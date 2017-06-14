Ask Yourself This One Question

Sometimes companies do things that we have to question. A prime example is now occurring in a popular 10% yielding name. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) is an mREIT I have repeatedly had concerns over, particularly as it pertained to the dividend in the past. I urged investors to avoid it in the past. We watched as the share price plummeted because it just had not delivered relative to stronger names in the sector. For a long while, in fact, I have had concerns over the dividend payment. Finally the dividend was cut and I then continued to have concerns about the dividend at $0.23 but admitted this was wrong in December 2016 as the company astonishingly raised its payout to $0.24 and again to $0.25. In short, I remained negative too long. I changed my tune in winter of 2016, and said there was money to be made here. This is a hybrid mREIT, meaning it makes its money from a diversified portfolio of assets and strategies in the real estate sector. We learned that the company has announced its intention to spin off its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Let us discuss this deal, and determine what we need to ask ourselves going forward.

Granite Point is a company based out of Maryland that was formed by Two Harbors in an effort to expand the commercial real estate lending business established by Two Harbors. By spinning off all holding from Two Harbors into Granite Point, the newly funded Granite Point will focus on directly originating, investing in and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate loans and other debt and debt-like instruments. In terms of management, Granite Point will be externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P., which is the parent company of Two Harbors' external manager. In addition, Granite Point has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The spinoff of the portfolio of commercial real estate assets to Granite Point is expected to occur simultaneously with the closing of the IPO. Two Harbors would receive shares of common stock of Granite Point. The number of shares it receives will be dependent upon the value of the portfolio and other assets as well as the amount of capital raised in the proposed IPO.

What does that mean for shareholders? Well, subject to the approval of Two Harbor's Board of Directors and assuming that the deal is in compliance with applicable securities laws, Two Harbors plans to distribute its shares of Granite Point common stock by means of a special dividend after the expiration of the lock-up period following the completion of Granite Point's proposed IPO. The next question is what does this mean for the value of Two Harbor's portfolio? Well, for this we turn to Q1 results to get a feel for the portfolio.

Performance has not been strong as a whole for some time, but that is changing as evidenced by the Q1 results. In fact last quarter, TWO actually outperformed my expectations and surpassed performance of the sector. The company saw comprehensive income of $145.7 million, or $0.42 per share, and net income of $72.0 million, or $0.21 per share. However, this is a GAAP number, and we care about dividend coverage. The best gauge for dividend coverage is, of course, core earnings. I was looking for $0.25, which would be just enough to cover the dividend. As it turns out, they came in at $95.0 million or a strong $0.27 per share. The key here is the dividend was covered at is newly hiked rate, and then some. But how much of the performance stems from commercial activity?

Well, TWO's portfolio includes rates, credit and commercial real estate strategies. Per the Q1 results, which showed strong performance and solid dividend coverage, the rates strategy consisted of $16.0 billion of Agency residential mortgage backed securities, agency derivatives and mortgage servicing rights, as well as their associated notional hedges as of March 31, 2017. The credit strategy of the portfolio consisted of $2.5 billion of non-agency residential mortgage backed securities, net economic interests in consolidated securitization trusts, as well as their associated notional hedges as of March 31, 2017. Finally, we come to the commercial strategy.

For the commercial portion of the portfolio, the company originates and acquires senior and mezzanine commercial real estate assets. Each of these assets are based in the United States and are secured by a diverse mix of property types. These properties include office, retail, multifamily, hotel and industrial properties. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the annualized yield on commercial real estate assets was 6.2%, as compared to 6.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the company held senior, mezzanine and B-note commercial real estate assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.548 billion. This represents approximately 7.8% of the aggregate portfolio, as well as 6.3% of the total assets of the company.

Thus, this spinoff is of a respectable chunk of the portfolio. While it is less than 10%, the impact will be felt. Rest assured that the price of TWO stock will fall in tandem with the amount of value that goes into the Granite Point IPO. Shareholders will receive a dividend based on this, which they can reinvest back into the company. What is unclear is if this will have any impact on the dividend going forward. It stands to reason with the yields on commercial holdings well above 6%, some of the cash flow benefiting the net interest rate spreads and income will shift to Granite. Be prepared to see a strong decline in share prices when the deal goes through.

The question you need to ask yourself is "Does this create value for me?" Management believes it does, but it would be prudent for you to reach out to the company with questions you may have. Personally, I think it depends on what the price of the IPO is and what the value of the special dividend will be. How might it unlock some value? Well, it allows for the residential and commercial businesses to be valued independently, and allows for greater investor appreciation by being able to own a new stand alone REIT. For the business, residential mortgages have been driving strong returns, and as such, this move may help deliver better returns, protecting the dividend and increasing earnings. Shares of TWO will have a simpler business model and be subject to less volatility. With the option to use the special dividend to have shares a new independently traded company, I think the deal will be beneficial to shareholders, particularly if they play in the spins. I would hold through this transition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.