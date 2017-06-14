Google Lures Away Apple Chip Architect

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 13, 2017.

Manu Gulati, an architect of Apple's custom mobile processors, moves to Google

Source: Ars Technica

Variety, that pillar of technology journalism, reports that Manu Gulati, who had been a chip architect at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), has gone to work at Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google. His LinkedIn profile lists his current position with Google as Lead SOC Architect and describes his current duties as

Chip-lead for high performance SoC's, targeted at networking and security applications.

Although the above description seems to imply that his talents will be directed towards Google's datacenter operations, Variety was anxious to make a tie-in with iPhone. Because, as we all know, Apple is nothing but the iPhone.

Variety reports that Gulati "who had been spearheading Apple's own chip developments" will now help Google design its own processors for its Pixel phones. And Gulati, who joined Apple in 2009, has been deeply involved in Apple's custom systems on chip (SOCs) for its mobile devices.

The report is not unreasonable and could indicate that Google has realized that it needs to emulate Apple in its custom SOC design. I have observed that this "paradigm shift" in mobile devices in which device makers also design their own ARM architecture SOCs has been critical to Apple's success. If the report is correct, Google will join Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, and LG in emulating the Apple model.

Apparently, slapping a "Designed by Google" label on an HTC made phone wasn't quite enough to propel Pixel phone sales. According to an article by Ron Amadeo, Ars Technica's resident Android expert, Pixel has only racked up about a million units of sales in its first eight months.

Variety seemed to want to portray the loss of Gulati as a major blow to Apple, but this is unlikely. Such job hopping is the norm in the Valley. As I pointed out in yesterday's Tech Brief, Apple hired Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) VP of Engineering recently. Apple has a very large staff of engineers working on its custom SOCs. Gulati will be missed, I'm sure, but not irretrievably.

Apple's Tim Cook opens up about autonomous systems

In a Bloomberg video interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that the company is working on what he called "autonomous systems" as a general category of technology that includes autonomous vehicles.

He also pointed to a convergence of three disruptive trends - vehicle electrification, ride sharing, and self-driving - as all being very interesting. Cook also called autonomous systems a "core technology," implying that it was a must-have for Apple.

He begged off on stating where Apple was going to go with this core technology in terms of specific products, but then he would. This leaves his words somewhat open to interpretation. Some believe that this indicates that Apple has no intention to design and market an Apple car.

I continue to maintain that this is contrary to Apple's fundamental business model. Apple is not about licensing "core technologies" that it develops, but rather developing profitable products based on them. One point that Cook made during the interview was that BEVs present the user with a fundamentally better driving experience, which he called "marvelous."

This is a point that I've been making for some time and one that I fully expected Apple management to grasp the implications of. But the experience of current EVs is by no means perfect. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars often have presented their owners with avoidable defects and lack of reliability. The GM Bolt EV is a cheap car wrapped around an expensive battery pack. There is plenty of room for Apple to make improvements.

And unlike Tesla, Apple has plenty of money to spend on the project.

Intel is being sued for SoFIA-related smartphone fires

Qbex Computadores of Brazil has filed a lawsuit against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), claiming that thousands of mobile phones it sold containing Intel's SoFIA chipset caught fire due to overheating, according to a report in Fortune. Qbex had struck a deal with Intel to sell Chinese made smartphones containing SoFIA in 2015.

What struck me about the Fortune report was this description:

The mobile Atom chip effort has been one of the biggest duds in the history of semiconductors as Intel spent billions designing and producing the chip, then billions more paying hardware makers to use them before failing to get any traction at all and eventually burying the whole project in 2015 inside of its shrinking but still highly profitable PC unit.

I couldn't have said it better myself. Oh, actually, I did. On numerous occasions, to the jeers of what was then a still devoted cadre of Intel fans. My, how times change. What was once iconoclastic heresy is now taken for granted.

