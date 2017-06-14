JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference (Transcript)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

June 13, 2017 4:15 P.M. ET

Executives

Gordon Smith - Chief Executive Officer of Consumer & Community Banking

Analysts

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Thank you everybody for joining us today, our final session of the day. We have 45 minutes here with Gordon Smith, CEO, JPM Consumer & Community Banking. Thanks for being with us.

Gordon Smith

You’re welcome. Thanks for the invitation Betsey. It’s nice to see you.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Great to see you too. A couple of polling questions to kick-off. Just to warm the group up. Alright, Question number one, other than higher rates what do you think will be the biggest driver for JPM’s shares over the next two years; A, accelerating capital return; B, expense management; C, stronger capital markets; or D, stronger loan growth? You have 10 seconds to put your answer in. A is capital return; B is expense management; C is stronger capital markets, and D is stronger loan growth. Okay, capital return, number one; and loan growth, number two. Alright, you can maybe help us understand the trajectory for D as we go through. Question number two, which division will drive a majority of JPM’s EPS over the next two years. A, Consumer and Community Banking…

Gordon Smith

Guys, I’m sitting here, as you click be kind.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

B, Commercial Banking; C, Corporate and Investment Banking; or D, Asset and Wealth Management. Okay. CCB, CB, CIB or AWM, can I say like that. We say CCB all the time. I like Consumer and Community Banking better though. Alright. Everyone is so kind. Last question, the risk question. What do you see as the biggest risk for JPM’s Consumer Business over the next two years? Card Credit, A; B is auto credit; C is rewards competition and the impact on card profit margins, or D, decelerating loan growth, biggest risk to CCB. And, spread out, very interesting. So we have got a lot to talk about.

Gordon Smith

We have indeed.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yeah, that’s great.

Gordon Smith

Should welcome Sarah as well, Jason, everybody knows Jason. Sarah is CFO of the Consumer Businesses.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Awesome.

Gordon Smith

You’re welcome.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Happy to have everybody here. There are a couple of disclosures. I just have to let people know they are on Morgan Stanley’s website so you can see that at morganstanley.com/research disclosures. So Gordon, CCB is by far the largest business within JPM Chase and generates $45 billion of revenues, last we checked, 45% of the total firm; net income is $10 billion and it’s about 40% of the total firm. And you have a large market share in many of the consumer businesses you are engaged in, you know based on our numbers 22% general purpose credit cards, 17% of card loans, 12% of jumbo mortgages, 4% to 5% of auto, that’s at least the numbers that we have got there and I guess the question is, how do you think about trying to drive growth when you have such a large market share in these various asset classes?

Gordon Smith

I know you said this, but just for clarity, auto is 4% to 5%, not 45%. I think honestly Betsy we have lots of room still to grow, clearly our largest market share is credit card, payments is moving very quickly with lots of competitors. We are still seeing and will continue to see for some considerable time the move from checks and from cash on to both credit and debit, you know it is arguably the space that we are seeing the most innovation. So yes, we have a meaningful share we have done very well over the last number of years, actually building that share, really since about 2009 we’ve progressively built share every year. And I think we still have a great deal of room to grow. Particularly the consumer businesses have made up to six different businesses lines that we have kind of polled them all together. When we look at the number of customers who are multi-product customers, great deal of opportunity for us, huge distribution capabilities, which are very, very hard to replicate.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So let’s just drill into each of the asset classes, because I think people around the room here and just an understanding, how do you think about growing that share so late in the cycle, are we going down market in terms of credit quality, are you layering on incremental product to drive the expansion, those kinds of things. So, first card, we could spend an entire day, but we will keep it to 15 minutes or so, your card balances are 131 billion average loans outstanding about 15% of total JPM firm wide loans. How much of your card growth is coming from opening up the credit box versus deepening the relationships that you have with your current clients versus getting new clients that are within the mix of that you are looking for.

