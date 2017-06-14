BioPharmX's (BPMX) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEMKT:BPMX)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

June 13, 2017 16:30 ET

Greg Kitchener

Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me today is Anja Krammer, BioPharmX's President and Co-Founder. Earlier today BioPharmX released financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2017.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to BioPharmX's President and Co-Founder Anja Krammer, Anja?

Anja Krammer

Thanks, Greg and thank you to everyone for joining us today. The first month for the year was an exciting, particularly since the release of our positive Phase 2b clinical trial results for BPX-01, our topical minocycline product.

You will recall that we announced positive topline results for the trial in early May and subsequently provided a detailed review of the results for the dermatology event in New York earlier this month. The event was webcast and is still available on our website. We're extremely pleased about the strong primary and secondary end-point results for BPX-01 2% and plan to move forward with this dose in Phase 3. The data demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of inflammatory acne lesion when compared to vehicle, and showed clear numerical trend in the proportion of subjects with an improved Investigators Global Assessment score IGA.

The study achieved its primary endpoint and provided the insight we need on other endpoints to properly design a risk managed Phase 3 program. And it did so with outpatients experiencing any serious drug related adverse side effects, a key advantage over the oral antibiotics available today. So let me briefly review where we stand with BPX-01 currently.

As a reminder, Phase 2b was a randomized double blind vehicle-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of BPX-01 with two different concentrations of minocycline. The trials final enrollment with 226 subjects with moderate to severe non-nodular inflammatory acne vulgaris. Subjects were randomized with single daily treatments with BPX-01 with 2% minocycline, BPX-01 with 1% minocycline or vehicle. The studies primary endpoint was the absolute mean change and the number of inflammatory acne lesions on each subjects face from baseline to week 12, comparing each active treatment arm to vehicle.

The study showed that 2% concentration was statistically superior in reducing the number of inflammatory lesions in patients with moderate to severe acne compared to vehicle, demonstrating a 59% reduction. We believe that BPX-01 is well positioned to show lesion reduction that is superior to that shown and clinical studies by many currently marketed therapy.

In regards to the secondary endpoint and IGA results, we were pleased to find that 25% of those treated with BPX-01 2% shared at least the two great improvement in IGA to clear or almost clear compared to 17.6% of those treated with vehicle. As we've emphasized previously, our Phase 2b was not designed to evaluate statistical significance in IGA. Knowing the FDA would require IGA to be a co-primary endpoint in Phase 3, we decided to include as a secondary endpoint in our Phase 2b to enable us to capture data and insights for internal evaluation and to continue to work with our experts to inform the design of the protocol needed for a Phase 3 program with [indiscernible].

Overall, we're very pleased about our Phase 2b IGA results which demonstrate a clear numerical trend compared to vehicle and we continue towards our end of Phase 2 meeting/planning. We're also very pleased with BPX-01 safety and cutaneous tolerability. The drug was well tolerated overall and there were no serious adverse events related to the study treatment. I'd like to emphasize that no subject's experienced serious drug related adverse side-effects. A pharmacokinetic analysis from the study reported that plasma minocycline levels were undetectable in all but a single subject whose level was so low, it was one-tenth of that which would be measured after a standard adult dosage of oral minocycline; needless to say, we're extremely pleased with our safety outcomes.

Earlier this month we were fortunate to assemble prominent group of dermatology experts at our state of acne symposium in New York. We reviewed the comprehensive results including details of both endpoints at various time points, safety and tolerability data, cutaneous effects and systemic exposure. Symposium provided an opportunity to share our findings and to demonstrate the enormous unmet need that exist in the treatment of acne. A future key note presentations from thought leaders in the acne space, as well as case studies from our investigators in the Phase 2b study. One key takeaway from the meeting was that the market is right for disruption by novel therapies like BPX-01.

Let me share a few insights from the symposium. First, we believe the experts emphasized the need for a safe, effective topical therapy that simplifies treatment decisions. After reviewing currently available treatments, it's clear physicians still see it as one physician state of the Holy Grail in treatment that would be effective, free of risk like antibacterial resistance or bothersome cutaneous effects and is easy to use, all increasing the likelihood of compliance. Next, several investigators discussed their own experiences with BPX-01 in the Phase 2b trial highlighting the fact that patients reported positive experiences and satisfaction with the drug.

