Seadrill: Chapter 11 On The Horizon

Gambling your funds in the market is a poor investment decision. Taking calculated risks with long-term time horizons is how it should be done in order to preserve capital. When you look at Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), there is a clear weakness in that the company leveraged itself past reasonable means and the timing of such an addition to leverage could not have been worse. Chapter 11 bankruptcy is almost inevitable at this point and management is prepared to pursue this option as the July 31 restructuring deadline quickly approaches. Seadrill's stock can't be viewed as an equity option as this is far more risky than an option. Dilution and Chapter 11 will leave shareholders with nothing or next to nothing.

Source: Seadrill

Reflecting On Q1 Earnings

Now that ample time has passed, it's important to keep in mind the current state of the company and how it performed during Q1. The company did beat on Q1 earnings, but the earnings did highlight still a drastic reduction in financial efficacy on a YOY basis. The key points are as follows:

$900 million net backlog increase

As of July 1, current CEO Per Wullf will be replaced by current CCO Anton Dibowitz

EBITDA continues to deteriorate despite beating analysts' estimates

The company is realistic in the sense that it will likely pursue bankruptcy

The backlog right now stands at $3.4 billion, with $7.1 billion for Seadrill group. The growing backlog shows the weakness of the offshore drilling industry. Additionally, the number of projects that are labeled 2019+ is representative of a large portion of the overall backlog and shows that contractors don't want to pay day rates until the economics are more profitable for offshore drilling. With a $900 million net backlog increase, that's a significant amount of revenue potential that is taken off the table and hinders this company's chances at a favorable restructuring.

Source: Investor Presentation

The markets applauded the move to replace the current CEO, sending the stock up nearly 15%. Unfortunately, given that this is just a penny stock now, the shift has gone rather unnoticed. The current Chief Commercial Officer Anton Dibowitz, who has spent a decade with the company, will take over effective July 1. This is obviously a positive as a new CEO brings about a new perspective on how to progress with restructuring talks and how to save this company from what looks like inevitable bankruptcy. We'll get more detail on Dibowitz's plans after July 31, or perhaps a few days before that deadline.

Truthfully, the deterioration of EBITDA is going to plague the restructuring talks. As EBITDA trends lower, this company becomes more and more highly leveraged. Day rates, fortunately for the company, were unchanged QOQ, which helped to minimize the negative impacts on EBITDA. Another positive was that the overall volumes picked up due to the commencement of the West Castor and West Phoenix. Unfortunately, the substantial amount of idle rigs weighed heavily on EBITDA on a QOQ basis, causing a negative impact of over $50 million. To put that in perspective, that's nearly a 14.28% reduction alone in EBITDA QOQ. Posting under $300 million in EBITDA for the quarter just isn't helpful considering the debt toll is $14 billion, with a $1 billion maturity due in the next couple of months.

Source: Investor Presentation

One of the most critical takeaways from the earnings report was that management is fully prepared to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In the investor presentation, management wrote, "Implementation via C11 or schemes of arrangement likely." This has been a dragged-on process, but the bankruptcy protection can help the company significantly, but it does mean that equity holders are going to get wiped out as this company pays off its senior creditors and remaining bondholders.

The Next Critical Date

Shareholders and prospective investors need to keep an eye on July 31. That's the date that Seadrill has as its restructuring deadline for more than $14 billion in debt. Much of the progress in the restructuring is supposed to take place this month, as time is of the essence. Chairman John Fredriksen has been quoted optimistically saying,

We are confident that this succession plan provides Seadrill with the right combination of continuity and stability as the company works to complete its financial restructuring

Once we receive some color on the restructuring rather than just the notion of "advanced debt talks," we can begin to calculate the impact on shareholders. With a reasonable level of conviction, investors have to expect their current stake will be diluted heavily. We can't forget that management has said, just two months ago, that existing equity stakes will see a heavy devaluation as the restructuring takes place.

The offshore drilling market has received a setback in recent weeks due to rapidly falling oil prices and with the market showing a sub-$50/barrel average again; it's likely that this affects the progress in restructuring. It delays the eventual recovery of the offshore drilling industry. Certainly, the time horizon for oil price recovery is a core factor dictating the terms of the restructuring. It's also a core driver of the equity's price on a day-to-day basis, with SDRL reacting in a leveraged manner to the larger moves in crude futures. I think it's reasonable to expect that day rates won't go lower, from here, so long as crude retains ground above $45/barrel. However, a break to the downside might as well sound the bells for Seadrill as the impact on EBITDA will be all too severe.

One thing I will comment on is the notion that buying Seadrill right now is like buying an equity option. From a simple perspective, let's think about the nature of options in that there is decay as time goes on. The problem is that with inevitable dilution in order for Seadrill to restructure, the "option" that you're taking when you buy this stock is going to expire worthless. There's no potential upside for the option to pay off as you'll have such heavy dilution resulting in zero or near zero value.

Conclusion

Seadrill is becoming quite the interesting case study and whatever the resolution may be, investors will certainly be left with a framework for how to be profitable in distressed investing. There are also a multitude of strategies that have been proven not to work, such as buying the stock outright and hoping for a positive outcome on the restructuring. Investors should note that this is a pure gamble and while technical trading will be a large majority of volume until the July 31 restructuring deadline, this stock will continue to deteriorate in value.