Gordon Smith

It is a great question and it comes from across the entire spectrum. Yes we have extended slightly into that lower prime, if you like segment, certainly not into sub-prime, but we have extended slightly our credit box. In about 2013 2014, everything that we read in the numbers we feel comfortable that we will get paid for taking that extra risk. We are going to sub-prime lending, but we are seeing growth actually across all segments and I think it is actually quite encouraging when we look at the economy, I am sure we will talk about that a little bit later on, but the employment situation looks strong, small business looks strong, and actually slightly improving I would say, slightly improving. So generally speaking, despite perhaps what you might read in some publications or the perspective that some people might take away from the media, I think the economy actually looks very good and we're seeing that growth as I say across all the credit range. So, I know we want to talk a little bit more about credit, but just to reiterate we said at Investor Day on card that this year would be around 3% plus or minus still our expectation. And to all of you who work your models carefully, I just remind you that every quarter is not equal, so the industry tends to see a slightly larger second quarter, largely dealing with the prior holiday season as those delinquencies roll through the bucket. So, you see a little bit of variability by quarter, but should expect us to be where we were at Investor Day.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Well you had an interesting slide in Investor Day where you highlighted the different vintages that you are underwritten, sort of older 10 or 11 vintages versus more recent vintages. And I guess the question is why did you decide to stick that step to move the creditor little bit, I think from 700 to 680 right, that was…?

Gordon Smith

Yes. I think, the first thing is - I think probably everyone knows that you really see the credit card losses through the first three years of the relationship. So it is probably closer to 2.5, I think it is about 2.5 to 3 years then really stable. Our strategy has been very much around building relationships with customers, so that we retain those customers for the long haul. So if you have the type of strategy and some do, that says our job is to attract loans and when that loan runs off we go out and attract another loan, you are constantly dealing with that kind of peak and losses. I think the relationship strategy when we look at the types of retention that we are seeing about our customers, but really, really strong and so at first three years and then you start to see ever improving typically on a vintage basis loss performance.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And then as you did go down a little bit you have had some net charge off expansion as a function, how do you see that coming through the numbers over the next several quarters or years I mean are we at the beginning of this expansion phase or towards the backend?

Gordon Smith

I currently think about the expansion in, I guess, in earnings would be the way that we measure credit. Sarah and I hold business reviews with each business every single month. This morning just happens to be auto finances turn. So we are constantly in those reviews and the off of those discussions. We look at, what performance are we seeing? At some level of granularity, by products, by vintage, within the vintages within the - I will call them risk score because we use our own proprietary scoring range and then we will adjust as we see fit.

So I think I talked a little bit at Investor Day that we moved away from the really long duration car loans that issue came up in one of our business reviews and if I remember correctly, we had adjusted our position in the market within about three weeks. So, we are just constantly looking at what the performances of each of those vintages to rather than things about beginning middle and end and constantly make kind of slight adjustments where we think that we need to. And really we are trying to look at, what is the early performance of life from a delinquency perspective who has actually gone delinquent, what are the role rates applied, what are the loan balances, what are we seeing in terms of the amount of debt those customers are carrying, and constantly saying, does that look consistent with what we expected in the business case kind of on average for a given vintage, and that is roughly how we manage it.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And card rate now, tracking in-line…

Gordon Smith

Yes, it is pretty consistent with where we expect it. I would just remind everyone for card because I read a lot of - what is the best way, perhaps alarm when people are following the industry and they see losses move. I understand why, because we are now in a cycle where reserves are being rebuilt, they are not being released in credit card, I guess across most players - across most players in the industry, but going back, we have guided that we’ve typically have underwritten the newer vintages towards plus or minus 4.5. It will take us a while to get there, but we will see, we and the industry will see a rise in losses and the reserve builds to go with rise in losses and with rising loan growth.

So that’s just the cycle and we have kind of got used to appear to a time that I have called this out actually for almost two years, so that nobody would be surprised, but as I read many things people still seem to be surprised that we are at the end of that cycle that we have never seen in the 50 years of lending money on credit cards, I was not there the whole 50 years, but we have never seen losses this low, and then I will begin to migrate back up to more the historical averages over time and it will take a while to get there.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So last question on credit card credit, but are you saying that that loss migration is more about your asset mix shift and the risk you have decided to take as opposed to a cycle and the consumer?