They also showed before and after photos of patients and discussed how the product addressed their personal needs. For example, an investigator from the Southern [indiscernible] region talked about the fact that BPX-01 demonstrates no photosensitivity, which is particularly important in the summer months; while another was pleased that it was effective with all its skin types and patients. Investigators also highlighted the subjectivity involved in evaluating IGA as an endpoint. Due to the significant amount of subjectivity involved, we plan to take great care with the selection and the training of the sites to our Phase 3 program. While investigators are typically trained on the scale used to assess lesion, we want to make sure they all interpret that scale consistently as well.

Additionally, we were excited by the presentation of one expert who said that a one log reduction in P acne's hasn't found to be indicative of future response and reduction of inflammatory lesions. This is particularly important to us because findings in our BPX Phase 2a study demonstrated a greater than one log reduction in P acnes.

Finally, another investigator reviewed the unmet need and Rosacea and the potential of BPX-01 as a treatment for this additional indication. As you know, we're doing a feasibility study of BPX-01 at the 1% and 2% dose as Rosacea treatment. Tolerability has been positive to-date and we look to share more information with you as we have it available.

So regarding next steps in the BPX-01 program, we're moving forward with planning for Phase 3 starting with work towards an end of Phase 2 meeting with FDA. We expect the end of Phase 2 meeting to occur in our Q3. We continue to evaluate a variety of funding alternatives to support the trial, both dilutive and non-dilutive financing options including strategic partnerships with which we could fund our Phase 3 programs. I want to emphasize that with these strong Phase 2b data in hand, we have many potential funding option and I want to reassure everyone on this call that we're exploring all of them.

BPX-01 is the first hydrophilic topical gel with fully solubilized minocycline that can penetrate the skin the deliver the antibiotic where acne develops. It was formulated in-house by BioPharmX scientists aiming to address the scientific need for a fully solubilized and stable topical minocycline product. This is an endeavor the industry has been unable to achieve for over 30 years and there is still no topical form of minocycline commercially available today. It's certain evidence of our mission to design products that both address unmet needs and large dermatology markets and stick to fundamentally disruptive. And based on the presentations by dermatology experts with the symposium, we expect the medical and patient community to welcome promising innovative therapies like BPX-01.

Before I turn the call over to Greg, I want to reiterate that we believe our Phase 2b results really validate the unique BPX-01 drug delivery platform, and really demonstrate BioPharmX's potential to create an advanced innovative dermatology products.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Greg for financial update.

Greg Kitchener

Thanks, Anja. For the first quarter ended April 30, 2017, revenue was $19,000. Total GAAP operating expenses were $5.0 million during the quarter compared to $4.5 million during the first quarter of last year. R&D increased $800,000 primarily due to increased expenditures for the company's clinical trials for BPX-01. Sales and marketing decreased $300,000 due to the reduction in advertising and promotional activities related to Violet. G&A was relatively flat. GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $5.4 million or $0.08 per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million or $0.17 per share during the prior year period.

Excluding the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $4.6 million or $0.07 per share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.2 million or $0.16 per share last year. Our weighted average shares outstanding was 67.7 million shares for the first quarter and their ending share account with 74.1 million shares. Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30 were $6.7 million, up slightly compared to last quarter. This balance includes the proceeds from a small direct offering of our shares as we completed with the end of April resulting in net proceeds of approximately $4.4 million. During the quarter, our operating cash flows and negative $4.2 million or about $1.4 million per month.

Question-and-Answer Session

Scott Henry

Thank you and good afternoon. I guess just to get started on the clinical side, you mentioned in the Phase 2 meeting in Q3 and I'll speak just in your calendar year. Would you expect to start the Phase 3 trials, the two of them concurrently? Would you expect that to happen in your Q4 or possibly in Q3 as well?

Anja Krammer

Yes, thanks Scott. So clearly, it depends on the end of Phase 2 meeting overall but I would say end of Q3, early Q4, that window would probably be at estimated time but it depends on that meeting and any feedback or direction we get out of that.

