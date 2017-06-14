Continental Resources: Sluggish Oil Price Continues To Mask Operational And Capital Efficiency Gains

Continued improvements in ultimate recoveries and capital spending makes it a very dangerous short, as the lack of real earnings makes it a hard buy for traditional investors as well.

Even as the share price has nearly halved recently, equity represents considerable value on both absolute and relative metrics.

Continental Resources is breaking even in today's environment and has some more work to do in order to address leverage.

Harold Hamm's Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) continues to make great promises, but has so far delivered disappointing returns for investors. "America's Oil Champion," as the Investor Relations section of the website proudly claims, has been a true laggard so far this year.

While Continental was essentially breaking even in the first quarter, not many improvements are expected on a sequential basis in this oil price environment. Nonetheless, the company continues to improve its capital efficiency as it halts cash outflows, but is able to grow production pretty substantially through the remainder of the year. These continued improvements make it a dangerous stock to bet against at these relative low levels, but the lack of earnings make it a hard buy for "traditional" investors as well.

A Quick Review Of The Operations

While CLR and its predecessor have been in business for over 50 years, real growth was notably seen over the past decade, driven by the Bakken and more recently by the Stack and Scoop. CLR has 2 million net reservoir acres divided across these three regions, providing drilling inventory for decades to come.

Rapid production growth translated into production rising from merely 50,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in 2011 to a peak around 230,000 barrels in 2015. Ever since, production has fallen towards the 200,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day mark but is set to hit new records later this year.

In the May investor presentation, Continental proudly claims that its $1.72 billion capital spending budget for 2017 contains great investment opportunities with returns of up to 100% in the Stack, Bakken and returns of 70% in the Scoop. Capital spending is set around $1.95 billion if spending for land and other facilities is taken into account as well.

The company furthermore stresses the improvements in estimated ultimate recovery per well, which have already more than doubled between 2014 and 2016. This is one indication that capital spending is getting more efficient, as drilling and production costs have actually come down. It gives Continental a lot of bang for its buck, as this budget is sufficient to boost second-quarter production to 220,000-225,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

This year's exit production rate is expected to even hit the high end of the 250,000-260,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day guidance.

Getting More Efficient, But Where Are The Earnings?

Despite stressing the great achievements being made in terms of reducing operating expenses and improving capital efficiency, Continental is still not profitable.

That last statement is not exactly right, as CLR posted a net profit of $0.5 million in the first quarter of this year, with adjusted earnings coming in at $6.8 million. That does mark an improvement from the adjusted loss of $27.4 million in Q4 2016 and a $150.5 million loss in Q1 2016.

After several quarters in which production was under pressure, the company managed to grow production by almost 4,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day on a sequential basis to nearly 214,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the first quarter. This is down from a peak of 231,000 barrels in Q1 2016, which buries the theory that each shale player has ramped up production, even in 2016's highly challenged operating environment.

Actual cash flow generation is rather flattish amidst the breakeven results. First-quarter capital spending came in at $389 million, almost equivalent to depreciation charges of $382 million. The only drawback is that capital spending is set to accelerate a bit into the remainder of the year, but these cash investments are probably offset by rising D&A charges on the back of growing production foreseen for the remainder of the year.

The lack of cash flows remains a challenge given the $6.5 billion net debt load with which the company operates. This number ratio translates into a 3.3 times leverage ratio, with first-quarter EBITDAX coming in at $483 million, including a $45 million hedge gain. Leverage should come down amidst growing production and continued efficiencies, but the recent leg lower in oil prices to the mid-$40s can cause some anxiety surrounding the profitability of the business at these levels. To address the leverage situation, the company is contemplating divestitures of long-dated inventory in order to reduce net debt towards a $5-6 billion range.

While debt investors have not really been hurt by the recent pullback in oil prices, equity investors have suffered. Shares of Continental fell from a peak of $80 in 2014 to $20 during the 2016 sell-off at the start of the year. Shares did rebound (too much, actually) to a peak of $60 in December of last year again, before having fallen to current levels in the mid-$30s again.

This makes the shares much more volatile than the underlying oil price, in part driven by the leverage employed, but mostly by irrational behavior by investors in the field. The question is whether levels of $35 per share, representing a $14 billion valuation, can be justified by the potential of the business.

The bright news is that while earnings are non-existent at this point, the business is getting much more efficient. With Q1 production averaging at 213,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day and the company guiding for a 260k exit rate this year, capital spending of $500-550 million a quarter for the remainder of 2017 is sufficient to grow production by +20%! This is very promising, as it indicates that today's investments are going to translate into higher earnings in the future and improved cash flows.

To put the latest numbers into perspective, production could grow by nearly 50,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the period of just three quarters on the back of a capital spending budget which runs at an annual rate of little over $2 billion. This is very promising, as the company pumped a sum over nearly $12 billion in the 2013-2015 period to grow production from roughly 100,000 barrels to 200,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

Final Thoughts

While increased capital efficiency improves the cash flow versus production growth profile and drives future profitability, current profitability in Q1 was non-existent. Given that oil averaged at nearly $50 per barrel in Q1, and given that realizations might actually trend a bit lower in Q2, the current quarter is going to be much of the same.

As such the still substantial $14 billion equity valuation relies heavily on future production growth, and even more so the future anticipated profitability of the business. Peak profits of Continental came in at a billion dollars in 2014, but that was based on a production rate which was roughly half that projected for this year. This suggest a recovery to $100 oil could imply profits of $2 billion in such a scenario. That is not realistic either, as it does not account for the great improvements in the direct cost structure and the indirect cost structure (capital spending).

On the call, Mr. Hamm estimated 2018 maintenance capital spending at $1.4 billion, plus or minus $100 million, in order to maintain production at 260,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. That is a very important number, as D&A charges run at $1.5 billion based on the Q1 production rate. This suggests that even if the company is not (very) profitable, capital spending might trail depreciation charges, thereby still providing some much-needed cash flows.

To summarize, we know that the business is breaking even at $50 after taking financing costs into account. Every $1 increase in oil will therefore impact pre-tax earnings by roughly 65 cents (based on the mixture of oil and gas). That means based on current production levels, every dollar increase impacts sales and margins by roughly $13 million a quarter. A return to $65-70 oil should allow annual earnings to approach a billion dollars on a pre-tax basis again. In such a scenario, the (equity) valuation looks much more appealing.

The only problem is that such an oil price does not seem very realistic based on the current dynamics of the oil market. But never say never, as years of continued underinvestments outside the US could act as a spark for future higher prices.