Gordon Smith

No, I think you will see a number of things I think you will see for certain vintages where we have priced that vintage to be a slightly higher loss rate, you will see that coming through. There will be a mix of that in the port folio. Then I think just generally across the population, the whole credit population, you know customers are adding - consumer debt is growing again, which it did and for many years, so you will see some increase there, and again absolute loan growth is now in the mid-single digits and above and so that will cause some reserve growth as well.

So, I think we have just kind of reached that point I think in the slide, but I think it is still a good thing. I don't feel like if we were sitting here talking and we're going to give you sort of industry numbers, the industry was kind of 5% or 5 and something headed for 6, it might feel like things are getting headed to a really negative situation. I think the industry and looking at everyone’s data it still looks very strong.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Can we talk a little bit about card from the reward perspective, you know JPM Chase you put out a really aggressive Sapphire Reserve card last year which just flew off the shelf may be a little bit even more than you thought it would?

Gordon Smith

Oh definitely.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Can you give us a sense as to how that kind of value proposition works for you and the ROE that you are looking to generate?

Gordon Smith

Well I don't want to give you - because the competitive environment to, so I won't give specific returns, I think about a little bit this way is first thing I would say is with Sapphire reserve the quality of the customers in terms of their spending power their credit profiles is exceptionally good. Obviously, you have got to see some revolve on those and we are seeing some revolve and we have the ability and I alluded to this at Investor Day to be able to offer those customers are the products. And I would just reiterate publicly that cross-selling done well is perfectly good for customers.

So, if I think about the Sapphire Reserve population, so going back incredibly good risk profiles, tremendous spend potential, a really significant percentage of those customers are in our retail footprint. So now I have the ability to be able to offer those customers a value proposition that’s, I know you have got a terrific credit card with us. We may be able to meet your needs for retail banking. If we are able to do that and customers want to take those products from us then there is a next natural progression that says you know what, if we are doing a good job for you on credit card and we are doing a good job for you with retail banking, perhaps we can help you with wealth management.

All plans that we have underway; we recently did what was a test, specifically with that cohort of customers that made an offer to them to do a mortgage with Chase. We got a really significant uptake on that offer. So, I think about Sapphire Reserve as a little bit of a platform upon which we can build and the move towards mobile particularly, but broader digital channels gives us the opportunity to do that at a very low cost in a very in our in obtrusive way to the customers.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

When you think about card acquisition, customer acquisition you’ve got Sapphire or type of very attractive incentives to bring people on board, you also have co-brands, you also have, what I would argue as something like a private label space kind of - how do you find that it is more attractive to acquire customers in any one of these channels or all three are important?

Gordon Smith

All three are important and we are a very large player in the co-brand space. We’ve been, actually with many of our partners since the early 1980s. So we have some really long partnerships, those are terrifically important relationships and as you know and I'm sure you might ask me, we have been renegotiating many of those transactions over the course of the last couple of years, but think about Sapphire Reserve as a great platform upon which we can build.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So for the co-brand you mentioned, I think at the Investor Day that you’ve got 80% of your co-brand re-signed up for the next 5 years to 7 years or so, I mean that is my guess of what long term means in that co-brand space, how do you think about the remaining 20%?

Gordon Smith

Well we have the vast majority done now. So we had a couple less to do at Investor Day. One of them is complete, but not announced, so you will just how to keep that as complete, but not announced and one more that will working on and the deal’s typically range kind of five years to 10 years. So for the foreseeable future, all of those deals are completed with one exception which we are working on now.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And what about on the private label space now? I know you don't do private label, but when I look at the Amazon Prime card, to meet is luring the line between probe - a co-brand and a private label land part of the reason I say that is, you know our side we do not see the economics, we don't know how that’s working out, but you are a close loop, so…

Gordon Smith

We have chosen not to play in private label, I will come back in a second and describe why. The Amazon relationship is a terrific one, a really terrific one. It is an amazing company. The way that they have thought about the business in every segment that they play in, they really understand the use of data, as we do, so it is a terrific partnership, it is in the co-brand product, it truly is a general-purpose plastic product, and we do see meaningful use of Amazon on that product. So that is in private label. We’ve chosen not really to be in the private label space because we have really tried to - and I think that since I first spoke to you all in I think in February 2008 as we turn the business to be a very much a relationship oriented business, a business where we wanted to win more of our customers, wallet beat off of wallet.