Scott Henry

Okay, great, thanks. And at the symposia, I also noticed a lot of very positive feedback on the Rosacea indication; could you talk about the clinical timeline for that product?

Anja Krammer

Yes, certainly. So the tolerability data and maybe to kind of frame that for others on the call, we spoke about the tolerability assessment of our 1% dose and our 2% dose is still underway in the enrolling stage. So as we had discussed last time, we have a current open label study going on for Rosacea and we would be assessing the popular indication along the way to kind of indicate to the market how that tolerability is going. So what was presented at the symposium was that all indications thus far and it is a bit early still is that our 1% is well tolerated and we're going to continue down that path and also communicate tolerability on the 2% as we have it. So we'll continue with that open label study as we have that information, then we would progress into a future trial into some form of a pivotal Phase 2 or 3 after that.

Scott Henry

Okay. And potentially would you expect it could be in the clinic in 2018, like your calendar year 2018?

Anja Krammer

I would say it's probably more likely that it would be in early calendar 2019 as opposed to late 2018. Just given the timeline and it's a 12-week open label study that we're doing, we're just getting the early assessment on the feasibility for tolerability but knowing that we have to get through that and we have to go back to FDA on that indication and just the time it takes to do that, just probably more realistically speaking, it's early 2019 calendar.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. And then one question for Greg, looks like total operating cost in Q1, roughly $5 million; could you talk about the spending trajectory and how we should expect that to be throughout the year? And then if there is any kind of levers for R&D or G&A that we should think about; but just in general terms, how does $5 million on a quarterly run rate shape up?

Greg Kitchener

Yes, happy to discuss Scott. So we expect that from a expense standpoint, our last quarter included some of the Phase 2b cost which is obviously our trial has completed at this point in time. So from the P&L and R&D specifically, we'd expect that that would be modestly lower as we get through the end of Phase 2b meeting and then of course would increase as we move into the Phase 3. So I'd expect slightly lower spending overall and specifically in R&D. G&A and sales and marketing will be roughly flat or potentially modestly down as we move through the rest of the year.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions.

Greg Kitchener

Thanks, Scott.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. This is RK [ph] from H.C.W. Couple of quick questions; so it's nice to see that you are planning the end of Phase 2 meeting and to move this product through the acne indication. Other than the end of Phase 2 meeting, is there anything else that needs to be done other than getting the IRBs and what not in terms of getting the study started in terms of ways of the starting material or any other things that you -- we need to consider and that needs to get done before you can turn on the switch?

Anja Krammer

Yes, I know it's a good question. So maybe let me clarify a bit, the -- how about what I say projective end of Phase 2 meeting with FDA, you really want to have your full briefing package inline and that is obviously our intent. And as part of that briefing package when you go to FDA, you really want to have several things fully vetted [ph]; one, as you've already indicated, right, as clearly the size of the trial from the sample size standpoint, so that's an active activity that's going on right now. You want to have a full indication analysis done so that you're clear on the indication you're going in with and you want to have all of your same fee aligned, right -- all the things that FDA would look for. So all of those different activities RK or what the team are working on now; as you can imagine, you have to finalize your Phase 2 trial for some of that before you can initiate those activities. So it's a bit of a serial process in some cases and in other cases we've clearly been able to already conduct some of that work.

So we'll continue to do all of that leading upto that meeting and then once you have that final protocol approved to move forward at that stage then we would move on and you would start some of the things that you discussed like IRBs and otherwise. So those are things that are going on currently.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on your press release in the same sentence that you talk about starting the Phase 3, you also talk about exploring with ideal funding alternatives; you know, both dilutive and non-dilutive, as well as strategic. Could you highlight to us some aspects of these three different ways you can fund the Phase 3 program and how are you thinking -- at a high level, how are you thinking to get through this study before we start thinking about the Rosacea indication?

