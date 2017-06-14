'Rogue' Oil Producers Eating Saudis' Lunch

OPEC released its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MORM) for June and reported that its production increased by 336,000 b/d in May to 32.139 million barrels per day (mmbd). Production increased by 178,000 b/d in Libya and 174,000 b/d in Nigeria, and they may be able to add substantially to those levels over the balance of the year.

Indonesian production was initially included as part of OPEC's agreement to limit the cartel's total production to 32.5 mmbd. When it is added back in, the cartel's notional production is about 32.9 mmbd, well about the agreed-upon limit.

OPEC also estimated that global OECD inventories ended April at 3.005 billion barrels, about 20 million barrels higher than when the deal went into effect at end-December. In January, Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Minister Khalid Al-Falih said an extension of the six-month agreement probably wouldn't be necessary, given high levels of compliance and expectations of strong demand.

In OPEC's MOMR feature article, it claimed that "the rebalancing of the market is underway, but at a slower pace, given the changes in fundamentals since December, especially the shift in US supply from an expected contraction to positive growth."

In effect, OPEC called an increase of 20 million barrels rebalancing. "At this level, OECD commercial oil stocks were 251 million barrels above the latest five-year average," which is its target.

OPEC's statement above also reveals that it had expected a contraction in US supply, instead of positive growth. Al-Falih had said the same thing in the OPEC press conference in December. If they actually had believed that, they had terribly misunderstood the American shale oil industry.

The U.S. Energy Dept. released it estimate of growth in shale oil production for July at 127,000 b/d. That's an annualized rate of 1.5 million barrels per day.

Still, Al-Falih said over the weekend that the market will be rebalanced by the end of the year. Yet supply/demand numbers appearing in the MOMR provide no such support.

Conclusions

When the deal was originally announced, I concluded that the "agreement is full of errors and has no effective mechanism to limit production to 32.5." ("OPEC Pulls A Rabbit Out of a Hat.") I think OPEC and the ministers have little credibility remaining at this point. Their ability to "talk up" the market is gone.