And typically, and again I am not going to see in all situations, but typically private label does not allow you to do that. And so we have just chosen not to play there. If a given partner really needed us to do something, we would work with them, but it hasn't been an area that we have chosen to prioritize, and the period in 2009, 2010, and 2011, a number of opportunities existed to acquire those businesses and we just chose not to, and no regret.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Question on card services revenue rate, I think the medium term expectation there is 11.25% and your running at about a little over 10% right now. What are going to be the key drivers to get that back up?

Gordon Smith

Really the key driver is going to be the Sapphire Reserve premium costs that will work its way through the P&L by middle of next year, first quarter to the middle of next year. So that is really the primary.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Is there anything on card that people wanted to ask about just wanted to open it up to the audience and see if there is any questions here. One on the back Jimmy.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi Gordon, it is Jimmy Hanna [ph].

Gordon Smith

Jimmy, how are you?

Unidentified Analyst

I am doing well thanks. Some of the mono-line credit card companies have mentioned that they are tightening up their underwriting recently, are you guys tightening anything and if so can you give any examples?

Gordon Smith

So, Jimmy I will go back to the way I described. I wouldn't say that this is a moment of tightening and this is a moment of weakening - of loosening that’s something we are constantly watching. As I say, vintage by vintage. It is not in my opinion a time to be loosening your credit standards, no questions. I think the industry is at a point where it should be rigorously managing credit and so - and I hesitate a little bit because it sounds very binary between those choices and as I say it’s done well, it’s about being much more surgical than that, and to some degree honestly there is instincts involved.

When we made the decision to go away from the 80 odd month auto loans, we weren't seeing any deterioration in that portfolio there, we just felt that over time cars which are of that age, we looked at the number of used cars that will start to come down the market and are now that we didn't want too many customers if any, moving into a negative equity situation we thought that would be bad. Go back even further and in 2013, we pretty much extracted ourselves from the sub-prime space in auto finance. So I just think about credit is something that we are kind of constantly managing, but the general trend right now should be to manage very closely.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Gordon can we talk a little bit about the payment space, in particular, give us an update on how the close loop is helping you win new merchant acquiring relationship that would be helpful to understand? And also what the rationale is for the MCX acquisition that you see recently.

Gordon Smith

Do you mind if I start with wallets. I don't think it is unreasonable. When people offer the industry a criticism which is generally what is, that when digital wallets haven’t taken off yet, I would actually agree with that. They haven't - and I hear people make [indiscernible] Apple Pay is where it needs to be, a Samsung Pay isn’t where it needs to be. I think that ultimately we will see that that will be the way that people pay.

And as I look at our business, we are seeing an accelerating trend with Chase Pay, with Apple Pay with Samsung Pay, customers look at just the call credit card, the magnetic stripe or the dip and it is not fundamentally broken, but I think what you are finding is over time that we and others in the industry are constantly going to be adding new functionality to those wallets that we just generally make it a better easier way for customers to pay. And I think it is a longer term investment that we all have to make. So in terms of Chase, I'm actually really pleased with the progress.

I think about this time last year we were probably expected in about 50,000 merchants, which I would say, she was tiny. As we stand here now that’s about 350,000, which is still very small, but it is a long term play and our intention is that we can add value from the card member all the way through to the merchant and the final step of payment, and as I say that’s for our proprietary wallet, and then the second piece of our strategy is to work with the other wallet providers and at this top if we possibly can of every one of those other wallets.

So we want, I mean number one tenant if you like of our payment strategy is to be there in any way that our customers want to complete a transaction. We want them to be able to do that with a Chase Credit Card, with the Chase Debit Card on person to person payments, which may want to come to either in our wallet or in other wallets.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So where does MCX…?

Gordon Smith

Well MCX gave us the opportunity to buy some software fundamentally, which just would accelerate our ability to interface with the merchants at the point-of-sale. So, it was a software acquisition, we would actually get some given the size of CCB that’s 140,000 people, it’s extremely small number of people, but some small number of people came with that to. Think about it as a technology acquisition and by the way that’s something we would like to do more off. To look for technologies that we can acquire that will facilitate and accelerate our growth.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. And so interfacing with those specific merchants with something that you could do to do through MCX better than through Chase Pay?

