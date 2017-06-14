Modern Portfolio Theory: Efficient Investment Approach?

In December 2016, the optimal portfolio had an expected annual return of ~24%. In just 6 months, current return is ~16%.

Strategy

In December 2016, a stock portfolio was created with an optimized risk/return ratio. It was the result of an extensive statistical analysis using a representative sample (n>=30), which was compounded by companies that were picked up with a random model of our creation.

It is important to mention some assumptions we made when creating our strategy:

The US market has been predicted to continue increasing as a consequence of corporate/financial decisions of the new US presidency. These decisions include important changes in capital markets' regulations and some others in tax charges for corporations, letting companies save more money and increase their value.

The FED is expecting a faster growth in the Consumer Price Index, which could lead to higher stock prices.

A market bearish correction is expected to happen in the medium term. This correction will only have a limited impact in our portfolio, since our proposed strategy for investors is to buy and hold for the long term. In addition, by the time the market makes its correction, a hedge strategy could be submitted.

Hypothesis

The final stock portfolio will replicate almost exactly the US market's behavior. However, it will generate higher annual returns and a better and more efficient risk/return relation.

Summary-Optimal Portfolio

(Source: Yahoo Finance Data, Author's chart)

Efficient Portfolios

(Source: Yahoo Finance Data, Author's chart)

With the financial statistical model finished, expected returns for 8 portfolios were considered in order to build an efficient frontier. The 1st portfolio was generated by our model under an annual 3.9% expected return and the last one under an annual 25.89% expected return. The model takes the 1st and 8th portfolio as limits in order to generate the intermediate portfolios.

Throughout the model, another portfolio is also created minimizing the variance for any expected return, just to see the point on the efficient frontier where any possible portfolio is going to be risk/return inefficient, no matter the risk level tolerance of an investor. In addition, we generate a perfectly optimized portfolio, which is the most efficient in matter of risk/return.

Efficient Frontier

(Source: Yahoo Finance Data, Author's graph)

We can infer 4 key factors from this efficient frontier:

Any possible portfolio located under the min variance portfolio will be risk/return inefficient. There will always be a portfolio with better return for the same risk assumed.

portfolio will be risk/return inefficient. There will always be a portfolio with better return for the same risk assumed. Any portfolio located above the min variance portfolio will be risk/return efficient for a certain tolerance level of risk.

portfolio will be risk/return efficient for a certain tolerance level of risk. If an investor decides to invest directly in the US market through a Dow Jones Index ETF, he will be assuming an inefficient portfolio. The index has a risk of 14.14% for an expected return of 8.74%, while there is a possible portfolio for the same risk assumed which generates an expected return of 20.14%.

ETF, he will be assuming an inefficient portfolio. The index has a risk of 14.14% for an expected return of 8.74%, while there is a possible portfolio for the same risk assumed which generates an expected return of 20.14%. The optimal portfolio is way above the min variance portfolio. For a 17.11% of risk tolerance, an investor can invest in the US market with an annual expected return of 24.83%.

Optimal Portfolio

The optimal portfolio was generated through the model with some confidential parameters that we designed. The resulting portfolio was compounded by 4 blue chip companies of different sectors and industries; these companies are: The Home Depot, UnitedHealth Group, Visa and Verizon Communications.

This portfolio is balanced by 48.81% of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 32.67% of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 17.35% of Visa (NYSE:V) and 1.17% of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). It expects a 24.83% annual return assuming 17.11% of risk and a high correlation with the market. It is also represented by a Beta of 0.978 (less volatility than the market) and a Sharpe Ratio of 1.344.

The optimal portfolio might not be as diversified as market ETFs when with regard to the quantity of companies. However, you can appreciate that the optimal portfolio with just 4 companies can be more efficient in the matter of risk/return relationship. Our portfolio is a better investment in the matter of risk assumed.

Performance today: Dow Jones Index VS Optimal Portfolio

All returns were calculated using historical data from December 2010 to December 2016. Today, as we expected, market returns have been considerably lower than our optimal portfolio's.

Our optimal portfolio has a monthly average return of 2.18% and a 3.71% standard deviation, while the market has a monthly average return in the same period of 0.80% and a 3.22% standard deviation.

If we take the standard deviation/average return ratio for both the optimal portfolio and the market, it will result in a 1.70 ratio for the optimal portfolio and a 4.07 ratio for the market. This means that the portfolio runs a 1.7% of risk for every 1% of expected return while the market runs 4.05% of risk for every 1% of expected return.

Historically, our optimal portfolio has had a similar behavior to the market but with more volatility. This fact can be seen in the chart with the behavior of both variables in the period Mar-11/Mar-12 and the two drops in the periods Jun-15 and Mar-16.

YTD Performance

(Source: Yahoo Finance Data, Author's graph)

The spread between the market and the portfolio's returns has been similar to the past performance we computed. Furthermore, you can see how the market had negative returns more than once at the beginning of the year while the portfolio had negative returns just once. (In December 2016) It is necessary to highlight that even though our portfolio had low returns on some specific dates, they have always been higher than the market.

(Source: Yahoo Finance Data, Author's graph)

The return's spread between the market and portfolio has been increasing very fast. By the first monthly return the spread was 0.03% and by May it increased to 8.43%. Our portfolio has had a maximum return of 16.93%, considerably higher than the market's (7.45%). In addition, portfolio's standard deviation during the last 6 months has been 5.24% while the market had a total of 2.36%.

Visa has had the best performance in the portfolio followed by The Home Depot Company and United Health with a total YTD return of 21.76%, 15.42% and 10.25% respectively. Verizon Communications is the worst player in the portfolio with a total YTD loss of -7.84%. Nevertheless, Verizon and Visa haven't had a strong effect in the portfolio's total return due to its low weights.

Conclusion

Fundamental and technical analysis try to estimate a firm's fair value or price a company in the short and medium term through fundamentals or momentum. When using Modern Portfolio Theory as an investment approach, the final investment decision is driven by risk tolerance and expected returns that are a function of expected risk. Consequently, the portfolio's stock mix is the result of a statistical model driven by expected returns and risk.

Any portfolio in the efficient frontier is efficient in risk/reward terms. Therefore, the chosen portfolio is function to risk tolerance by the investor. Nevertheless, by practicing financial engineering, we created a model with specific parameters. The model gave us the most efficient portfolio which had an expected annual return of ~24% and expected risk of ~17%.

As we expected, the market has been bullish so far this year, although expected changes in corporate taxes and financial regulations in capital markets haven't been made by the new US presidency. Our portfolio's behavior has been similar to the market but with an important difference: it had better returns. Thus, the portfolio has been a better investment in terms of risk/reward efficiency than a market ETF such as SPY or DIA.

We think that using modern portfolio theory as an investment approach for long-term investors is a good idea. The investment success is based on probabilities and it has been proved that stock returns follow a statistical distribution. Therefore, we recommend using this approach to build long-term portfolios due to risk flexibility and efficiency in risk/returns.

Note:

All data comes from Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.