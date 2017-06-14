Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 71)

Investors should be extremely careful with their limit-buy and limit-sell orders Wednesday. The odds of a sudden twist in the curve are higher due to the potential for commentary.

There is a significant chance of them attempting to shock longer rates higher, so the odds of really absurd comments is higher. Perhaps in the 17% to 33% range?

Rating updates are sent to subscribers first.

Welcome to week 71.

To sum up the situation, the yield curve stinks. It is absolutely dreadful. It is common knowledge that an inverted yield curve is the predecessor of a recession, but the Federal Reserve is demanding higher interest rates. If the Federal Reserve fails to raise interest rates, they will be unable to pad the bottom line for banks through paying out interest on excess reserves. When you consider that the payments are literally a reward for not working, it presents a striking image of corporate welfare. We do agree that the banks' job in the market is to absorb money and then lend the money out at higher rates, right? Who here wants to argue the job of the financial sector is to receive private capital, not pay any material interest on savings, and then park it with the government so they can be paid for not lending? Any takers?

Let's run through the list and then we'll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:STWD) Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Spreads

These are the spreads, and they stink.

7 to 1 10 to 2 2 to 1 10 to 7 Q4 2014 1.72 1.50 Q4 2014 0.42 0.20 Q1 2015 1.45 1.38 Q1 2015 0.30 0.23 Q2 2015 1.79 1.71 Q2 2015 0.36 0.28 Q3 2015 1.42 1.42 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 Q4 2015 1.44 1.21 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 4/1/2016 0.94 1.03 4/1/2016 0.14 0.23 7/1/2016 0.82 0.87 7/1/2016 0.14 0.19 9/30/2016 0.83 0.83 9/30/2016 0.18 0.18 10/28/2016 0.97 1.00 10/28/2016 0.20 0.23 11/29/2016 1.34 1.21 11/29/2016 0.31 0.18 12/16/2016 1.50 1.32 12/16/2016 0.37 0.19 12/23/2016 1.48 1.33 12/23/2016 0.35 0.20 12/30/2016 1.40 1.25 12/30/2016 0.35 0.20 1/6/2017 1.38 1.20 1/6/2017 0.37 0.19 1/13/2017 1.38 1.19 1/13/2017 0.39 0.20 1/20/2017 1.46 1.28 1/20/2017 0.38 0.20 1/27/2017 1.46 1.27 1/27/2017 0.40 0.21 2/3/2017 1.45 1.28 2/3/2017 0.39 0.22 2/10/2017 1.41 1.21 2/10/2017 0.39 0.19 2/17/2017 1.41 1.21 2/17/2017 0.39 0.19 2/24/2017 1.32 1.19 2/24/2017 0.32 0.19 3/3/2017 1.34 1.17 3/3/2017 0.34 0.17 3/10/2017 1.37 1.22 3/10/2017 0.33 0.18 3/17/2017 1.31 1.17 3/17/2017 0.33 0.19 3/22/2017 1.23 1.13 3/22/2017 0.28 0.18 3/28/2017 1.22 1.12 3/28/2017 0.27 0.17 4/7/2017 1.12 1.09 4/7/2017 0.21 0.18 4/13/2017 1.02 1.03 4/13/2017 0.18 0.19 4/21/2017 1.06 1.04 4/21/2017 0.21 0.19 4/28/2017 1.03 1.01 4/28/2017 0.21 0.19 5/5/2017 1.07 1.04 5/5/2017 0.22 0.19 5/12/2017 1.02 1.04 5/12/2017 0.18 0.20 5/19/2017 0.95 0.95 5/19/2017 0.18 0.18 5/26/2017 0.89 0.95 5/26/2017 0.13 0.19 6/2/2017 0.80 0.87 6/2/2017 0.12 0.19 6/9/2017 0.82 0.86 6/9/2017 0.15 0.19 6/13/2017 0.80 0.83 6/13/2017 0.16 0.19 Source: Data from Treasury Website

The 10-2 spread is only 83 basis points. The 7-1 spread is only 80 basis points. The bond markets are certainly telling us a story, but it isn't the story of an economy primed for growth. While equity investors are pouring into the market, the bond traders are quietly betting that this is all going to blow up.

Look at the recent spreads between the 1 year and 2 year rates. Measurements since the second quarter began have mostly been under 20 basis points with only a few readings slightly higher than that. That is less than one additional showing up in that range. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise Wednesday and they may rise again after that, but they start running into very substantial risks of inverting the yield curve.

Who wants to yell out: "This time is different"? That's really all the situation needs.

How Do We Prevent Inverting the Yield Curve?

The Federal Reserve has only one realistic shot and it is working their jaw muscles hard. They hard make an announcement or drop some very strong language about letting the balance sheet run off. Anything less puts more pressure on the curve to invert.

That creates the potential for some added volatility in the long-term rates. It could widen the Treasury to agency RMBS spreads. That would be good for mREITs over the long term, but it would hammer book values and many investors buying into mortgage REITs today don't understand how the fundamentals operate. They see higher earnings figures recently due to the mortgage REITs adjusting their amortization charges. The result is higher reported values for "sales" (no, mREITs do not have "sales", but investors outside the sector don't know that), and higher reported earnings. That is baking the perfect cake to encourage retail investors to walk right in and lose their savings.