Gordon Smith

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. But it will be integrated within the Chase Pay Solution now for all merchants?

Gordon Smith

Correct.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. What about peer-to-peer payment though supposedly is getting a launch this week, are you launching it?

Gordon Smith

It is active now for the top seven banks. We launched, I think on Monday night on the website. So you will see Chase quick pay powered by [indiscernible] and it will appear on the mobile app at some time in the early hours of this morning for those of you have nothing else to do, you can stare at your mobile app and see that pop up. It’s going to be a great capability, it really is going to have 60%, 65% of all US domestic check-in accounts when you try it whether you are a Chase customer paying, a Bank of America customer, or Wells Fargo customer it is really quick, it’s really seamless. And it is an important strategic tool.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

What do you think you are going to be able to leverage that into?

Gordon Smith

You know we don't charge customers. So you are all quite rightly will ask me, well what’s the revenue model? And the revenue model is that the customer is engaged on our banking app, and that’s enormously powerful. So go back to, I described Sapphire Reserve earlier as a platform product, when customers are using your app Chases’ app on a daily and sometimes multiple times a day it gives us the ability to talk to those customers to make them offers periodically in a very low cost very seamless way for the customer.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

What about expanding that from consumer, is there any expectation that you would move to small business or B2B with or so?

Gordon Smith

First the capability will exist to do that, but our first area of focus with those with the ownership structure around with the other banks is to really focus on the person to person payment stuff first, get it scaled, get it marketed to have customers become used to using the product and so that’s the first stage, you should start to see the marketing, I think in around August time.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So, with this and your, you know nationwide brand that you have around many of the products you have, are you going to be able to expand your detail footprint into areas where you don't have branches today?

Gordon Smith

Yes, we would like to be able to do two things, we would like to expand the regional footprint into certain other states that we have prioritized. I won't go through which they are, but we would like to be able to do that. There is some regulatory activities that we need to complete in order for that to be possible. And we would like to be able to have the ability where customers can just across the United States to be able to use purely mobile products and so you will see us progressing on both those fronts.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. The regulatory things you need for the states you are not currently in seeing as what you would need to do if you wanted to actually start with a old fashioned way with the branch?

Gordon Smith

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. All right. And then the value of branches in this new world, [indiscernible]?

Gordon Smith

I didn't know that. I think you asked me how many I am going to close next. As a point we do invest today, I always double check every single branch we have as a P&L, every single one. And I like to periodically check because we have a process in place the managing non-profit branches and of the 5,300 branches that we have, about six or seven or eight, I forget the precise numbers, so forgive me I don't think it is material, but if the 5,300 we had 6, 7, or 8 which were not profitable as at Investor Day, and that’s typically what the number looks like. So the branch is still a very powerful vehicle for us in driving retail banking and the sale and servicing of other products.

So it’s working very well for us. We have continued to slim the network from a density perspective. So fewer branches within a given geographic area and we’ve also continued to look for areas within the states that we do business, but parts of those geographies where we don't have branches or where new developments have grown up, I know you don't see that in the tri-state area here, but travel out to Arizona or down to Florida and you see new communities that sprout because development has taken place and we will build new branches there too. So they are still are really important component of the retail network.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Alright. And when you are going after new clients in markets that you are not involved in already I mean, I'm sure you can do it the way you have been doing with card for a while, but is there anything unique that you can do now given big data, analytics, [indiscernible] kind of buzz word that believes you to be more efficient in trying to bring in new customers?

Gordon Smith

Well listen I think the general big data term, we have an organization called Intelligent Solutions, which just brings the enormous power of all the data that we have to help target who are the right customers for the products that we have. That has significant financial returns because we are able to invest their marketing dollars in the right way. So the power of big data is really clear for us. And there are areas that we are experimenting in, you know artificial intelligence is a good one, I've been around long enough maybe some of you have to remember things like neural networks. And the way we try to manage the business is try to pick two or three, which we have done in areas that we really want to test artificial intelligence. So work with folks who are the best in the industry and see what we can make happen and if we can make something neat happen we will invest heavily in it, but at the moment we have to think about us as in that kind of testing, learning, research and development space there.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

When I think about AI, I think about the fact that depending on how big your pool of information is, you know if the technology is the same at somebody else's you should be able to win if you have a bigger pool of information. So then if you have the biggest pool of information then the question becomes can other people by the information sufficiently to replicate what you have in your pool data.

