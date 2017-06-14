Charts Show A Bottom In Sight For Yields And How Banks Might React

If the fundamental picture turns negative, any rise in yields will not last for long, and banks would be at risk for a deeper correction.

However, the charts show the 10-year yield may be close to forming a bottom which should bode well for bank stocks like Bank of America.

Bank stocks have retraced with yields due to waning optimism about U.S. economic growth.

The 10-year Treasury yield has risen over 45% since July 2016 but has come off 14% since the last Fed hike.

The 10-year Treasury yield has fallen 14% since the last Fed hike. Bank stocks like Bank of America are at risk for a correction if market sentiment turns negative; driving yields lower, and bank stocks with them.

In this article, we'll look at the rise and fall of the 10-year yield and how it has impacted bank stocks like Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE). Also, we'll look at the economic fundamentals needed to drive yields higher again, while analyzing momentum in the market to determine if the bottom in yields is around the corner or if there's more pain in the future.

Economic fundamentals that have been moving the 10-year yield:

Growth:

U.S. Gross Domestic Product grew at 1.2% in Q1 according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis adding downward pressure on the 10-year yield.

As it's widely expected the Fed will hike in June and probably one more time this year, the U.S. economy will need to show signs of robust growth to justify the rate hikes and equity valuations.

Expectations out of Washington:

Potential deregulation of the banking industry or an unwind of Dodd-Frank should be a positive catalyst for bank stocks. As a result, any positive news for banks regarding lowering capital requirements should boost the 10-year yield since the expected loan growth from banks having excess cash would be an indicator of economic growth.

However, market sentiment has changed since the March Fed meeting, and it shows again in the Bond market in the form of falling yields.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

From the chart above, the 2-year yield has firmed as the June Fed hike is pretty much in the books.

However, the 10-year yield is still down over 14% from three months ago.

The lack of business-friendly legislation out of Washington has weighed heavily on the 10-year yield.

Also, market sentiment is such that President Trump is distracted from the U.S. economy with the recent geopolitical risks.

It's probable some form of legislation will get done (tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and bank deregulation). However, the market has adjusted its expectations lower.

The move in yields may not only impact investments in Treasuries via the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), but also investments in banks via the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Weekly chart of the 10-year yield:

While the market is waiting for a fundamental-moving event like a Fed meeting, it tends to settle in a range.

Typically, not always, a break of that range leads to a spike in volatility as orders (buy or sell), placed outside the range get triggered. The result is an enormous amount of pressure (momentum) pushing the market in the direction of the break.

2016: From the chart above, we can see that from May through the end of last year, the 10-year yield was stuck in a wide 24% range (see yellow box). Please remember, it's a weekly chart, so that it will capture large percentage moves in the market.

Once the 10-year yield broke the range, the market propelled downwards by roughly 29% until the yield bottomed, found support, and eventually bounced off the lows in July 2016.

2017: From December 2016 until April 2017, the 10-year yield was stuck in a 12.5% range (see yellow box).

Since then, the yield has broken lower, bounced somewhat before breaking down again, to 2.21% or where the yield currently resides before the June Fed meeting.

If the 10-year yield completes the 12.5% move following the range break this year, the yield would likely trade as low as 2.01%.

At 2% or somewhere about, might be the bottom in the 10-year yield, although it may take a few attempts to find support, bounce off the bottom, create higher lows, before rallying hard again.

The time frame of when the bottom in the 10-year yield might be formed, and how long it stays there will depend on the Fed, and the economic fundamentals outlined earlier in this article.

Possible good news for yields and banks:

Daily chart shows yield momentum on the rise.

The MACD momentum indicator on the daily chart shows the 10-year yield still in bearish territory. However, a higher low has formed (bullish signal), and if the yield finds support from the fundamentals, MACD may be on its way to breaking into bullish territory.

The Relative Strength Index or RSI measures overbought and oversold conditions whereby a level of 70 is overbought, and a level of 30 is oversold.

The RSI for the 10-year yield has bounced off 30 twice and currently is above 40 which may indicate a move higher.

Please use caution; this is a very early signal. Until the RSI line breaks the red trendline connecting the highs (see RSI on chart) and holds above 50; we're not in bullish territory yet.

Putting it all together:

The RSI has yet to break the 50 level and the red trendline connecting its highs while MACD has yet to break into bullish territory (by going over the blue zero line). The readings on both indicators coincide with how the 10-year is trading since the range break lower has yet to fully play out its 12.5% move to the 2.01% level.

Of course, the fundamentals move yields and the momentum indicators, not the technicals. The charts merely show the path the 10-year yield might take on a fundamental move in the market.

Nonetheless, it appears the bottom is close at hand, and that's welcome news for those looking to get into financials.

How banks have ridden the surge in the 10-year yield since July 2016:

Given the rise in Bank of America's stock price of over 80% and the KBE Bank ETF up over 50%; the recent pullback is small when put into a historical perspective.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

More perspective:

Going back to start of 2016, we can see the 10-year yield is roughly flat while banks have still posted impressive gains.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

A word of caution: Since banks have yet to materially correct from the massive move since July 2016, and remain bullish in anticipation of positive fundamentals, banks like Bank of America and KBE ETF are at a higher risk of a selloff if the fundamental picture turns negative.

What to watch going forward:

Look for any uncertainty or positive developments surrounding President Trump's fiscal stimulus and tax cuts. Also, whether any legislation will get passed by Congress by the end of the year will continue to carry weight in the market.

If legislation gets pushed out to next year, (a negative fundamental event), the 10-year yield might struggle to form a firm bottom. Please use caution in this scenario, since traders would likely be selling into rallies meaning any rise in yields might be quick and short lived.

Watching yields and the reaction from bank stocks is a good indicator for future growth. If banks are rising with yields, the market is sending a signal that long-term growth expectations are bullish.

Good luck.

