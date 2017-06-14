Hormel: Sell-Off Doesn't Mean It's Cheap



I am a huge fan of consumer staples companies. There are plenty of reasons for dividend growth investors to enjoy this sector of the market and its resilience is chief among them. These companies sell the products that consumers are least likely to cut out of the budget on grocery trips, regardless of the economic climate. Hormel (NYSE:HRL) is a great example as one of the best companies in the sector for shareholder returns over time. The company has hiked its dividend every year for 51 straight years and its dividend growth rate is still outstanding. I have had the company on my watch list for some time, but haven't pulled the trigger on opening a position. The recent weakness is tempting, with the company ~13% off of its 52-week high, but I think there are still better options in the space and the company has been overvalued for a long time, skewing its shorter term averages.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Hormel holds a strong position due to its many noteworthy brands. The company generates around half of its revenues from the refrigerated section and has been expanding recently into the highly competitive 'center aisles.' Center aisles are not necessarily the best place to expand, as the younger generation has driven growth in fresher foods from the produce and refrigerated sections. Many of the company's recent acquisitions look to be working well at keeping up with consumer tastes despite this, which is a key factor for investors to take into account when evaluating staple companies.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The company's infographic above does a good job of demonstrating the shift that many consumer staples companies continuously go through. Each generation grows up with or comes to trust certain brands, not specifically companies, and will continue to buy that product barring some large change for the majority of their lives. If Hormel were to sit back and be content with the brands that have worked for a long time, it will lose the younger generations and watch its market share shrink over time.

To combat this, Hormel has been pretty acquisitive. Wholly Guacamole, Skippy peanut butter, Muscle Milk, Justin's peanut butter, and Applegate have all been acquired in recent years and have mostly driven growth in the younger age brackets. Muscle Milk holds the #1 market share in ready-to-drink protein drinks and the #2 market share in protein powders. This market continues to grow with the fitness and wellness trend. Applegate, Justin's, and the growth of the Jennie-O brand all play off of this trend as well, appealing to the younger consumer. Skippy is more of an outlier, but new product developments are reviving the brand for a younger generation. An added benefit of many of these brands is the diversification of Hormel away from its commodity exposure. The company shared a lot of the pain that peers like Tyson (NYSE:TSN) do with the market price of its protein input costs. It is definitely still exposed to this, which will be discussed later in the article, but the continued push into other segments will continue to benefit the company.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Looking above, Hormel has managed an impressive growth trend over time, which investors could expect knowing that it has increased its dividend every year for more than half a century. The graphic shows the events in those years that could have more negatively impacted earnings but didn't. However, the most recent results weren't great, which likely led to the sell-off. Adjusting for divestitures, sales grew 2% and volumes grew 1%, with earnings dropping 2.5% YOY. The acquisitions and divestitures represent the company culling its brand portfolio to expand margins, and Hormel has done an outstanding job of this in the past.

The main issue here is that the weakness came specifically from one of Hormel's main growth drivers, Jennie-O Turkey. Volume declined 6%, sales declined 8% and the overall segment profit dropped a whopping 29% YOY. The segment was hit by lower turkey commodity prices which have settled out near seven-year lows, causing Hormel pain in its top and bottom lines. The industry is apparently in an oversupply situation, which will correct itself over time. However, Hormel is also dealing with competitive pressures from competing proteins like beef and chicken and higher expenses related to its actual turkey farms. Like I mentioned above, it is good for Hormel to be diversifying away from being overly exposed to commodity risks. It is especially painful when that commodity is highly concentrated in a company's portfolio.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Turkey has shown strong growth over the last several years as it appeals to the younger generations. Hormel does well with its meat brands and value-added products in capturing the growing market share, and this hiccup isn't likely to stop that. It isn't ideal to have a consumer staples company being affected so much by a commodity's price action, but this situation won't last forever and the company continues to expand its other product lines. President and CEO Jim Snee had this to say on the earnings call:

[W]e are a value added business. Once again we demonstrate that in the face of a tough operating quarter by being able to deliver double digit growth for lean ground and positive scan data, and still a very very profitable business. But I mean that doesn't mean we're immune to market conditions and competitive activity. So you've got a situation where we've got competing proteins, we know the first half of the year what the market was like for beef. So there certainly is market pressure that comes into play but through it all I mean we remain the price leader in the categories where we compete. It's a very profitable business that’s focused on long term value added growth and again these are short term market based issues, not structural or fundamental issues to the long term viability of the business.

Management expects the downward pressures to remain for the rest of the year, but it is not certain. If Hormel sees earnings growth this year, it will be small enough to be basically flat YOY. This isn't the level that investors have come to expect and it doesn't justify the premium valuation that the stock commands. I fully expect that Hormel will return to growth, but if the company were to see another down year before then, investors may be able to scoop up shares for a good deal cheaper than today.

As one would expect based on Hormel's outstanding operating history, the company has driven solid returns on invested capital over time. This metric is very important for investors to keep their eyes on as the company continues to shift its brand portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures.

HRL Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Like I mentioned at the beginning of the article, Hormel is growing its dividend at a blistering pace considering its long streak. Its FCF payout ratio stands near 52% and its earnings payout ratio is at 36%. Free cash flow is trending mostly upwards over time and the company's long-term debt is negligible. All signs point to strong financials that are ready to continue delivering dividend growth over time.



Looking at the short-term valuation graph, Hormel looks to be trading around fair value today, as it has commanded a premium multiple around 21X earnings. Its yield is higher than average as well, due to share price stagnation for a couple of years combined with continued dividend growth over that time.

However, looking at the longer term graph, it shows that Hormel has been overvalued for some time. The normal P/E, even considering the recent years, is around 18X. I am more than willing to pay 18X for this outstanding consumer staples company and this multiple is more in line with peers like J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), which is one of my favorites in the sector. However, even with the recent poor performance in share price and earnings growth, I just don't see today as a huge opportunity.

A purchase of Hormel today will likely do fine, as the company continues to compound investor wealth over time. Based on analyst earnings estimates and a valuation somewhat splitting the difference between short and long term at 19X earnings would yield an annualized total return of ~8%. However, the risk that turkey headwinds continue to weigh on results, which could easily drag down the share price further, is very real. I see SJM as a better option today, and will keep Hormel on the short list for a purchase on further weakness, with a price target of $31.