Gordon Smith

Well we have and you may have heard Jamie speak about this on a number of different occasions, but we have tried to be incredibly focused on wherever our data leaves JPMorgan Chase, how it is used, contractually what are people's rights to using that data, everything that we do behind data usage we want to be driven by, is it good for the customer? Is it good for the customer? And again it just an incredibly important mantra that we drive across JPMorgan Chase. So no, people can't buy our data on [indiscernible] and use it, and so we try to be very, very guided with how it is used and where it is used and I think some really unique asset.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Well I will pause and see if there is any other questions from the audience, we have about a few more minutes left and a couple of other topics to hit like mortgage and auto, and expenses, but just want to make sure we're getting everybody's question get’s answered. Okay. Let us talk a little bit about mortgage. So the mortgage strategy, if I am correct changed a little bit post crisis and I think you have been more focused on working with potentially Fannie and Freddie for the old [indiscernible], but for you jumbo mortgage obviously is [indiscernible] most important out of the mortgage product, could you just give us a sense as to where you think the growth rates are in this industry because we have affordability coming back into question with certain folks and it doesn't look like you are as involved with the first-time homebuyer, but tell me if I am wrong.

Gordon Smith

No, we are involved with the first-time homebuyer and hopefully as we continue to see the regulatory environment involved we will be able to become more involved and again if I think if I think about the mortgage strategy what we have really tried to do is simplify the servicing book and we’ve made enormous progress with that. This year is, as Mike said at Investor Day we are going to be down mortgage is down about 20%, it is a tough market because refinancing is down so heavily and we are not going to see refinance recover anytime soon. We are seeing a stronger purchase volume, but of course that’s not going to make up for those re-fi, for any time soon.

So that’s a challenge, but there is a significant opportunity in mortgage for the industry in conjunction with the regulators, in conjunction with the consumer advocacy groups to make it much easier for a customer to get a mortgage and so I would challenge any of you who has taken out a mortgage recently or perhaps any time over the last many years and how many of you actually read all the documents that you sign. I am not going to ask you for a show of hand here, you will be relieved to know, but it is very complex, it is very paper intensive, it is very manually in nature, and so we’ve invested heavily to automate, we have a lot more to do, but it is generally an overly complex process to allow customers to buy a house.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. In terms of the mortgage originations in 2017, I think at Investor Day there is a comment around 25% decline in mortgage originations given re-fi down with higher rates as you mentioned, is that still a good number or is there a change there?

Gordon Smith

No I think it is still a good number and depending on what happens to rates, I think they are unlikely to drop. So, I think that is a number at this point.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And then just the other question around working with the agencies to talk through or at least to try to make mortgages more available to consumers, what changes would you suggest to regulators to make?

Gordon Smith

Well I would like to see greater clarity at the point that you originate a loan that you understand exactly what the rules are. Exactly what the consequences may be if those rules are broken in error and to simplify those rules in such a way that allow us because all we want to do is to deliver a high-quality product. The rules, and so many state-by-state variance can sometimes make that extremely difficult. And when the consequences on the back and can be substantial losses makes it very, very difficult to be active in certain segments. So that’s not the clarity I think.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. And appetite for those changes, do you think it is increasing?

Gordon Smith

I do.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. So, it is really we are talking about FHI.

Gordon Smith

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And then you are making investments on the technology front with regard to mortgage application, is that all rolled out at this stage or the…

Gordon Smith

Not entirely rolled out, but we are making major investments in the front end of mortgage and the on-board in the mortgages and actually have made really enormous progress of that. Once it’s done, it will give us the ability to deal with volumes much more rapidly. The ebbs and flows in the mortgage market than we have been able to before. Add people, have them come up to full productivity much more quickly so it will make us much more efficient. We are also investing on digitizing mortgage. We have a partnership with a company called Roostify that will help build delivery for our customers at digital interface for the mortgage business, bringing electronic signature, no t documents, so a lot of work going on. That - and we are making some good progress.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And that will be in next year, do you think?

