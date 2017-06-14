Transocean's Big Move

On June 13th, the management team at Transocean (NYSE:RIG) announced plans to initiate a tender offer for some of their debt. This follows some cash-raising measures recently initiated by management and clears up the big question of what managed had planned to do with the firm's excess cash. In what follows, I will dig through the data provided and give my thoughts on what this should all mean for the business moving forward, as well as what it should mean for the company's investors.

A look at the tender offer

In its press release on the matter, Transocean said that they would be willing to pay up to $1.50 billion in order to buy back certain Senior Notes. In particular, management is interested in redeeming notes that range between 2017 for their maturities through 2021. Overall, five different classes of notes are on management's radar and the firm is willing to pay a premium for each of these classes.

*Taken from Transocean

For details relating to how much management is willing to buy back of each (the tender cap), the existing amounts outstanding, interest rates, and the premiums offered by Transocean, you need only look at the image above. In it, you can see that, right now, the lowest-interest debt stands at 4.25%, while the highest, come June 15th of this year, will be 8.375%. That's quite a spread but should also mean there's a chance for investors to come out on the right side of this deal.

In terms of premium, for the notes that come due this year, management is only willing to pay up to 0.919% on top of the par value plus any accrued but unpaid interest expense. However, this number increases to a premium of up to 7.50% on debts that come due in 2021. While I'm generally wary of paying premiums on debt, these levels don't seem too bad, especially when you consider that management is only willing to buy back $225 million, or 15% of their total tender, worth of their most costly notes.

Come July 11th, at 11:59pm, management will accept any tendered notes up to the amounts specified or up to the entire amount of each level outstanding, whichever is lower. Of course, the early tender premium will likely change this materially, resulting in noteholders tendering their shares sooner as opposed to later since it not only gives them the idea of a reward for tendering their shares, it also gives management insight into what the debt picture of the business will look like after the fact.

In looking over the terms of this tender, I wanted to see what investors should anticipate. In the table below, I looked at two different scenarios. The first is one where management sees their highest-priority notes tendered first, with all of their $1.50 billion being allocated on buybacks. The second is where management would pay the highest premiums first, up to the tender caps, and then move up the ladder. While the company could ultimately see just about any composition of notes tendered and accepted (subject to limits), there is also the possibility (and a very good one at that) that they may see many notes not tendered, leaving excess cash on hand.

*Created by Author

In the table, you can see that, under the first scenario, Transocean would end up buying back $1.467 billion worth of Senior Notes in exchange for $1.50 billion, essentially giving holders an extra $53.25 million as opposed to waiting for the notes to mature on their own. This implies an aggregate premium of 3.68%, which isn't that bad in my opinion. Under this scenario, the company's effective interest savings, pre-tax, would be 5.86%, which comes out to nearly $87.88 million per year.

Meanwhile, under the second scenario, Transocean would buy back $1.444 billion worth of notes, paying $55.64 million in premiums, for an aggregate premium of 3.85%. If not for the tender caps on the lower three priority level issuances, this number could be quite a bit higher but management knows it doesn't want to spend more than it has to. Under this scenario, interest savings per year would total nearly $89.29 million, which comes out to an effective interest savings rate, pre-tax, of 5.95%.

This move by management clears up what I had been wondering, which is what management will ultimately do with the company's cash. According to my math, after the firm's recent debt issuance of $403 million (net) and after the $320 million in cash received from the sale of their high-specification jackup fleet, their cash and cash equivalents comes out to about $3.816 billion. This excludes $442 million in restricted cash on its books.

To be honest, I had expected, to some degree, to see management hold onto this cash until the energy market recovers since having it on hand gives the firm added flexibility. Then again, if management is able to allocate all $1.50 billion toward debt reduction, the interest savings will add up over time and will provide investors with an improved bottom line, keeping all else the same. What's more is that, excluding restricted cash, the company should still have excess cash, if this deal is maxed out, of around $2.316 billion. On top of this, the company has a $3 billion credit facility that is not being tapped into, so as long as lenders don't cut the firm's borrowing capacity, their financial flexibility will be impressive. This is especially true if management buys back their nearer term debt more than their longer-term debt (which is the reason for their tender caps).

Takeaway

While I am generally skeptical about paying premiums on tenders like this, I believe that Transocean's strategy here is, quite simply, brilliant. Sure, the interest rate of the debt isn't that high but, given the tough energy environment and the fact that every dollar counts, the idea of buying back near-term debt in order to reduce future interest rate payments from that debt and/or relying on refinancing (which could be very pricey for the firm right now), is incredibly wise in my opinion. Sure, the company is sacrificing some financial flexibility by doing this but, with so much cash still left over and its untapped credit facility to lean on, I'm not the least bit worried at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.