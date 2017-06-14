Why AbbVie Is A 'Trump Stock'

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), the pharmaceutical company best known for Humira, has been having a pretty good week. Back on June 8th the company announced positive top-line results from a phase III study on a rheumatoid arthritis candidate named ABT-494. Shares also jumped up to about their 52-week high. This is a case where the stock is up for a good reason. AbbVie had a good first quarter, where revenue from Humira continued to grow double digits, and IMBRUVICA grew even faster.

It appears that AbbVie is diversifying into several other patented pharmaceuticals which will also drive revenue growth even when sales of Humira plateau (whenever that may be). For this reason, I'd like to take a closer look at AbbVie.

I've consistently liked AbbVie, and last recommended it in April of this year and November of last year, when shares were pummelled down to $56 per share. Today shares are at $69 per share. Nevertheless, I believe that AbbVie will benefit greatly from corporate tax reform which will allow it to repatriate capital back home and reward shareholders in numerous ways.

Solid performance

AbbVie had a solid last quarter, which it reported at the end of April. Net revenue in the first quarter was up 10.1% year on year, operationally. Of this, Humira's revenue grew 15.8% operationally, and Imbruvica's revenue grew a terrific 44.7% operationally. Guidance for 2017 continues to be ambitious, with a forecast of EPS growth of 13.9%.

There is a lot coming down in the pipeline for AbbVie, with many new late-stage trials coming up. This includes the aforementioned ABT-494, an extension of IMBRUVICA, ABT-414, Risankizumab, and not least Rova-T, which AbbVie acquired a few short years ago. The game plan is basically for AbbVie to use Humira's cash flow projections to fund further projects and develop other pharmaceuticals.

Returns to shareholders

In AbbVie's latest roadshow presentation management made some interesting comments which lead me to believe that AbbVie is actually a "Trump Stock." The reality is that Humira is set to spin off lots of free cash flow, probably more than what AbbVie can sensibly invest in research, development and plant.

However, much of that cash is earned offshore, and due to the US's capital repatriation laws, that capital must be retained in the country where it was generated. Management appears optimistic about meaningful tax reform that will lead to a lower repatriation tax, which will allow them to finally repatriate all of that future cash flow and return it to the US.

CEO Rick Gonzalez said that this would lead to substantial investment in the United States, but also substantial returns to shareholders, in the form of either share buybacks or increased dividends. He said they would have to "sit down and think of" the best mix if corporate tax reform were to become a reality.

For me this is a big deal, because AbbVie already yields 3.7% as it is. Repatriation tax reform would mean lots of buybacks and perhaps an accelerated dividend (a lower sharecount would allow for a higher dividend as well). Either way AbbVie is a good place to be in the event of a lower repatriation tax.

Valuation

As you can see above, AbbVie is at its 52-week high. All things considered, however, I still consider this one a buy. The pipeline is looking stronger and stronger, and Humira looks like it will provide strong excess cash flow even with biosimilar competition (which has already hit in Europe). Being able to repatriate its foreign capital would make it that much better.

Despite this stock's upward march, AbbVie is still reasonably priced. According to data from FAST Graphs, AbbVie trades at 13.6 times earnings. Shares might not be as cheap as they were last November, but they're still good, especially if President Trump's agenda of corporate tax reform comes to fruition. For this reason I consider AbbVie a solid buy. There could be some nice rewards in the future for shareholders.