Gordon Smith

There is coming in releases literally quarter-by-quarter.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Great. Auto. Last but not least.

Gordon Smith

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Can you just walk us through your strategy in auto leasing, I think you mentioned a decision or there was a decision to ramp up lease growth there?

Gordon Smith

Not a decision to ramp up lease growth in isolation. Our lease strategy has been very simple, which is only to do leases for our manufacturing partners. Folks that we have a deeper relationship with, so that we can look at the value of the whole relationship to the partner and to Chase and we have also some risk-sharing on those leases with the partner. So there is a motivation on both sides to make sure that the lease businesses are robust one through various economic cycles, but it has clearly been a space that has a very robust growth, not just leases, I mean the auto finance space over the last five years, six years.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And could you talk a little bit on the loan side, indirect versus direct because at Investor Day you had some pretty cool technology that I mean people stay late to show me, what you are doing with direct auto lending, is that [indiscernible] or is that competitive?

Gordon Smith

What we are trying to do is to work very closely with the dealers. Dealers are still and I think we will be for a very long time, as far as we can see into the future, an integral part of customer’s decision to buy a car. So if you think more than 85% of people who buy a car trade a card in that’s one of the easy thing to do, if you are going to do it by yourself. Cars need to be serviced and repaired and so we are trying to work with the dealer community to say how can we use, to go back Betsy to your big data question, how can we use our data, our mobile capabilities to help customers to identify the card that they would like at the right price with the right financing and link that person with the right local dealer. And that’s very different I think from a strategy that says, are you trying to go a low in and find a way to effectively reinvent the way the industry works. So very important we’re trying to partner with the dealer network to drive business for them and for us.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

The trade-in is really a key part of that?

Gordon Smith

It is a very important part.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Can we talk last about expenses, so at Investor Day I don't think there was specific guidance around expenses for CCB, but we know that overall JPM has strong message on to unwind on expenses you are doing a lot of technology investments, how much of that is self-funded or should we expect to see a little bump up in expenses here while you go through?

Gordon Smith

Marianne gave guidance, which I would reiterate for the firm to be around 58 billion. CCB, every time we write a lease it drives up expenses, so and we are also investing, so we will see some increase in expenses. Importantly, I describe that we were about 262 million to 280 million short of our target for the 2.8 billion at the point that we did at Investor Day, and I said we would make that - we would complete that work this year, that will be done this year. So we will pay - think about in the range of 280 million to 300 million out of those structural expenses and then we will continue to invest and we are continuing to see growth in auto lease. So you will see some increase in expenses within CCB, but that is consistent with the expectations of Marianne.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Is your goal for expense ratio and the business or pre-tax margin, I should say?

Gordon Smith

Yes. Over time I think we've had such great opportunities to invest in the business and the easiest thing is say let's just put the brakes on. I wouldn't be worrying, I think if anything we are constantly wrestling with what are the right investments how do you rank all of them, how would we avoid leaving something that we are investing? First to your question, Jamie asked, well perhaps not the first question, but it is one of the earliest questions when we go through the project reviews, he wants to see where did we draw the line and what are the returns on those investments that we have concluded that we can't fund. And we will go through every one of those within them where we will figure out whether we can fund them or whether we can't and we will try to fund them.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And your pre-tax margin goal for the CCB over a cycle is still running at 52-ish or something?

Gordon Smith

Yes, we will be in the low 50s right. But if I look at expenses over the kind of medium term, I think the investments that we are making in kind of the mobile and digital capabilities simplifying the business, I think structural expenses will continue to be driven down. I look at that as ways that we can then self fund, you know some of the many things that we are investing to keep growing the business. I think honestly it is really exciting that we have such a robust thing. Such a robust list of things that we want to put money behind.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And you are taking control over all those areas now with the same announcement is that right?

Gordon Smith

Daniel Pinto and I will jointly be responsible for technology for the company and effectively for all of the data, big data initiatives that you described earlier. And if you think about the obvious logic behind that between the consumer businesses and the investment bank we are by far the largest consumers of that, those services and we will run it on behalf of the company.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Super. Well thank you very much for joining us today Gordon.

Gordon Smith

Thank you.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Appreciate your time.