Is Running off the Balance Sheet a Good Idea?

No, it is downright terrible. The Federal Reserve has done one thing particularly well since the reception. It was the decision to invest in agency RMBS rather than strictly investing in Treasuries. This drove down the necessary yield on agency RMBS. The result of lower necessary yields on RMBS was banks and credit unions offering loans at lower interest rates. That meant middle class families could afford the mortgage payments due to lower interest rates. It strengthened the housing market and created demand for labor in the construction sector.

If the Federal Reserve is able to steepen the yield curve and increases the necessary risk premium on agency RMBS, the result will be stagnation in housing values and a weakening construction sector. Remember that we already have investors betting on the retail sector dying, and if this comes to pass there will be a substantial loss of jobs. They aren't good jobs, but they are jobs. If the construction sector gets hammered at the same time, where is the growth going to come from?

Investing Implications

Investors should be very wary about having limit-buys or limit-sells near the order price on mortgage REITs, equity REITs (correlation to bonds), bonds themselves, ETFs filled with either REITs or bonds, utilities (high bond correlation), or financials. If commentary comes out to swing rates, the big funds could swing prices materially in under a minute. Whoever has a limit order on the wrong side either buys too high or sells too low because of the swing.

That doesn't mean the investor shouldn't have any limit order, but be very wary about trading against funds with access to better tools and quicker analysis.

I'll tag several extra investments that are heavily exposed to this risk so investors don't get blindsided when liquidity dries up just before the announcement followed by a higher possibility of a sudden and harsh swing.

Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT), Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT), UltraShort Barclays 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT), Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF), UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TTT), Ultra 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:UBT), Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:UST), Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

I'll include a warning for investors in the banks as well, since we could see big swings. Decent chance some of them will rage at me in the comments for calling interest on excess reserves corporate welfare rather than sound economics, but I still want to warn them about the dangers of leaving their limit orders open.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

How about a warning for the investors bidding on the ETFs filled with those banking giants? The odds of a major price swing across an index is lower, but it could still come pretty fast. Therefore, I suggest investors be wary with any buy-limit or sell-limit orders on the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH), SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE), SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), and iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

That doesn't mean market orders are safe. Be wary of the bid-ask spread expanding to unusually high levels even on securities that are usually liquid.

Ratings

Based on closing prices for 06/13/2017, I want to toss out a few ratings. Remember orders executed early Wednesday are going through before either side has material information that would shift the risk/reward profile. Thus, I want these ratings based on Tuesday's prices and rates, but can't say where prices or rates will end Wednesday.

I'll go with a sell rating on Capstead Mortgage Corporation. $10.90 is too high in my opinion. Great mortgage REIT, but they really need the curve to be taller to reduce prepayments on their portfolio of adjustable rate mortgages.

I'll go with a sell rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT. Shares closed at $26.53. No. Outside of a fairly insane change Wednesday, I do not think there is any reason for ARR to trade at $26.53. Their estimated BV for the end of May was $26.90. I'd say this should bring on a secondary offering, but the company already announced one for 5 million shares. That's in the ball park of 10% of their market capitalization. They announced that program when they were trading around a buck cheaper than today. Think they will be scared to use the program just because it is dilutive to book value? I don't buy that logic for a second. That program should be in full swing.

I'll go with a sell rating for Five Oaks (NYSE:OAKS). They are trading under trailing BV, but I think the challenge from prepayments on adjustable-rate mortgages is still going to create a huge headwind. Ironically, a best case scenario for their fundamentals could involve the Federal Reserve going nuts on pushing the longer-term yields on Treasuries higher. Think the market will be efficient in evaluating that risk factor? I strongly doubt it.

I do have one buy rating though for the common shares. I'll go with a buy rating on Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM). I like their odds from Tuesday's closing price of $2.85. Of course, they are not technically a REIT and they don't pay a dividend.

You want something with a dividend yield from a REIT? All right, I'll toss in a preferred share. ANH-C is still in the buy range. They recently broke a cap on the share price from an agent issuing new shares. It's unclear whether they are simply letting the price move up or if the issuance is slowing down for a bit. ANH-C closed trading at $24.93. It goes ex-dividend around the end of the month. I expect in July it trades at $24.75 or higher for at least a few days. The ex-dividend is $.4766, so prices declining by $.18 or less would be a pretty great deal.

Positions

My current positions (all long) are:

BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, ARI-A, CMO-E, CBL-D

I may initiate or close any positions in the near future. I expect to be stepping in and out of the market placing bids on a few preferred shares across the next few weeks. I discuss my planned trades and targets with subscribers in advance, but I don't publish the public piece until after the trade. The liquidity on preferred shares is often too weak to absorb a public article without missing my target entry price. Want it to be even easier? How about a text message alert when I see a great opportunity? They are a free service for subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $330 per year before the next price increase on July 1st, 2017. Until June 16th, 2017, I'm offering free trials. On the sign-up page, you can see why I love the preferred shares so much. These preferred shares are offering high yields and dramatically lower volatility than investing in the common shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, BMNM, ARI-A, ANH-C, CMO-E, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is no financial advice in this article. Investors should do their own due diligence. If you're still reading this boring disclosure, you should consider signing up for my subscription service. The content there is far better than this extended disclosure.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.