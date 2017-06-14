Canadian Tire: Time To Back Up The Truck On Canada's Best Retailer

Canadian Tire (OTCPK:CDNAF) (OTC:CDNTF) finds itself in an enviable position. They continue to post impressive earnings, robust same-store sales growth, and large share buybacks. The company owns an excellent Schedule 1 bank. They’ve been busy merging all its analytics teams under one team and is generating useful data for all banners. The company has not had quite the same run as Home Depot or Lowes in the US and trades at a discounted multiple. The company remains dirt cheap even after running 124% in the past 5 years. After posting another excellent quarter, the stock is off 10% from its highs… This makes an excellent buying opportunity.

What makes Canadian Tire’s brands so good?

I’d describe Canadian Tire as a mix of Wal-Mart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD). As the name would suggest Canadian Tire is big into automotive, outdoor and home furnishings. Canadian Tire also owns Canada’s largest sports chain SportChek and the largest work clothing retailer, Mark’s Work Wearhouse. These are only a few of the brands amongst Canadian Tire’s banners. All of these banners continue to defy expectations and are posting incredible growth. Even the challenging fashion environment grew 5.4%, that’s simply incredible. In the much more important Q4 2016 holiday shopping season, Canadian Tire and Mark’s grew sales 8.1% and 10.6% respectively. Every retail sector Canadian Tire operates in, they are performing better than their peers. On top of this, Canadian Tire operates and excellent growing financial services division.



Robust earnings growth

In Q1 (Canadian Tire’s weakest quarter) the company reported another excellent result. Earnings grew to C$1.24, up 37.8% from 2016. This blew past the analyst consensus of C$.95 and even above the highest estimate of C$1.01. Despite this earnings beat, shares have traded down roughly 10% since May 9th (the day they reported). FGL and Sportchek did show low single-digit sales declines but attributes it entirely to a warm Canadian winter (I can attest). Canadian Tire targets 10% earnings growth but has been growing closer to Note shown below is CTC.A, in Canadian dollars. I did this as the US shares are somewhat illiquid.

It’d appear the market got a little ahead of itself and has sent the stock back to its prior 52-week range. Considering this is after a pretty hefty earnings beat, I consider this a bargain.



The company also reiterated its plan to buy back C$550 million worth of stock in FY 2017 (only ¼ of that has been done). This is a stock with about a C$10 billion market cap with relatively light volume. Roughly 3.5 million shares will be canceled on a float of 70 million. This should continue to drive shares higher.

What about Amazon?

A question every savvy investor must ask when investing in retail stocks is “how are they going to compete with Amazon?” Canadian Tire’s products segments are pretty impervious as a whole to Amazon (AMZN). Amazon won’t be fixing cars or putting on tires anytime soon… Garden and furniture haven’t found much success online either. Canadian Tire’s most exposed retailer would likely be Mark’s Work Wearhouse. I wouldn’t consider them particularly exposed either though. Mark’s operates in a niche of high-quality work clothes. When someone wants clothes for their worksite they go to Mark’s to find what they like, they wouldn’t shop Amazon.



Becoming an online juggernaut

I’m very happy to see management's new strategy called ‘One Customer’; it is making Canadian Tire an information centred company. Until now, Canadian Tire automotive, online, petroleum, garden and kitchen all operated separate analytics teams, they are now under one team. They’ve already gained interesting insight. For example, Canadian Tire learned that loss leaders don’t provide profitable customer growth. Canadian Tire issued 28% more branded MasterCard’s than they did in 2016 which they attribute to analytics. Canadian Tire’s new goal is to dig into e-commerce. Management thinks the new analytics gathering strategy will help them build a great e-commerce experience. Sites across their banners are excellent. I’m able to order what I want and have them sitting at the front of the store within half an hour. The site tracks stock and tells me where and how many are located at my local store. Canadian Tire has the best omnichannel presence I’ve seen yet. Here's an example of a product available from Canadian Tire.

Source: Canadian Tire's website

Canadian Tire Financial Services

Built into Canadian Tire is a Schedule 1 Canadian bank. The bank takes deposits via GICs and bank accounts and is 20% owned by Scotiabank (and also has an available line of credit with them). This allows Canadian Tire to offer their credit card inhouse and promote their bank in store. The bank is very conservatively run and experienced reduced loan impairment across every Canadian province. Personally, I’d like to see Canadian Tire spin off Canadian Tire Financial. Scotiabank paid C$200 million for 20% in 2014 and I’d bet it's worth more now given excellent execution and deposit growth.



Canadian Tire trades significantly cheaper than Home Depot, but why?

Canadian Tire trades significantly cheaper than its US peers, partially do to it being a unique story. Canadian Tire trades at about 15x to Home Depot’s 23x… Firstly, Canadian Tire does not sell building supplies, it’s more of a home improvement store. Canadian Tire sells more in gardening, outdoor and home furnishings. Canadian Tire is also expanding rapidly into kitchen. Building supplies have grown incredibly fast but is somewhat more volatile. Second would likely have to do with the dual voting class share structures. This essentially means the majority of shares do not have voting rights. This is commonly done by families in Canada who want to control the company without owning the majority of the stock. The founding family does not own the majority of the 70 million non-voting shares, but they do only the majority of the roughly 5 million voting shares… I’ll speak to why you don’t want voting shares below. This dual class structure perturbs some investors, I’m pretty apathetic to it. Canadian Tire’s management has been very shareholder friendly and the family has not done anything abhorrent. I’ll take Canadian Tire at 15x earnings any day over Home Depot at 23x.

Which shares should I buy?

Canadian Tire trades under two tickers, voting (OTC:CDNTF), and non-voting (OTCPK:CDNAF). Both entitle you to the same ownership in Canadian Tire, but voting shares trade C$85 higher. Firstly the founding family owns a large number of voting shares and keeps them close to their chest. The only time owning voting shares makes a difference is if Canadian Tire is bought out, they’d likely fetch a premium. I am not willing to pay over a 50% premium for this and I’d stick to the non-voting shares…



Conclusion

Canadian Tire is executing masterfully under every banner they operate. Shareholders can continue to expect to be rewarded via a reduced share float and growing dividends going forward. Canadian Tire’s data analysis is creating invaluable information for marketing. Finally, Canadian Tire has the best omni channel in Canada and is focusing on making their online experience even better. The recent dip after a big earnings beat is illogical and presents an excellent buying opportunity.