Anja Krammer

Yes. No, and that's a fair question. So let me speak to it kind of generally, RK. I think we all know that as we look at fund raising, we need capital to move forward with the Phase 3 trial and as we look at the landscape of way to do that but non-dilutive and dilutive as you describe, right, there are several scenarios that are ahead of us and I think I talked about this in general and before we're clearly partnering and licensing and other things of that, that [ph] would be a non-dilutive event and those are things that accompany with the new technology and innovative drug platform that we have, clearly always wants to explore and look at. And in parallel to that, as we've done previously leading upto now, we always also look at the capital markets as another alternative for raising funds. So I think we're very [indiscernible] and thoughtful about that approach, we are looking at all aspects that make the most sense for the shareholders and for the return for all the investors of the business and we'll continue to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Considering your experience in this field, especially in this business and in terms of the different options that you have in terms of partnership. What would be most optimal for the management such that you can still maintain the economic value of the asset but at the same time help you out with getting through the program? Is there certain things that you are really looking for that can help?

Anja Krammer

Yes, I think -- and I will first make this -- I think management's interest are completely aligned with our shareholders interest. So as I think everyone on the call knows, I'm the Co-Founder in the company, our management team and I'll go as far as to say our employee base, all have a vested interest in the success in the outcome of our company, whether that's new equity that we made with our own investments or whether that's through stock options of the employee base. So we're very much aligned. So as we look and explore the various options in front of us, I can assure you that management is taking the same eye to this as would other shareholders that are presented with those decisions. Now that's probably about all I can address at the moment because we'll continue to do that, that I can assure everyone on the call that we'll absolutely make the best decisions for all of our investor base.

Unidentified Analyst

And one last question on the clinical side, maybe you said this and I didn't catch it; the Rosacea data, what's the timeline on that?

Anja Krammer

So we initiated an open label study about four weeks ago, what is today, today is the middle of the month; so little over four weeks ago and we have the four week tolerability that was presented in New York and the overall entirety of it is a standard 12-week study. So it's open label but it's 12-week study, so we've got a bit of a ways to go on that still.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And good luck.

Anja Krammer

Thank you.

Anthony Vendetti

Sure, thanks. Just a follow-up on Rosacea; so in another eight weeks or so you will have the initial results and from that the Phase 2/3 that you would look to start would be about 400/500 patients, is that still the number you're looking at?

Anja Krammer

Yes. I think Anthony, I want to reserve the exact patient quantity on that, just kind of waiting till we get to the end of that but we are looking at the overall population based on the data that will come out on those results. So I think it's a little too early to say what the exact split will be between the two populations but we will come back and talk about that in a later day.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And I don't know if you mentioned this but I didn't hear it. So, the meeting with the FDA -- I know you've put in together all the data, are you still assembling all the data from the Phase 2b to present to the FDA and have you scheduled the meeting yet?

Anja Krammer

So the different elements of information that go into that meeting and call it the briefing package are more than just the end of Phase 2 data, so that is part of it; so we are assembling that as you can imagine. But we're also still working on after the analysis of that data comes in, then you require that still set and finalize some of the other facets which indicate your final protocol that will go into a Phase 3. So all of those things in its entirety are things that we're still working on along with CMC indication analysis and others that would be presented. So we've not yet set a date with FDA on that because we're still working on some of those pieces but typically FDA; once they receive your request for meeting have 30 days to then schedule, so we're well on that path.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. So as you're putting together the whole briefing package, you still don't have as best as you can tell, so far a timeframe as to when you'll finish that package, not yet, right?

Anja Krammer

Not yet, we're getting there and we'll indicate because we've been pretty transparent with the market; as events occur, we'll share that information.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then I guess on the financial side, Greg, do you have an end of the -- well, right up-to-date to now or an end of the quarter, number of total diluted shares including all of the Lawrence [ph] on exercised, out of the money, everything?

Greg Kitchener

Sure, Anthony. So on a fully diluted basis, we ended it about 131 million shares that included as you said warrants preferred and stock options. On an average weighted basis, it was about 120 million for the quarter.

Anthony Vendetti

120 million weighted, okay, perfect. Okay, that's all I have right now. Thanks.

Greg Kitchener

Thanks, Anthony.

Anja Krammer

Thanks.

Anja Krammer

Thank you again for joining us today. We look forward to advancing our BPX-01 clinical program in the coming months and to present the data to the medical community at upcoming conferences such as DERM 2017 and Summer AAD in New York this year. We also hope to meet and speak with many of you at upcoming industrial events. Thank you.

