ROIC in the following 10 years, getting closer to the industry's ROIC average of 14%. By the terminal year, we will assume that the company is already a fully mature firm, keeping important exceed returns (ROIC > Cost of Capital by 1.5%). These exceed returns will be consequence to the firm's strong leadership in the global industry and its capacity to sustain competitive advantages.

(Source: Author's valuation model)

We sensitized the DCF model to increase our confidence in the assumptions made. We used exceed returns as the main variable for the sensibility analysis. Thus, we decided that the firm's worst case is to earn no exceed returns and destroy value (ROIC < cost of capital). For an optimistic scenario, we decided to let the company earn 2.5% of exceed returns in perpetuity (which is high due to the assumption of full maturity in the company's life cycle). The DCF valuation generated a range value from 44.05 pesos/share to 77.20 pesos/share. The base scenario for the value of the stock is 62.95 pesos/share.

(Source: Author's valuation model)

Conclusions

Grupo Bimbo is a leading company in its industry with very strong competitive advantages. The firm keeps increasing its horizons with continued expansion in Asia and Europe. By investing more efficiently, the company will keep improving its financials and will also continue to sustain its advantages globally. We expect Grupo Bimbo to maintain revenues in North America, continue to reduce costs in LATAM and consolidate its performance in Europe and Asia.

The firm's financials show good revenue growth and impressive operating expenses reduction. As a consequence, operating margins are also increasing. Grupo Bimbo's debt profile is currently healthy, although its high load in US debt can increase riskiness. The firm must take measures to keep maintaining its debt repayment capacity and fix its liquidity issues.

Current fundamental growth is not being efficient if we take into account that the firm's cost of capital is higher than its current return on invested capital. Grupo Bimbo must change its current reinvestment strategy to increase its investment efficiency and therefore keep materializing growth. By reducing its reinvestment and increasing returns, the firm will be able to generate important exceed returns in the following 10 years and in perpetuity.

In our DCF valuation, we found the company to be undervalued by the market. We establish a strong buy recommendation for Grupo Bimbo with an upside opportunity of 35%, a range fair value from 44.05 pesos/share to 77.20 pesos/share and a target price of 62.95 pesos/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.